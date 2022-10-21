Surrey's Tree Lighting Festival is back this year and brighter than ever
Holiday festivities are just around the corner, and one of our favourite events is helping to kick things off in the City of Surrey next month.
The 12th annual Surrey Tree Lighting Festival and Holiday Market, presented by Concord Pacific, is happening this year on Saturday, November 19 at Surrey Civic Plaza.
A popular tradition for many in Metro Vancouver, the outdoor event will take place from 12 to 8 pm. The lighting ceremony for the giant 60-feet Christmas tree begins at 6 pm, with the lights being turned on at 6:30 pm.
“In keeping with our long-standing commitment to the Surrey community, Concord Pacific is pleased to help get the holiday season off to a bright start as presenting sponsor of the annual Surrey Tree Lighting Festival,” said Peter Webb, Senior Vice President, Development, Concord Pacific, in a release.
Guests are invited to start off the holiday season by taking free photos with Santa, enjoying free amusement rides including a Ferris wheel, and strolling through the light tunnel.
There will be over 25 local vendors to discover in the expanded Holiday Market. Each offers unique handmade and artisan products that will help you cross everyone off your Christmas shopping list.
Other highlights include an ugly Christmas sweater contest, festive giveaways, and holiday-themed food trucks.
Make sure to bring the family to enjoy a full day of live entertainment on the Snowflake Stage and North Pole Stage. The varied lineup of performers includes the VOC Sweet Soul Gospel Choir, Royal City Youth Ballet, Francis Baptiste, The Wild Moccasin Dancers, Westcoast Harmony Chorus, FKA Rayne, and Cookin’ with Brass.
For more details check out the Surrey Tree Lighting Festival website and RSVP on Facebook.
Surrey Tree Lighting Festival and Holiday Market
When: November 19, 2022
Time: 12 to 8 pm
Where: Surrey Civic Plaza – 13450 104 Ave, Surrey
Cost: Free
