FoodFood EventsFood NewsSpecials & DealsBest of

Richmond Night Market: Best food and drinks 2023

Hanna McLean
Hanna McLean
|
Apr 29 2023, 3:07 pm
Richmond Night Market: Best food and drinks 2023
Hanna McLean/Daily Hive

It was opening night of the Richmond Night Market, and we were on a mission: Try all the best eats and drinks.

It’s a tall order when visiting the largest night market in North America, as there are 600+ international food items up for order.

But someone had to dive into all that exciting grub and share the standouts that are worth your dime.

These savoury selections and sweet treats are all at the top of our must-try list this year.

Here are the 11 top items you can’t leave the Richmond Night Market without trying.

Lulu Burger: Classic American smash burgers with a twist (F9)

Various burgers are up for order including the Bacon Jam Boursin, made from a beef patty, bacon jam, Boursin cheese, fresh tomato, and mayo.

Richmond Night Market

Hanna McLean/Daily Hive

Golden Scoop: Deep Fried Ice Cream (F2)

Choose from flavours like vanilla, chocolate, strawberry cheesecake, and bubble-gum-flavoured ice cream with various toppings.

Richmond Night Market

Hanna McLean/Daily Hive

Milk Cha: Baby Bottle Milk Tea (F67)

A different kind of bottle service. Enjoy many different flavours of milk tea out of baby bottles. We opted for strawberry.

Richmond Night Market

Hanna McLean/Daily Hive

Flying Cup Noodles (F31)

A returning favourite, Flying Cup Noodles is actually introducing a new flavour this year: Soft-shell crab in a cup of noodles with an egg.

Richmond Night Market

Hanna McLean/Daily Hive

Flying Cup Noodles: Ramen Donut (F31)

This was our favourite dish we tried this year. It’s super cheesy and flavourful and also really easy on the wallet.

Richmond Night Market

Hanna McLean/Daily Hive

Big Way Hot Pot (F87/F88)

Get hot pot on the go from one of Metro Vancouver’s fastest-growing destinations for the delicacy. Devour everything from tofu skin to shrimp on a skewer here.

Richmond Night Market

Hanna McLean/Daily Hive

Ponchos: The Anaconda (F25)

This new stand sold out fairly quickly on night one of the market. A good sign! Find bites here such as classic birria tacos and, if you dare, the 2.5-foot birria taco creation that is “The Anaconda.”

Richmond Night Market

Hanna McLean/Daily Hive

Butter Beer Factory (F49)

Take part in a little magic during your visit to the market this year with a stand and offering inspired by the wonderful world of our favourite boy-who-lived.

Richmond Night Market

Hanna McLean/Daily Hive

Tochi: Mini Mochi French Toast (F37)

Here’s where you’ll find Canada’s first Hong Kong-style mini French toast with Japanese mochi. Between this and the ramen donut… we were in heaven!

Richmond Night Market

Hanna McLean/Daily Hive

Squid Feast: Deep Fried Squid

A classic market bite you need to try if you haven’t already.

Richmond Night Market

Hanna McLean/Daily Hive

Potato Boy: Curly Fries (F40)

Our old faithful market pick (aka anything made with potatoes) is always a hit no matter the year. On this visit, we checked out Potato Boy’s curly fries and they didn’t disappoint.

Richmond Night Market

Hanna McLean/Daily Hive

Richmond Night Market 2023

When: April 28 to October 9, 2023; Friday to Sunday
Where: 8351 River Road, Richmond

Hanna McLeanHanna McLean
+ Dished
+ Food Events
+ Food News
+ Specials & Deals
+ Best of
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.