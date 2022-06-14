Disney On Ice's "Road Trip Adventures" comes to Vancouver this fall

Disney On Ice is returning to Vancouver this fall with a one-of-a-kind live performance that is sure to bring together fans of all ages.

Road Trip Adventures, happening from November 23 to 27 at the Pacific Coliseum, will take the audience on a journey through memorable worlds from Disney classics and modern box office hits.

Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, and Donald will be the tour guides on the magical show as attendees relive the famous stories that they grew up with.

Join Aladdin in his princely parade, discover magic alongside Anna and Elsa from Frozen, and play larger-than-life carnival games with the Toy Story gang and their new pal, Forky.

Guests will also take part in a Pride Lands safari with Simba and his friends, then explore London with Mary Poppins, Jack, and the lamp lighters.

There is also an opportunity to meet Moana through an add-on character experience that features a dance party, crafting, and interactive time with the Disney princess. Guests can even take a photo with Moana and the big mouse himself.

Tickets for Disney On Ice’s Road Trip Adventures go on sale on Tuesday, July 12. The show will be an athletic and artistic treat that is sure to delight all ages.

When: November 23 to 27, 2022

Time: 7 pm (Wednesday to Saturday), 11:30 am and 3:30 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Where: Pacific Coliseum at the PNE – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Available online starting on Tuesday, July 12