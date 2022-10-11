Massive Circle Craft Christmas Market returns to Vancouver next month

From Pitch to Published: Turning Your Passion for Writing into a Career

It’s never too early to start shopping for those on your holiday gift list, and a long-running artisan fair is returning to Vancouver Convention Centre this fall to help make the experience a snap!

The 2022 Circle Craft Christmas Market is taking place from November 9 to 13, with over 250 artisans to discover.

A Vancouver tradition for nearly 50 years, Circle Craft features a wide variety of makers, creators and artists. You can find clothing designers, potters, jewellers, metal and woodworkers, glass blowers, and candle and soap makers — just to name a few.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @circlecraft

Circle Craft Christmas Market’s artisans are jury-selected based on talent and diversity and come from across the province and country. There are also over 65 new makers to check out at this year’s festival.

Highlights of this year’s event include hand-painted silk scarves by Alarte Silks, watercolour paintings by Weila Suo, upcycled eco-conscious clothing by Hip Chick Design, and silver jewellery by VEDRO Creative.

The tens of thousands of visitors will also be treated to artisan demonstrations throughout the five-day event. You can also visit the Budding Artists area to meet emerging artists and see their innovative new works first-hand.

And for the first time since 2019, attendees can enjoy tasty food and drink samples in the Gourmet Alley, live musical performances, and enter the “shopping spree” contest.

Tickets for the 2022 Circle Craft Christmas Market can be purchased online and are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and youth, and free for children 12 and under.

When: November 9 to 13, 2022

Time: 10 am to 9 pm (Wednesday to Friday), 10 am to 7 pm (Saturday), 10 am to 5 pm (Sunday)

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre West – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: $15 adults, $12 seniors and youth aged 13 to 17, and free for children 12 and under. Save 50% off admission after 5 pm on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Purchase online