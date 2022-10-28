Bespoke Market brings shop-small ethos to Squamish in November

Got plans for the upcoming November long weekend? There’s a can’t-miss market happening in Squamish where you’ll find the most amazing treasures in a laid-back atmosphere.

Daily Hive spoke with Shannon Lorenz, the founder of Bespoke Market, to find out more.

Lorenz, who’s been hosting markets and producing events for over a decade, started Bespoke Market in 2022 as a “new vision that was born throughout my personal experiences of the pandemic.” More than 80 vendors from all over BC will come together from Friday, November 11 to Sunday, November 13 for a cozy shopping weekend.

“Ultimately, the vision is to support the shop small movement by uniting creativity and community into our passion for bringing sustainable shopping choices to our event,” she said.

You’ll be able to shop for everything from one-of-a-kind ceramic pieces and slow fashion brands to handmade jewelry and curated vintage goodies. Plus, wellness brands and artisanal food and beverage purveyors will be in attendance.

Located inside the Railway Museum of BC, just an hour’s drive from Vancouver, the venue’s aesthetic creates a bright, open, and comfortable shopping experience. This is a great way to get a head start on your holiday shopping without braving the frenzy of the shopping mall.

If you head up to Squamish on Friday night, you can check out the bar and an oracle card reader inside one of the historic trains at the museum. On Saturday and Sunday, the vibe will be much more chill and relaxed.

To learn more about the artists, makers, and creators who will be at the market, check out their lineup online.

When:

Friday, November 11 from 5 to 9 pm

Saturday, November 12 from 10 am to 4 pm

Sunday, November 13 from 10 am to 4 pm

Where: Railway Museum of British Columbia – 39645 Government Road Squamish

Cost: Tickets from $9, available online