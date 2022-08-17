Heads up, art lovers! One of the city’s largest art celebrations is returning this fall and everything is free to check out.

The 26th annual Eastside Culture Crawl is happening from November 17 to 20 in 80 buildings across Vancouver’s eastside.

More than 500 artists are expected to welcome 45,000 visitors to their studios.

You might also like: Here are all the concerts you can see at SummerLight Festival this weekend

A massive Black Block Party is happening in Downtown Vancouver this month

All Aboard: 10 terrific trains you can ride this summer in and around Metro Vancouver

The four-day visual arts, design, and crafts festival sees artists open their doors to visitors in the neighbourhood enclosed within Columbia Street, 2nd Avenue, Victoria Drive, and the Waterfront. It is considered the most densely populated community of artists in the country.

Eastside Arts Society, producers of The Crawl, have announced that this year’s event features its largest line-up of artists, venues, and events to date. A list of 2022 artists can be found online.

Attendees will meet a wide variety of artists, ranging from emerging talent to internationally-acclaimed creators. Mediums that will be on display include painting, sculptures, photography, jewellery, glass, and more.

There will also be a number of workshops, demos, exhibits, and artist talks to enjoy throughout the Eastside Culture Crawl.

A full schedule of events and a map of studio locations will be released closer to the event.

When: November 17 to 20, 2022

Time: 5 to 10 pm (Thursday and Friday) 11 am to 6 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Where: Various locations throughout East Vancouver

Admission: Free