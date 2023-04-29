Richmond Night Market: Best food and drinks 2023
It was opening night of the Richmond Night Market, and we were on a mission: Try all the best eats and drinks.
It’s a tall order when visiting the largest night market in North America, as there are 600+ international food items up for order.
But someone had to dive into all that exciting grub and share the standouts that are worth your dime.
Lulu Burger: Classic American smash burgers with a twist (F9)
Various burgers are up for order including the Bacon Jam Boursin, made from a beef patty, bacon jam, Boursin cheese, fresh tomato, and mayo.
Golden Scoop: Deep Fried Ice Cream (F2)
Choose from flavours like vanilla, chocolate, strawberry cheesecake, and bubble-gum-flavoured ice cream with various toppings.
Milk Cha: Baby Bottle Milk Tea (F67)
A different kind of bottle service. Enjoy many different flavours of milk tea out of baby bottles. We opted for strawberry.
Flying Cup Noodles (F31)
A returning favourite, Flying Cup Noodles is actually introducing a new flavour this year: Soft-shell crab in a cup of noodles with an egg.
Flying Cup Noodles: Ramen Donut (F31)
This was our favourite dish we tried this year. It’s super cheesy and flavourful and also really easy on the wallet.
Big Way Hot Pot (F87/F88)
Get hot pot on the go from one of Metro Vancouver’s fastest-growing destinations for the delicacy. Devour everything from tofu skin to shrimp on a skewer here.
Ponchos: The Anaconda (F25)
This new stand sold out fairly quickly on night one of the market. A good sign! Find bites here such as classic birria tacos and, if you dare, the 2.5-foot birria taco creation that is “The Anaconda.”
Butter Beer Factory (F49)
Take part in a little magic during your visit to the market this year with a stand and offering inspired by the wonderful world of our favourite boy-who-lived.
Tochi: Mini Mochi French Toast (F37)
Here’s where you’ll find Canada’s first Hong Kong-style mini French toast with Japanese mochi. Between this and the ramen donut… we were in heaven!
Squid Feast: Deep Fried Squid
A classic market bite you need to try if you haven’t already.
Potato Boy: Curly Fries (F40)
Our old faithful market pick (aka anything made with potatoes) is always a hit no matter the year. On this visit, we checked out Potato Boy’s curly fries and they didn’t disappoint.
Richmond Night Market 2023
When: April 28 to October 9, 2023; Friday to Sunday
Where: 8351 River Road, Richmond