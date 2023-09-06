Over 200 films to discover at the Vancouver International Film Festival this fall

Grab the popcorn and don’t forget the butter because one of the largest film festivals in North America is returning to Vancouver this month.

The 2023 Vancouver International Film Festival has announced its full VIFF lineup happening from September 28 to October 8.

Movie lovers will discover approximately 140 feature films and 100 shorts from around the world. The festival’s 42nd edition will also include insightful talkbacks, conferences, live performances, and other special events.

The extensive lineup will be shown on 10 screens at seven venues across the city, with organizers inviting everyone to come together for the cinema celebration.

“Vancouver is a city for filmmakers and cinephiles, and VIFF is the city’s festival,” said Kyle Fostner, VIFF executive director, in a release. “The past few years were challenging, but we’re back, fully in-cinema, with 11 days of celebration overflowing with powerful films and inspiring live performances to help our community reconnect with what makes this place so special.”

“While this year’s festival falls at a tumultuous time for film industry workers, we’re excited to offer both audiences and industry professionals the opportunity to come together, and to experience the power and potential film can have as a healing, inspiring, and uplifting experience.”

VIFF 2023 opens with Fallen Leaves by award-winning Finnish director Aki Kaurismäki, a moving comedy which won the Jury Prize at Cannes. The closing film is The Pot-au-Feu (La Passion de Dodin Bouffant), a historical romantic drama by Tran Anh Hùng. The Juliette Binoche-starring film earned Hùng Best Director at Cannes.

The popular VIFF Talks returns this year to connect film industry leaders with fans of their iconic works. According to the series curator, audiences will even have the chance to interact directly with the creators.

“We are beyond excited to host an inspiring group of key creatives from some of the most beloved films, television, and audio series,” said Kinga Binkowska, VIFF Talks curator, in a statement. “I’m looking forward to giving our audiences a behind-the-scenes look at epic films like Barbie, Everything Everywhere All At Once, and Dune, and even an opportunity to ask questions.”

VIFF Talks events include:

“Welcome to Barbie Land” on Friday, September 29 with Oscar-nominated production designer Sarah Greenwood and Oscar-nominated set decorator Kate Spencer.

“The Many Worlds of Everything Everywhere All at Once” with production designer Jason Kisvarday (Swiss Army Man) and set decorator Kelsi Ephraim (Palm Springs).

“Creating Epic Sound Art: From Dune to Mad Max Fury Road” with two-time Oscar-winning sound designer Mark Mangini

“Canadaland Presents: The Backbench Live!” — a live taping with host and Jeopardy! superstar Mattea Roach

“Building the Closet of Oppenheimer” with Emmy-winning costume designer Ellen Mirojnick

Also returning this year is VIFF Amp, which showcases the important role of music in film; VIFF Live, which combines live performance and cinema culture into exciting experiences; and Signals co-presented by VIFF and DigiBC, an exploration of how creative technologies are generating new opportunities for storytelling.

“VIFF is a festival curated by people who love films, for people who love films,” said VIFF Board Chair Lucille Pacey. “We’re thrilled to present another extraordinary lineup, offering sights and sounds to suit every palate.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming back our beloved community, fully in-cinema once again, and showing filmmakers how much we appreciate their work.”

Check out the full VIFF 2023 schedule online.

When: September 28 to October 8, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Tickets: Single tickets range from $13 to $18, with ticket packs and festival passes also available. VIFF+ Members receive discounts on all VIFF tickets and the free U25 membership offers additional discounts to those between the ages of 19 and 25. Purchase online.

