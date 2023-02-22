EventsConcerts

P!nk announces second Vancouver concert in 2023 and fans are euphoric

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Feb 22 2023, 4:08 pm
A.PAES/Shutterstock
Buckle up for a double dose of pop perfection: P!nk has added a second Vancouver date to her new world tour.

The global music icon is bringing The Trustfall Tour to Rogers Arena on both Friday, October 20 and Saturday, October 21.

Tickets for both shows go on sale Friday, February 24 at 10 am, and P!nk shared her excitement to see her fans on social media.

The North American tour is named after her just-released ninth studio album. Vancouver is just one of two Canadian dates announced so far alongside Montreal.

Fans are just as excited to see the Hollywood Walk of Famer and shared their joy regarding the new concert announcement on Twitter.

P!nk has sold over 60 million albums worldwide, has four #1 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and has won a Daytime Emmy Award. Born in Doylestown Township, Pennsylvania, she is also the winner of two People’s Choice Awards and was Billboard Music Award’s Icon Recipient in 2021.

Her iconic hits include “So What,” “Never Gonna Not Dance Again,” and “Lady Marmalade” with Christina Aguilera, Mýa, and Lil’ Kim. P!nk is a renowned supporter of various charities, including No Kid Hungry, Make-a-Wish Foundation, Planned Parenthood, and Autism Speaks. She is also an ambassador for UNICEF USA.

Chart-topping alt-rockers Grouplove (“Tongue Tied”) and LA-based DJ and producer KidCutUp will open for P!nk on all her Trustfall dates.

P!nk

When: October 20 and 21, 2023
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 24 at 10 am

