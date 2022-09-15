Is it too early to be thinking about Christmas? With the impending return of a popular festive event to Vancouver this fall, absolutely not!

Tinseltown Bar is transforming the Vancouver Alpen Club into a winter wonderland starting on Tuesday, November 15.

Every day is Christmas at the seasonal pop-up bar, and you’ll feel that you’ve walked right into a Hallmark movie. Guests will even enjoy a tasty themed drink upon arrival!

The immersive experience is brought to us by the organizers behind the Beauty And The Beast Cocktail Experience, The Hansel and Gretel – The Immersive Edible Experience, and Neverland: An Immersive Peter Pan-Inspired Bar. They are also hosting the spellbinding Wizard’s Feast experience coming to Vancouver in September.

Organizers promised on their event website that the halls of the bar will be fully decked out with tinsel, trees, lights, ornaments, ribbons, and more.

Visitors will enjoy Christmas tunes, festive drinks, and loads of holiday fun. There will also be characters to interact with during your 90-minute timeslot at Tinseltown.

The pop-up bar will be available for patrons over the age of 19, though there will be alcohol-free family-friendly sessions available that will be serving mocktails.

Don’t forget to wear your ugliest Christmas sweaters!

When: November 15 to December 31, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Vancouver Alpen Club (Deutsches Haus) – 4875 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Price: $19 per person; purchase online

With files from Sarah Anderson