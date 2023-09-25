All the restaurants participating in Vancouver Chowder Chowdown this fall

One of the city’s favourite sustainable seafood celebrations is back next month, and we’ve got a sneak preview of the participating restaurants!

The Ocean Wise Chowder Chowdown is finally set to return this year after a two-year hiatus, taking place on October 12 at the Robert H. Lee Alumni Centre at UBC.

Seafood lovers will be treated to delicious eats from 12 accomplished chefs competing for the title of the 2023 Chowder Champion. Each chef will be creating a unique, ocean-friendly chowder using Ocean Wise Recommended seafood.

Here are all of the participating chefs and restaurants this year:

Behshad Zolnasr, C Prime Modern Italian Steak and Prime

Brian Muller, Cantina Norte

Chris Andraza, Lift Bar and Grill

Dai Fukasaku, Fukasaku

Darren Clay, University of British Columbia

David Lee, Vancouver Aquarium

Garret Kemp, Fairmont Banff

James Heras, 7 Seas Fish Market

Elizabeth Niton, Stanley Park Brewpub

Tyler Prevette, Tableau Bar Bistro

Will Lew, Club Versante

Antonio Prosdocimi, Langara Fishing Lodge

Each ticket to the event includes access to all 12 chowder stations, in addition to complimentary beverages from local craft beer, wine, and spirit producers. At the end of the night, guests will be able to cast their votes for this year’s People’s Choice Award.

“We are excited to bring back what is certainly my favourite event, the Ocean Wise Chowder Chowdown,” said Mike McDermid, Ocean Wise Fisheries and Seafood Director, in a release. “With all the challenges facing our ocean today, it is important to take time to celebrate some of the great successes in sustainable seafood as well.

“Since its start over a decade ago – Chowder Chowdown has grown into one of Ocean Wise’s most popular events. Come enjoy great food and craft beer, all while supporting a great cause.”

The event is not only a way to demonstrate how easy it is to enjoy sustainable seafood, but it’s also a chance for guests to learn more from local chefs and seafood sellers who are dedicated to the health of our oceans.

Tickets are $75 per person and are available now.

Ocean Wise Chowder Chowdown 2023

When: October 12, 2023

Time: 7 pm to 10 pm

Where: Robert H. Lee Alumni Centre, UBC, Vancouver

Tickets: $75 per person

With files from Daryn Wright