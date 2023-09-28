EventsArtsConcerts

10 Vancouver concerts for music lovers to check out in October

Sep 28 2023, 8:32 pm
P!NK (A.PAES/Shutterstock) | 6lack (Jarett Lopez/Daily Hive)

Get ready, live music lovers! You can get your groove on with these 10 great concerts happening around Vancouver in October.

Check out Kim Petras, Morgan Wallen, Guns N’Roses, and more!

Be sure to check out our Listed section for more fantastic things happening around town.

P!nk

P!NK vancouver tour

A.PAES/Shutterstock

What: Buckle up for a double dose of pop perfection: P!nk is coming to Vancouver for two shows on her The Trustfall world tour!

P!nk has sold over 60 million albums worldwide, has four #1 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and has won a Daytime Emmy Award. Born in Doylestown Township, Pennsylvania, she is also the winner of two People’s Choice Awards and was Billboard Music Award’s Icon Recipient in 2021.

When: October 20 and 21, 2023
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 24 at 10 am

F*** Cancer Benefit Concert

What: A massive benefit concert to aid the war on cancer. Featuring artists like Colin James and Jim Byrnes, members from Chilliwack, Doug & the Slugs, Trooper, Loverboy, and many more acts and musicians. All ticket proceeds will be donated to the BC Cancer Foundation.

When: October 21, 2023
Time: 7 pm
Where: The Centre for Performing Arts – 777 Homer Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices, purchase and donate online

Iron Maiden

What: Iron Maiden has released over 40 albums and sold over 90 million copies throughout their career. The London, England-based group has won a Juno, has been included in the Guinness Book of World Records, and was honoured by Royal Mail UK with postal stamps and cards in 2023.

When: October 2, 2023
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

Morgan Wallen

Morgan Wallen

Morgan Wallen (Debby Wong/Shutterstock)

What: Country superstar Morgan Wallen announced that his 2023 One Night At A Time World Tour, produced by Live Nation, is coming to Vancouver on Wednesday, October 4. The CMA and ACM award-winning artist will be performing at Rogers Arena.

The new world tour is named after one of three new songs on Wallen’s One Thing At A Time – Samplerand features special guests ERNEST and Bailey Zimmerman.

When: October 4, 2023
Time: 7 pm
Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver
Cost: Various prices, purchase online

Vancouver International Music Competition: Final Round and Gala Concert

What: The Vancouver International Music Competition invites all music lovers to the Final Round at The Chan Centre on October 7 and 8, and to the Gala Concert at the Vancouver Playhouse on October 9.

Talented musicians from around the world will showcase their talents in the live competition’s Final Round, while the Gala Concert will feature the grand prize winners of the piano and strings categories and special guest performers from different parts of the world. Instruments featured include piano, violin, viola, cello, and harp. A musical celebration not to be missed.

When: October 7 and 8, 2023 (Final Round)
Time: 9 am to 7:30 pm (Saturday), 9 am to 1:30 pm (Sunday)
Where: The Chan Centre for the Performing Arts – 6265 Crescent Road, Vancouver
Tickets: Starting at $27.75 plus fees, purchase online.

When: October 9, 2023 (Gala Concert)
Time: Doors 1 pm, show 2 pm
Where: Vancouver Playhouse – 600 Hamilton Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Starting at $19, purchase online.

Queens of the Stone Age

What: Queens of the Stone Age are performing at Pacific Coliseum as part of The End is Nero tour.

A modern rock powerhouse with seven Grammy nominations under its belt, Queens Of The Stone Age is made up of singer Josh Homme, guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen, multi-instrumentalist Dean Fertita, bass player Michael Shuman, and drummer Jon Theodore.

When: October 2, 2023
Time: 7 pm
Where: Pacific Coliseum – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

Kim Petras

kim petras

James Jeffrey Taylor/Shutterstock

What: Grammy-winning artist Kim Petras is performing at the PNE Forum in support of her debut album Feed the Beast this October.

Petras’ debut features the hit “Alone” featuring Nicki Minaj, fan-favourite tracks like “Coconuts” and “brrr,” and the worldwide platinum smash, “Unholy” with Sam Smith.

When: October 26, 2023
Time: 8 pm
Where: PNE Forum – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

6lack

What: Three-time Grammy nominee 6lack is bringing his new world tour to Vancouver this month. The MTV Music Award winner has released three albums in his career, including 2016’s Free 6lack and 2018’s East Atlanta Love Letter. He has also collaborated with a variety of artists including Khalid, Gorillaz, and Lil Tjay.

When: October 4, 2023
Time: 8 pm
Where: PNE Forum — 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

Guns N’ Roses

What: Rock and roll legends Guns N’ Roses have sold over 100 million albums throughout their nearly 40-year career, with platinum and multi-platinum albums including G N’ R LiesThe Spaghetti Incident?Greatest Hits, and Chinese Democracy. Massive hits include “Paradise City,” “Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door,” and “Sweet Child O’ Mine.”

When: October 16, 2023
Time: 6 pm
Where: BC Place — 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

