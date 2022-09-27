15 pumpkin patches in Metro Vancouver you can visit this fall

Spooky season is here, which means that Lower Mainland’s favourite pumpkin patches will be ripe for the picking.

So grab your sweater, bring a friend, and try to find the cutest little gourd in these Metro Vancouver (and beyond) patches.

Here are 15 great pumpkin patches where you can get in the fall spirit. Happy picking!

Vancouver

Pick a perfect pumpkin, visit the farm animals, and explore the apple orchard at this Vancouver farm. Most of the pumpkins have already been harvested and are spread around the orchard for easy choosing. It’s recommended you buy your tickets in advance on the Southland Heritage Farm’s website.

Where: 6767 Balaclava Street (at West 51st Avenue), Vancouver

When: October 1 to 31, 2022

Time: Weekday timeslots from 3:30 and 6:30 pm. Weekends from 9 am to 5 pm on weekends. Thanksgiving from 9:30 am to 6:30 pm.

Richmond

This Richmond pumpkin patch offers fun for the whole family, including live music by the Farm Band, “The Country Pumpkins,” and talented wagon entertainers. Visitors can also check out the whimsical decorations while choosing from the plethora of pumpkins. And before you go on your pumpkin hunt, make sure to visit the animal viewing area to see Richmond Country Farm’s adorable animals.

Where: 12900 Steveston Highway, Richmond

When: October 1 to 31, 2022

Time: Weekdays from 9 am to 4 pm, weekends from 10 am to 4 pm

Delta/Ladner

There are plenty of pumpkins to choose from at Ladner’s Halloween headquarters. Every day sees Westham Island Herb Farm pick more gourds, squash and pumpkins in all shapes, sizes and colours. So whatever your carving, decoration or dining needs, they have you covered. And make sure to snap a photo of the annual display of “Scarecrows.”

Where: 4690 Kirkland Road, Westham Island, Delta

When: Now until October 31, 2022

Time: Daily from 10 am to 5 pm

Surrey

Sit back on a hay bale and savour Surrey’s countryside on a tractor-pulled ride from the Bose Corn Maze to the pumpkin patch in search of your perfect Jack-o’-Lantern for Halloween. Pumpkins weigh anywhere from five to 100 pounds.

Where: 64th Avenue and 156th Street, Surrey

When: Every Saturday and Sunday in October

Time: 12 to 4 pm

There are over 20 different varieties of pumpkins to choose from at Gabriel Farms. Visitors can also enjoy a wagon ride, animal interaction areas, a mini corn maze, and a vintage firetruck from 1971.

Where: 18507 20th Avenue, Surrey

When: Every Saturday and Sunday until October 30, and each weekday starting October 5, 2022

Time: Weekdays from 2 to 5 pm, weekends from 10 am to 5 pm

This pumpkin patch in Port Kells features a few extra attractions for the whole family. There are outdoor play areas, and animal attractions, and you can even try your hand at escaping the cedar maze.

Visitors can also take in the pumpkin display, play in the indoor sand pit, and visit the chicken coop and pig pen.

Where: 18730 88 Avenue, Surrey

When: October 1 to 31, 2022

Time: Daily from 9 am to 6 pm

This family farm carries a hearty selection of pumpkins, mini-pumpkins, and gourds that are perfectly suited for your Halloween needs. After going on a hayride and visiting the patch, head down to the farmers’ market and general store to pick up some tasty treats and produce.

Where: 8390 172 Street, Surrey

When: October 1 to 31, 2022

Time: Weekdays from 3 to 6 pm, weekends and holidays from 10 am to 6 pm

Langley

At Aldor Acres, there is no shortage of pumpkin varieties spread across the farm. After you’re done with pumpkin picking, head over to say hello to the pigs, donkeys, chickens, bunnies, horses, cows, and more. And don’t miss the goat parade happening twice a day.

Where: 8301 252nd Street, Langley

When: Now until October 31, 2022

Time: Daily from 9 am to 6 pm

There are 25 different varieties of pumpkins and gourds to discover at Eagle Acres Pumpkin Patch near Fort Langley. While you’re there, go on a covered hayride or a SaFarmi Stroll and meet over 200 diverse farm animals. And it wouldn’t be fall without exploring the three-acre corn maze.

Where: 8796 240 Street (Rawlison Crescent), Langley

When: Various weekdays: October 7, 14, 18, 19, 20, 21, 25, 26, 27, 28, and 31. Also open every weekend

Time: Weekdays from 2 to 5 pm, weekends and Thanksgiving from 10 am to 5 pm, and October 21 Pro-D Day from 12 to 5 pm

Maple Ridge

The Laity Pumpkin Patch in Maple Ridge features its original north location as well as its south location, which opened five years ago. As well as choosing your pumpkins, guests can enjoy a treat from the concession stand, go on a wagon ride, check out the pumpkin cannon, and more.

Where:

North Side – 21145 128th Avenue, Maple Ridge

South Side – 12725 Laity Street, Maple Ridge

When: October 1 to 31 (North), September 30 to October 30 (South)

Time: Hours of operation are displayed on its online calendar

Chilliwack

This pumpkin patch at Fantasy Farms has a bunch of exciting activities to enjoy, including a new nine-hole mini golf and pumpkin and corn cannons. There are also train rides and visits with the farm animals to look forward to.

Where: 9423 Gibson Road, Chilliwack

When: October 1 to 31, 2022

Time: Weekdays from 1 to 5 pm, Weekends plus Thanksgiving and Halloween from 10 am to 5 pm

It’s worth making a day trip to this family farm. With a giant corn maze, 15 varieties of pumpkins, a giant jumping pillow, an indoor hay bale maze, tractor and hay rides, farm animals, and so much more, your day will be filled with non-stop fall fun.

Where: 41905 Yale Road West, Chilliwack

When: Open daily

Time: Weekdays from 2 to 9 pm, Saturdays from 9 am to 9 pm, Sundays from 9 to 6 pm. Holiday and Pro-D day hours also apply.

Abbotsford

At Willow View, they grow more than 50 varieties of pumpkins, including giants ranging from 50 to over 100 pounds. You can pick your own in the patch, or select from regular and specialty pumpkins ready for purchase in the yard. Drop by the Big Red Barn to say hello to the farm animals, and also bring home some delicious apples.

Where: 288 McCallum Road, Abbotsford

When: Open daily

Time: Monday to Saturday from 9 am to 5:30 pm and Sunday from 11 am to 5:30 pm

Make a stop at this family-run farm for a pumpkin patch adventure in the Abbotsford countryside. There are smaller pumpkins that will be delicious in pumpkin pies, ones that are perfect for carving, and even super-size ones. Make sure to stop in at their cidery for some homemade apple cider.

Where: 333 Gladwin Road, Abbotsford

When: Open daily

Time: 9:30 am to 5:30 pm

The pumpkin patch at Maan farms is open daily until Halloween. With live entertainment, a zip line, barnyard animals, a corn maze, a fortress, and so much more, this should definitely be on your “fall things to do” list. And for the thrill-seekers, Maan Farms also serves up Haunted experiences in the evening.

Where: 790 McKenzie Road, Abbotsford

When: Open daily until October 31, 2022

Time: 9 am to 6 pm, plus Haunted experiences in the evening