New summit ready to kickstart Vancouver as city of innovation and progress

A new summit exploring fresh ideas in urban innovation and envisioning what the city could become is launching next week.

Frontier Collective is hosting the inaugural Vancouver Placemaking Summit on Tuesday, October 3, with global and city leaders coming together to set the stage for the creation of a hub that could supercharge the city’s global technology leadership.

According to organizers, the event comes after years of extensive research on international innovation hubs and will help drive a Vancouver-based solution shaped by the local community.

“In such a rapidly changing world, it is crucial that we embrace equitable economic development and establish Vancouver as a city of true innovation and progress,” said Frontier Collective CEO Dan Burgar in a release. “The Summit is how we kick start that – with engaging community discussion and global insights on the new economy of work in our region.”

The Summit will explore the need for innovation districts and industrial agglomeration spaces. It will also explore how Vancouver can create a resilient regional economy based on collaborative innovation.

Frontier Collective has invited a distinguished lineup of local and international thought leaders in innovation, city design, community, and technology to the Vancouver Placemaking Summit 2023. They include:

Dan Breznitz, Canadian scholar on innovation policy

Larry Beasley, the architect behind the newly created Canada Innovation Corporation

Carol Lee, chair of the Vancouver Chinatown Foundation Carol Lee

Gerri Sinclair, BC Innovation Commissioner, Government of BC

Satish Rao, Chief Product Officer, Newlab

Dr. Jan Odegard, Executive Director, Houston ION

Attendees will participate in intimate roundtable breakout sessions produced by ULI and other partners to dive into the discussion topics. The Summit will then welcome everyone to a networking reception activated at Signals and powered by DigiBC.

“From the iconic Stanley Park and its breathtaking seawall to the vibrant Granville Island, Vancouver has proven time and time again that we are capable of true innovation when it comes to city building,” added Collective COO Kassandra Linklater in a statement. “Now, it’s our turn to take the reins and make a difference.

“This Summit will be a platform for collaboration, networking, and learning. It will bring together like-minded individuals who share a common passion for creating a better future for Vancouver.”

When: October 3, 2023

Time: 9 am to 9 pm

Where: Fairmont Hotel Vancouver – 900 West Georgia Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $149; purchase online