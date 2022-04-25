About Damn Time: Lizzo to perform in Vancouver for the first time in five years

Calling all Lizzo super fans in the West Coast! The artist has just announced concert dates for the SPECIAL Tour, and she’s stopping over in Vancouver.

This will be the first time Lizzo performs in the city since her concert with Dizzy Fae at the Alexander Gastown in early 2017.

The only other Canadian destination included in Lizzo’s lineup is Toronto.

The artist posted about the tour on her social media, saying it is her first world tour in three years. Her album Special drops July 15, and it contains her latest single, “About Damn Time,” which came out 10 days ago.

“I’m finally coming back to YOU!” she wrote on Instagram, “Y’all ready to feel special? Well… IT’S ABOUT DAMN TIME.”

Lizzo will be performing with multi-platinum American rapper Latto.

The SPECIAL Tour kicks off on September 23 in Sunrise, Florida, and Lizzo will perform in seven American cities and then make her way to Canada to make crowds go wild at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena. She last came to the city for a concert in 2019.

There are more concerts lined up for US destinations before Vancouver’s turn on November 7 at the Rogers Arena.

Ticket sales are open to the public on April 29 at 10 am local time. American Express cardholders can nab them starting Tuesday, April 26, and those who pre-save Lizzo’s Special album also get early access to tickets on Wednesday.

General admission is priced at $49.50 a pop, and that includes taxes.

Canadian dates and venues:

October 7 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

November 7 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Get tickets here.

US dates and venues:

September 23 – Sunrise, FL – FLA Live Arena

September 24 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

September 27 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

September 29 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

September 30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

October 2 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

October 6 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

October 11 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

October 14 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

October 16 – Chicago, IL – United Center

October 18 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

October 20 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

October 22 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

October 23 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

October 25 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

October 26 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

October 28 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

October 31 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

November 2 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena

November 4 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

November 9 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

November 12 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

November 18 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum