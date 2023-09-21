Take your business to The Peak with new summit coming to Vancouver

Emerging Canadian business and tech leaders are coming to Vancouver this fall to attend a dynamic new business summit.

The Peak – Bet on Canada Summit is hosting its inaugural event on October 25, with over 15 networking sessions, panels, mini keynotes, and more to choose from during the day-long event.

According to the summit’s organizers, industry leaders will share with attendees what matters most today and tomorrow.

“We’re big on keeping things simple, to the point, and useful,” The Peak told Daily Hive. “Bet on Canada is about cutting out all the fluff and giving you insights and connections that will benefit you right away.

“The summit will provide fast, fun, accessible content and networking. All attendees will leave with high-value, unique information and relationships.”

Tickets to Bet on Canada Summit are available online, with attendees able to code “DAILYHIVE15” at checkout to save 15% on their ticket.

The Peak provides busy Canadian professionals and business leaders with the top global business, finance, and tech stories of the day through its flagship daily newsletter, podcasts, and social media channels.

Speakers announced for the inaugural The Peak – Bet on Canada Summit include Manny Padda, co-founder and managing director of LOI Venture; Paid Sandher, co-founder of CouchHaus; and Taran Ghatrora, founder and CEO of Blume.

Emerging leaders will take away at least five new ideas they can concretely apply in their professional lives, including:

How to build a high-performance team

Use AI to do your job better

Make the right financial decisions for your business in 2024

There will also be facilitated networking and relationship-building to ensure participants make at least five new valuable connections.

“This event is for you if you’re a professional who wants the connections and insights to take your career to the next level, or if you’re a business leader who wants to understand how to prepare for the economic climate we’re heading into,” added The Peak.

“Operators who want practical strategies and tactics for growing, hiring, and selling more, entrepreneurs who want to learn how to raise capital from top VCs, and investors who want to meet the next generation of Canadian business leaders. You should come to the Bet on Canada Summit.”

When: October 25, 2023

Time: 9 am to 4 pm

Where: To be announced

Tickets: Purchase online, use code “DAILYHIVE15” at checkout to save 15% on your ticket