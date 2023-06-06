Queens of the Stone Age are rolling into Vancouver this fall

A modern rock powerhouse with seven Grammy nominations under its belt is coming to Vancouver this fall.
Queens of the Stone Age are performing at Pacific Coliseum on Tuesday, October 3 as part of The End is Nero tour.
Tickets for the North American tour dates will go on sale on Friday, June 9, at 10 am, with Toronto being the only other Canadian stop at this time.
The Queens Of The Stone Age is made up of singer Josh Homme, guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen, multi-instrumentalist Dean Fertita, bass player Michael Shuman, and drummer Jon Theodore.
QOTSA was formed in 1996, after the breakup of Homme’s previous band, and the Queens lineup has changed over time. Fans will know the group for its work with Nirvana drummer and Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl.
The MTV Music Awards and NME Awards winners have a slew of pulse-pounding hits, including “Go with the Flow,” Little Sister,” and “3’s and 7’s.”
Opening for QOTSA in Vancouver will be Viagra Boys and Jehnny Beth.
When: October 2, 2023
Time: 7 pm
Where: Pacific Coliseum – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 9 at 10 am