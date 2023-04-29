It was opening night of the Richmond Night Market, and we were on a mission: Try all the best eats and drinks.

It’s a tall order when visiting the largest night market in North America, as there are 600+ international food items up for order.

But someone had to dive into all that exciting grub and share the standouts that are worth your dime.

Lulu Burger: Classic American smash burgers with a twist (F9)

Various burgers are up for order including the Bacon Jam Boursin, made from a beef patty, bacon jam, Boursin cheese, fresh tomato, and mayo.

Golden Scoop: Deep Fried Ice Cream (F2)

Choose from flavours like vanilla, chocolate, strawberry cheesecake, and bubble-gum-flavoured ice cream with various toppings.

Milk Cha: Baby Bottle Milk Tea (F67)

A different kind of bottle service. Enjoy many different flavours of milk tea out of baby bottles. We opted for strawberry.

Flying Cup Noodles (F31)

A returning favourite, Flying Cup Noodles is actually introducing a new flavour this year: Soft-shell crab in a cup of noodles with an egg.

Flying Cup Noodles: Ramen Donut (F31)

This was our favourite dish we tried this year. It’s super cheesy and flavourful and also really easy on the wallet.

Big Way Hot Pot (F87/F88)

Get hot pot on the go from one of Metro Vancouver’s fastest-growing destinations for the delicacy. Devour everything from tofu skin to shrimp on a skewer here.

Ponchos: The Anaconda (F25)

This new stand sold out fairly quickly on night one of the market. A good sign! Find bites here such as classic birria tacos and, if you dare, the 2.5-foot birria taco creation that is “The Anaconda.”

Butter Beer Factory (F49)

Take part in a little magic during your visit to the market this year with a stand and offering inspired by the wonderful world of our favourite boy-who-lived.

Tochi: Mini Mochi French Toast (F37)

Here’s where you’ll find Canada’s first Hong Kong-style mini French toast with Japanese mochi. Between this and the ramen donut… we were in heaven!

Squid Feast: Deep Fried Squid

A classic market bite you need to try if you haven’t already.

Potato Boy: Curly Fries (F40)

Our old faithful market pick (aka anything made with potatoes) is always a hit no matter the year. On this visit, we checked out Potato Boy’s curly fries and they didn’t disappoint.

Richmond Night Market 2023

When: April 28 to October 9, 2023; Friday to Sunday

Where: 8351 River Road, Richmond