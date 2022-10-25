Lee's Donuts and acclaimed artist team up to raise funds for Covenant House

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

One of Vancouver’s most popular donut shops and an acclaimed Texas-born artist are teaming up next month to raise funds for an important local charity.

Lee’s Donuts will be showcasing the works of Houston-based artist Israel Rodriguez during Jelly Gallery’s inaugural art exhibition on Saturday, November 5 and Sunday, November 6.

The pop-up art show at Honey Dip Studios on Granville Island will take place on both days from 10 am to 6 pm, and a portion of sales will be donated to Covenant House Vancouver, a charity that helps youth experiencing homelessness.

“Supporting artists and giving back to our community is an important part of what we do,” said Celine Bacani, co-owner of Honeydip Studios and Lee’s Donuts, in a release. “We’ve always admired Israel’s work, so we’re thrilled to give him the opportunity to show the people of Vancouver what he can do through this pop-up showcase.”

Rodriguez is a self-taught abstract, pop-art, and contemporary painter. Renowned for his colour-block, textural style canvas pieces and vibrant murals, Rodriguez has been praised for taking political stances through his art, notably supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.

He also recently visited Vancouver to create a giant mural tribute to the memory of Chef Anthony Bourdain.

Rodriguez’s artworks can be seen at Jelly Gallery through the holiday season, and his original canvas pieces and prints can also be purchased at Honey Dip Studios located at #109 – 1535 Johnston Street.

Israel Rodriguez’s Pop-Up Art Show Opening Weekend at Jelly Gallery

When: November 5 and 6, 2022

Time: 10 am to 6 pm

Where: Honey Dip Studios — #109 – 1535 Johnston Street, Granville Island, Vancouver

Admission: FREE