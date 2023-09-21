A haunted Halloween experience is taking over Burnaby Village Museum next month

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Halloween fun is returning this fall, and one Metro Vancouver city is going all out with the spooky experiences.

Burnaby Halloween Festival 2023, presented by Tourism Burnaby, is a wide variety of eerie events and activities for all ages throughout October.

One of the feature attractions is Burnaby Village Museum’s family-friendly Haunted Village: Legends, Tales and Other Stories, transforming the 10-acre historical attraction into a magical world from October 19 to 29.

The open-air event invites guests to go on a unique self-guided walk and discover wonderous tales lifted from storybook pages and transformed into stunning displays.

Guests will discover the Chinese legend of “The Monkey King,” learn the German fairy tale of “Snow White,” and hear the Indigenous tales of “How Raven Stole the Moon” and “The Wild Woman of the Woods.”

Costumes are highly recommended, and each evening will feature performances by the Vancouver Circus School and dance parties at the bandstand.

There are a number of other family-friendly Halloween events in Burnaby to check out in October, including the city’s first-ever Monster Dash 5 km, Bonsor’s Big Boo, and the new Central Spark spectacular on Friday, October 27.

Pumpkins After Dark returns for another frightful season at Swangard Stadium and Central Park with over 6,000 pumpkins that are hand-carved to resemble classic Halloween characters, dinosaurs and dragons, movie and pop culture icons, and more.

And the popular Vancouver Horror Show Film Festival (VHS) is expanding to Burnaby for a series of screenings at Cineplex Cinemas Metropolis at Metrotown. Fans will be treated to three feature films and two blocks of short films, as well as filmmaker Q&As and the VHS Talks Panel Series sponsored by UBCP/Actra.

When: October 19 to 22, October 26 to 29, 2023

Time: 5 to 9 pm

Where: Burnaby Village Museum – 6501 Deer Lake Avenue

Tickets: $10 (adults), $5 (children 2 to 12 years old), purchase online starting September 22.