One of the most beloved rock operas in Broadway history is coming to Vancouver this fall, and tickets are going on sale starting in September!

The stunning new production of Jesus Christ Superstar will run at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre from November 15 to 20 and features iconic lyrics and music by Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony winners Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Broadway Across Canada has announced that tickets for Jesus Christ Superstar will go on sale on Monday, September 12 through Ticketmaster.

If you are an American Express customer, you can get Front Of The Line® Presale access to tickets from September 6 to 7.

Jesus Christ Superstar tells the stories of the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ as seen from the perspective of Judas. The memorable score includes songs such as “I Don’t Know How to Love Him,” “Gethsemane,” and “Superstar.”

The Broadway Across Canada production was originally staged by London’s Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre and was directed by Timothy Sheader and choreographed by Drew McOnie. The production won the Evening Standard Theatre Award for Best Musical and the Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival.

Musical fans will also want to save the dates for the five Broadway classics coming to Vancouver in 2023. Full details on all Broadway Across Canada productions and how you can purchase your tickets are available online.

When: November 15 to 20, 2022

Time: 8 pm (Tuesday to Friday), 2 pm and 8 pm (Saturday), 2 pm and 7:30 pm (Sunday)

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Go on sale on Monday, September 12 through Ticketmaster.