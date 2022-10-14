EventsArtsCurated

Sunrise, Sunset: Broadway's "Fiddler on the Roof" is coming to Vancouver

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Oct 14 2022, 7:14 pm
A Tony Award-winning musical that has captured the hearts of people from around the globe is coming to Vancouver this winter, and tickets are going on sale this month.

Broadway Across Canada has announced that tickets for the critically-acclaimed Broadway revival of Fiddler on the Roof will go on sale on Monday, October 24 at 10 am online. Tickets will also be available through Ticketmaster.

If you are an American Express customer, you can get Front Of The Line® Presale access to tickets from October 18 to 19.

Fiddler on the Roof will run at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre from January 17 to 22, 2023. Tony-winning director Bartlett Sher will look to introduce this classic to another generation, with choreography by lauded Israeli choreographer Hofesh Shechter.

The timeless theatrical classic from Tony-winner Joseph Stein and Pulitzer Prize winners Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick tells the story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and timeless traditions of faith and family.

The original Broadway production of Fiddler on the Roof opened in 1964 and was the first musical in history to surpass 3,000 performances. The show won nine Tony Awards including Best Musical and inspired the Oscar-winning 1971 film of the same name.

Full details on all Broadway Across Canada productions and how you can purchase your tickets are available online.

Broadway Across Canada – Fiddler on the Roof

When: January 17 to 22, 2023
Time: 8 pm (Tuesday to Saturday), 2 pm (Saturday), 2 pm and 7:30 pm (Sunday)
Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver
Cost: Various, purchase online starting Monday, October 24 at 10 am

