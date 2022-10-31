More than 40 fun and fantastic things to do in Vancouver in November

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Are you ready to make it a November to remember?

We’re here to help with our huge roundup of 44 fantastic events happening around Metro Vancouver throughout the month. Holiday markets and light displays, epic concerts, and more!

Things to do in November

What: Vancouver Christmas Market is transforming Jack Poole Plaza into a huge German-style holiday event.

A popular holiday tradition for locals and visitors alike, the Vancouver Christmas Market features more than 90 huts of authentic German sweets, treats, and treasures to discover. Plus, there are many festive activities and live entertainment to enjoy

When: November 12 to December 24, 2022

Time: 4 pm to 9:30 pm (Now until November 25), 11:30 am to 9:30 pm (November 26 to December 23), 11:30 am to 6 pm (December 24)

Where: Jack Poole Plaza – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Cost: Adult tickets starting at $17.99, senior tickets (ages 65+) starting at $14.99, and youth tickets (ages 7 to 17) starting at $9.99. Children ages 0-6 are free. Purchase online

What: Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience was developed in partnership with the National Geographic Society and opens on the 100th anniversary of one of the greatest archaeological discoveries of all time: the discovery of the boy king’s tomb in 1922.

Drawing from National Geographic Society archives, Beyond King Tut combines cinematic storytelling and immersive projections by Montreal-based Normal Studio for a one-of-a-kind journey through ancient and modern Egypt. Guests will meet Ancient Egyptian gods like Ra and Anubis before descending into King Tut’s burial chamber and joining his quest for immortality.

When: Now until January 8, 2023

Time: Various time slots from 10 am to 8 pm from Sunday to Thursday (final entry 7 pm), and 10 am to 9 pm on Friday and Saturday (final entry 8 pm)

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre East – 999 Canada Place

Tickets: Available online

What: The 26th annual Eastside Culture Crawl is happening in November in 80 buildings across Vancouver’s eastside. More than 500 artists are expected to welcome 45,000 visitors to their studios.

The four-day visual arts, design, and crafts festival sees artists open their doors to visitors in the neighbourhood enclosed within Columbia Street, 2nd Avenue, Victoria Drive, and the Waterfront. It is considered the most densely populated community of artists in the country.

When: November 17 to 20, 2022

Time: 5 to 10 pm (Thursday and Friday) 11 am to 6 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Where: Various locations throughout East Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: Herschel Supply is holding its first-ever warehouse sale and there are lots of great deals to be found.

From November 10 to 13 shop Herschel’s classic backpacks, travel accessories, luggage, and more for up to 75% off. It’s a great opportunity to get your holiday gift shopping done or find that perfect item for your next adventure. Plus new products will be stocked daily.

When: November 10 to 13, 2022

Time: 9 am to 9 pm (Thursday to Friday), 9 am to 7 pm (Saturday), 9 am to 6 pm (Sunday)

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre, East Hall A – 999 Canada Place, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: A Vancouver tradition for nearly 50 years, Circle Craft features a wide variety of makers, creators, and artists. You can find clothing designers, potters, jewellers, metal and woodworkers, glass blowers, and candle and soap makers — just to name a few.

And for the first time since 2019, attendees can enjoy tasty food and drink samples in the Gourmet Alley, live musical performances, and enter the “shopping spree” contest.

When: November 9 to 13, 2022

Time: 10 am to 9 pm (Wednesday to Friday), 10 am to 7 pm (Saturday), 10 am to 5 pm (Sunday)

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre West – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: $15 adults, $12 seniors and youth aged 13 to 17, and free for children 12 and under. Save 50% off admission after 5 pm on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Purchase online

What: The Estée Lauder Warehouse Sale is coming to Vancouver. Save 50% or more on Estée Lauder, MAC, Clinique, Glamglow, Origins, Too Faced, Bobbi Brown, and Bumble & Bumble. Open to the public for four days only.

You’ll find makeup, skincare, haircare, fragrances, and more. It’s the perfect opportunity to get deep discounts on these popular brands.

When: November 10 to 13, 2022

Time: 9 am to 8 pm (Thursday and Friday), 9 am to 6 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Where: Vancouver Convention & Exhibition Centre East Exhibition Hall B – 1055 Canada Pl, Vancouver

Admission: Free. Learn more online

What: Granville Rocks, celebrating the street’s musical legacy, features chart-topping rock groups Bleachers and The Airborne Toxic Event. The huge concert at the Commodore Ballroom is being organized by Downtown Van (DVBIA), Bonnis Properties, HBC | Streetworks Development, and Pooni Group.

A portion of the proceeds from the concert will be donated to Performing Arts Lodges (PAL Vancouver), a nonprofit that provides affordable housing for seniors in the performing arts.

When: November 30, 2022

Time: Doors 7 pm

Where: Commodore Ballroom – 868 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Purchase online

What: The trails and the trees of one of Surrey’s most popular parks will be illuminated for the 10th annual Bear Creek Lights. This year features a reimagined display with light displays that showcase the natural beauty of the park. Bear Creek Lights is a family-friendly event, and free tickets can be booked online for the one-kilometre garden walking loop.

When: November 4 to 18, 2022

Time: 4:30 to 9:30 pm, with entry times every 30 minutes.

Where: Bear Creek Park – 13750 88th Avenue, Surrey

Tickets: Free, register online

What: Twin indie pop stars Tegan & Sara come to Vancouver in support of their 10th studio album. Their Crybaby Tour stop at the Commodore Ballroom features special guest Tomberlin.

When: November 20, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: Commodore Ballroom – 868 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: The 12th annual Surrey Tree Lighting Festival and Holiday Market, presented by Concord Pacific, is happening this year on Saturday, November 19 at Surrey Civic Plaza.

Guests are invited to start off the holiday season by taking free photos with Santa, enjoying free amusement rides including a Ferris wheel, and strolling through the light tunnel. There will be over 25 local vendors to discover in the expanded Holiday Market. Each offers unique handmade and artisan products that will help you cross everyone off your Christmas shopping list.

When: November 19, 2022

Time: 12 to 8 pm

Where: Surrey Civic Plaza – 13450 104th Avenue, Surrey

Cost: Free

What: Disney On Ice’s Road Trip Adventures will take the audience on a journey through memorable worlds from Disney classics and modern box office hits.

Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, and Donald will be the tour guides on the magical journey as attendees relive the famous stories that they grew up with. The show will be an athletic and artistic treat that is sure to delight all ages.

When: November 23 to 27, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Pacific Coliseum at the PNE – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: The Takeover, presented by Empire Boxing Enterprises, is taking place on November 12 at the Grand Villa Casino. Fighters from across the country and Metro Vancouver are taking part in seven professional boxing bouts, including Surrey’s Buneet Bisla defending his 5-0 pro boxing record against Lethbridge, AB’s Janks Trotter in the light heavyweight main event.

When: November 12, 2022

Time: Doors at 6 pm, first fight at 6:30 pm

Where: Grand Villa Casino – 4331 Dominion Street, Burnaby

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: One of the most beloved rock operas in Broadway history is coming to Vancouver. The stunning new production of Jesus Christ Superstar will run at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre and features iconic lyrics and music by Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony winners Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Jesus Christ Superstar tells the stories of the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ as seen from the perspective of Judas. The memorable score includes songs such as “I Don’t Know How to Love Him,” “Gethsemane,” and “Superstar.”

When: November 15 to 20, 2022

Time: 8 pm (Tuesday to Friday), 2 pm and 8 pm (Saturday), 2 pm and 7:30 pm (Sunday)

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Go on sale on Monday, September 12 through Ticketmaster.

What: Horror fans will be in heaven when the Vancouver Horror Show Film Festival (VHS) returns to theatres across the city this week.

The fifth annual VHS is a hybrid event taking place from November 4 to 8 in person and November 4 to 18 on demand. The full festival line-up includes 61 short films and six feature-length films from 13 different countries, including Terrifier 2, Follow Her, and Mad Heidi.

When: November 4 to 8, 2022 (in person), November 4 to 18 (on demand)

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations and online

Tickets: Starting at $22.50 plus fees, purchase online

What: VanDusen Festival of Lights will be delighting visitors at the botanical garden throughout the holiday season, with over one million lights across 15 acres to discover.

You’ll be filled with holiday cheer as you go for a stroll by the VanDusen lakeside and take in the returning Dancing Lights. Invite that special someone to explore the romantic Rose Garden, and then bring the family to stop by the Scottish Shelter to light a candle and donate to Make-A-Wish.

When: November 25, 2022, to January 2, 2023 (Closed on Christmas Day)

Time: 4 pm to 10 pm (last entry time 8:30 to 9 pm)

Where: VanDusen Botanical Garden – 5251 Oak Street, Vancouver

Admission: $11-$21, free for children 4 years and under. (must reserve a ticket). Purchase online starting November 1

What: Shop for everything at the Bespot Market, from one-of-a-kind ceramic pieces and slow fashion brands to handmade jewelry and curated vintage goodies. Plus, wellness brands and artisanal food and beverage purveyors will be in attendance.

If you head up to Squamish on Friday night, you can check out the bar and an oracle card reader inside one of the historic trains at the museum. On Saturday and Sunday, the vibe will be much more chill and relaxed.

When:

Friday, November 11 from 5 to 9 pm

Saturday, November 12 from 10 am to 4 pm

Sunday, November 13 from 10 am to 4 pm

Where: Railway Museum of British Columbia – 39645 Government Road Squamish

Cost: Tickets from $9, available online

What: Guests of all ages are invited to discover Hawaii’s majestic islands and surreal landscapes without stepping a foot out of Vancouver with “Hawaii from Above.”

Passengers will soar over seascapes, waterfalls, cliffs, lush forested mountains, and even Kualoa Ranch Jurassic Valley, made famous by a certain dinosaur film. The FlyOver attraction will even dive deep underwater, taking passengers through reefs following a school of sharks.

When: November 3 to December 16, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: 999 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: Available on-site or online

Remembrance Day

What: On Tuesday, November 8, Indigenous Veterans along with supporting officials, unions, schools, and community groups are gathering to commemorate the 18th annual National Aboriginal Veterans Day community tributes.

Opening ceremonies begin at 9 am at 312 Main Street and are followed by a Community Honour March from Main and Hastings to Victory Square Park Cenotaph at 10 am. The The wreath lay ceremony takes place from 10:45 am to 12 noon and will be live-streamed on Facebook.

When: November 11, 2022

Time: 8:30 am to 12 pm

Where: Carnegie Community Centre — 401 Main Street, Vancouver

What: Chor Leoni’s presents the 31st annual Remembrance Day observance at St. Andrew’s-Wesley United. The program of music and readings showcases diverse perspectives on war and injustice and honours those who sang their songs. We Sang Our Songs is a concert for community contemplation, reflection, and dreams of peace.

When: November 10 and 11, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm (Thursday), 2 and 5 pm (Friday)

Where: St. Andrew’s Wesley United Church – 1022 Nelson Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: The Remembrance Day Ceremony at UBC will be held on Friday, November 11, and will include short readings, remarks from special guests, and musical performances by UBC’s School of Music. The event will include participation and recognition of UBC’s Vancouver and Okanagan campuses.

When: November 11, 2022

Time: Doors open at 10 am; ceremony begins at 10:45 am

Where: The UBC War Memorial Gym — 6081 University Boulevard, Vancouver

What: The Cloverdale Legion-hosted ceremony will take place at the Cloverdale Cenotaph, next door to the Surrey Museum and the Surrey Archives. The ceremony includes a procession starting at 10 am, and a service beginning at 10:25 am.

The Royal Canadian Legion in Whalley and the Surrey Centre Cemetery will also be hosting ceremonies this year.

When: November 11, 2022

Time: Procession at 10 am, service at 10:25 am

Where: Cloverdale Cenotaph at the Surrey Museum — 17710 56A Avenue

Cheer on the home teams

What: The Canucks continue their NHL season in November with a number of exciting home games including the New Jersey Devils on November 1, the LA Kings on November 18, and the Washington Capitals on November 29.

When: November 1, 3, 5, 18, 21, and 29, 2022

Time: 7 pm (7:30 pm on November 21)

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Cheer on the BC Lions in Western Semi-Final playoff action when they welcome the Calgary Stampeders to BC Place on November 6.

When: November 6, 2022

Time: 1:30 pm kickoff

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Starting at $30 for adults and $10 for youth 17 and under, purchase online

What: Vancouver Giants presents CHL action at the Langley Events Centre all month long, with games including Kamloops Blazers on November 18, Regina Pats on November 25, and Moose Jaw Warriors on November 30.

When: Various dates

Time: Various times

Where: Langley Events Centre – 7888 200th Street, Langley

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Abbotsford Canucks are back on the ice throughout November with home games versus the Coachella Valley Firebirds on November 4 and 5, Henderson Silver Knights on November 10 and 12, and Bakersfield Condors on November 29 and 30.

When: November 4 and 5, November 10 and 12, and November 29 and 30, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: Abbotsford Centre – 33800 King Road, Abbotsford

Cost: Various, purchase online

Bon Appetit

What: A tale as old as time is being turned into a new immersive cocktail adventure at the Vancouver Alpen Club: Beauty And The Beast Cocktail Experience.

Explore Beast’s castle and meet his servants who have become household objects, then witness as he swaps Maurice as a prisoner for Belle. Can you solve the riddles and challenges to lift the curse that has been placed upon Beast and his servants so that everyone can live happily ever after?

Along the way, you’ll have the opportunity to create your own delicious bespoke-themed cocktails in this escape room, theatre show, and adventure all blended into one.

When: November 4, 2022 to January 22, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Vancouver Alpen Club (Deutsches Haus) – 4875 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Price: $45 per person; purchase online

What: Head up to the fourth floor of the Rosewood Hotel and step into a magical winter oasis. Reflections: The Winter Terrace has a seasonal menu and festive, holiday drinks, a true treat for your tastebuds.

It’s worth noting that while the seasonal outdoor space does open on November 1, the hotel has shared that the full holiday decor will not be on display until November 12.

When: November 1 to December 31, 2022 (Closed November 11)

Time: 3 to 11 pm, last call 10 pm (November 1 to 10) 11:30 am – 11 pm (November 12 to December 31)

Where: 801 West Georgia Street, Vancouver (at the Rosewood Hotel Georgia)

What: H Tasting Lounge’s enchanting winter patio, located at The Westin Bayshore Vancouver. Winterlust offers an opportunity to chill out in the magical snow globes and soak in the winter vibes as well as enjoy festive cocktails.

Folks can look forward to enjoying heated Alpine-inspired domes decked out with cozy decor this year. Each dome is 8-by-8 feet and boasts panoramic glass panelling.

When: Now through December 2022

Time: Various times

Where: H Tasting Lounge — 1601 Bayshore Drive, Vancouver

Reservations: Online

What: Tinseltown Bar is transforming the Vancouver Alpen Club into a winter wonderland this holiday season. Every day is Christmas at the seasonal pop-up bar, and you’ll feel that you’ve walked right into a Hallmark movie. Guests will even enjoy a tasty themed drink upon arrival.

Visitors will enjoy Christmas tunes, festive drinks, and loads of holiday fun. There will also be characters to interact with during your 90-minute timeslot at Tinseltown.

When: November 15 to December 31, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Vancouver Alpen Club (Deutsches Haus) – 4875 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Price: $19 per person; purchase online

What: North Shore Breweries will be hosting a variety of exciting events during the annual Vancouver’s North Shore Craft Beer Week. The fun starts with the launch party at The Pipe Shop on Thursday, November 3.

Attendees will enjoy beer tastings from 11 local breweries, including Deep Cove Brewers and Distillers, House of Funk, and Streetcar. There will also be food trucks, live entertainment, and prizes to be won.

When: November 3, 2022

Time: 5 to 10 pm

Where: The Pipe Shop — 115 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Tickets: $43.40, purchase online

What: Better bring your appetite because Tacofino has announced the return of their popular Brewery Dinner Series every month until April 2023. Tacofino chefs Daniel Carranco and Jamie Cholack are collaborating with acclaimed local breweries on a curated five-course menu, with accompanying beer (and cocktail) pairings.

The complete lineup of breweries taking part in the Dinner Series are:

Strange Fellows Brewing – Thursday, November 24

Ravens Brewing Company – Thursday, January 26

Strathcona Beer Company – Thursday, February 23

Yellow Dog Beverage Co. – Thursday, March 30

Tofino Brewing Company – Thursday, April 27

When: Last Thursday of each month (except for December) until April 2023

Time: 7 to 10 pm

Where: All events take place at Tacofino Ocho — 8 E 5th Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: $60 per person, purchase online

Enjoy the arts

What: Lee’s Donuts will be showcasing the works of Houston-based artist Israel Rodriguez during Jelly Gallery’s inaugural art exhibition on Saturday, November 5, and Sunday, November 6.

The pop-up art show at Honey Dip Studios on Granville Island will take place on both days from 10 am to 6 pm, and a portion of sales will be donated to Covenant House Vancouver, a charity that helps youth experiencing homelessness.

When: November 5 and 6, 2022

Time: 10 am to 6 pm

Where: Honey Dip Studios — #109 – 1535 Johnston Street, Granville Island, Vancouver

Admission: FREE

What: The 12th edition of Zee Zee Theatre’s annual community storytelling project centres stories from 2SLGBTQI+ voices. Attendees are invited to have a candid conversation for 20 minutes with a Rainbow Elder, who will share true stories while shattering stereotypes and preconceived notions of otherness.

The Rainbow Elders & Allies Collection is produced by Jordy Matheson and curated by Alysha Collie, Allan Morgan, Melanie Ray, and Dallas Yellowfly.

When: November 5 and 6, November 12 and 13, 2022

Time: 1 to 4 pm

Where: Vancouver Public Library Central Branch (sign-up is at the door of the Third Floor Atrium) – 350 West Georgia Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: Alex Mackenzie’s Hungry for Laughs Comedy Tour is a world-class variety show featuring 3 comedians, the best freestyle rapper on the planet, and an international foot archer. Enjoy performances by Ivan Decker, Chris Turner, Orissa Kelly, Simon King, and Mackenzie at the Hard Rock Casino. All proceeds will be donated to the Greater Vancouver Food Bank.

The talented acts have been featured on Netflix, Just for Laughs, MTV, HBO, Cirque de Soliel in Las Vegas, Britain’s Got Talent, the JUNO Awards, and even have performed for Her Majesty The Queen of England.

When: November 11, 2022

Time: Doors 7 pm, show 8 pm

Where: Show Theatre at Hard Rock Casino – 2080 United Boulevard, Coquitlam

Cost: $50, purchase online

What: Grammy Award-winning superstar Lizzo is coming to Vancouver for the first time since 2017 with her SPECIAL tour. The lead single off her fourth album, “About Damn Time,” topped the Billboard charts in 2022. The concert features special guest multi-platinum American rapper Latto.

When: November 7, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: YVR Funny is a new comedy docu-series by Jackie Hoffart that showcases eight of Vancouver’s funniest comedians: Toddy, Savannah Erasmus, An Te Chu, Danika Thibault, DJ On, Sasha Mark, Em Cooper, and Tin Lorica. The premiere of the TELUS STORYHIVE series will be held at the Fox Cabaret,

When: November 15, 2022

Time: 7 pm, show 8 pm

Where: Fox Cabaret – 2321 Main Street, Vancouver

Cost: $10 plus fees, purchase online

What: Punk rock legends The Offspring are bringing the Let the Bad Times Roll Canadian tour to Abbotsford, and pop punk masters Simple Plan are coming along for the ride.

The Offspring have sold over 40 million records worldwide and are known for their numerous platinum hits, including “Pretty Fly (For a White Guy),” “Gotta Get Away,” and “Original Prankster.” Simple Plan, a Canadian pop-punk quartet from Montreal, is beloved by fans for huge hits like “I’m Just A Kid,” “Welcome To My Life,” and “Summer Paradise.”

When: November 26, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Abbotsford Centre – 33800 King Road, Abbotsford

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

Eat fresh with farmers’ markets

What: Visitors will find over 85 farms and producers and a selection of food and coffee trucks. Shop for fruits and veggies, eggs and dairy, meat, prepared food, craft beverages, craft items, and more.

When: Every Saturday until March 25, 2022

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: 50 E 30th Ave and Ontario St, Vancouver

What: With over 35 farms and producers, the Hastings Park Winter Farmers Market makes it easy to keep meals farm-to-table. Highlights of the weekly event are winter produce, artisanal cheeses, bread, craft alcohol, treats, and delicious food truck offerings.

When: Every Sunday until April 30, 2023

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Hastings Park – 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

What: You can shop at the Granville Island Public Market year-round. It’s indoors, so it’s a great option on a rainy day. This place is loved by locals and tourists alike. Shop for all your basics and extras here and grab lunch from some of the city’s best eats.

When: Every day

Time: 9 am to 6 pm

Where: Granville Island – 1661 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

What: Established in 2008, the Port Moody Winter Farmers’ Market began as a bi-weekly market in the lobby and courtyard of the Port Moody Rec Centre. Now a weekly market, shoppers can stop by every Sunday for local BC produce, artisan crafts, and delicious baked goods.

When: Every Sunday until April 2023

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Port Moody Recreation Complex – 300 Ioco Road, Port Moody

What: New West Farmer’s Market showcases dozens of vendors and food trucks each week. Shop for farm-fresh produce, local artisan items, gourmet prepared foods, and more while enjoying live entertainment.

When: Every Thursday from until November 3, 2022

Time: 3 to 7 pm

Where: Tipperary Park next to New West City Hall – 315 Queens Avenue, New Westminster

What: The Centre for Sustainable Food Systems operates the UBC Farm, providing students, faculty, and staff with the chance to engage with the community and support local farming.

In addition to certified organic and farm-fresh produce and free-range eggs from the UBC Farm, the Saturday market also features a variety of other local vendors selling meat, nursery plants, baked goods, alcohol, coffee, and prepared foods, alongside food trucks and local artists.

When: Every Saturday until November 26, 2022

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: UBC Farm (UBC’s South Campus) – 3461 Ross Drive, Vancouver

What: Shop for fresh groceries (fresh foods picked from local farmers’ fields in the Fraser and Okanagan Valleys), along with plants, flowers, and other artisan goods at this weekly market in Fort Langley.

When: Every Saturday until December 17, 2022

Time: 9 am to 3 pm

Where: St. Andrews Historic Church – 9025 Glover Road, Fort Langley

Plus here’s an event happening in Seattle this month that you need to get on your radar!

What: Seattle’s music venues were silent for much too long, and it’s time for fans from all over to revel in the magic of live music in the Emerald City once again.

This November, discover Seattle’s music scene in a whole new way with #CloudbreakMusicFest. Stay at a participating downtown hotel and receive complimentary admission to live music throughout the city. Discover more at CloudbreakMusicFest.org.

When: November 3 to 23, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations throughout Seattle

Cost: Downtown hotel guests will receive free access to live music events throughout the city when they book a stay between November 3 and 23, 2022. Restrictions apply. Learn more online