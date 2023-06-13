Events

Huge monster trucks are rumbling into Vancouver this Halloween season

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
Jun 13 2023, 7:22 pm
Huge monster trucks are rumbling into Vancouver this Halloween season
Halloween may be a few months away, but Vancouverites can look forward to seeing thrilling monsters in town during the spooky season.

Monster Jam is returning to the Pacific Coliseum for four gigantic events from October 6 to 8, 2023.

The world champion athletes and their 12,000-pound monster trucks will be tearing up the dirt in epic competitions of speed and skill. And fans can even get up close to the giant machines.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Monster Jam (@monsterjam)

Monster Jam began in 1992 and is sanctioned under the umbrella of the United States Hot Rod Association. The monster trucks, under the guidance of their expert drivers, are capable of doing backflips, vertical two-wheel skills, and racing at speeds over 100 km per hour.

Monster Jam Vancouver

ThunderROARus (Feld Entertainment/Submitted)

Drivers compete for points in the categories of Freestyle, Skills, and Racing to help them qualify for the prestigious Monster Jam World Finals.

There will also be Monster Jam Pit Party fan experience events on both Saturday and Sunday. Meet the drivers and crews, get autographs, enjoy family-friendly activities, and take photos with your favourite monster truck.

Grave Digger

Grave Digger (Feld Entertainment/Submitted)

Monster Jam Vancouver

When: October 6 to 8, 2023
Time: 7 pm (Friday and Saturday), 1 pm (Saturday and Sunday). Pit Party from 10:30 am to noon
Where: Pacific Coliseum – 100 N Renfrew Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

