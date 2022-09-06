The Offspring and Simple Plan team up for cross-Canada tour this fall

It’s time to come out and play!

Punk rock legends The Offspring are bringing the Let the Bad Times Roll Canadian tour to multiple cities this fall, and pop punk masters Simple Plan are coming along for the ride.

The nationwide tour will hit 18 cities coast to coast, and tickets go on sale for the general public on Friday, September 9, through Live Nation.

Canadian fans have long anticipated seeing The Offspring and Simple Plan in concert. The original Canadian tour dates earlier this year had to be rescheduled due to the pandemic.

The Offspring have sold over 40 million records worldwide and are known for their numerous platinum hits, including “Pretty Fly (For a White Guy),” “Gotta Get Away,” and “Original Prankster.” Let the Bad Times Roll is the band’s tenth studio album, and it topped the Billboard Top Alternative Albums chart.

Simple Plan, a Canadian pop-punk quartet from Montreal, rose to prominence in the early 2000s and is beloved by fans for huge hits like “I’m Just A Kid,” “Welcome To My Life,” and “Summer Paradise.” They’ve also won two Juno Awards and six MuchMusic Video Awards.

The upcoming tour will be a nostalgic blast from the past, so fans will not want to miss out!

The full list of Let The Bad Times Roll Canadian tour dates are as follows:

October 31 – Halifax, NS – Scotiabank Centre

November 2 – Saguenay, QC – Centre George Vezina

November 4 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

November 5 – Quebec City, QC – Centre Videotron

November 7 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

November 11 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre

November 12 – Kingston, ON – Leon’s Centre

November 13 – St. Catharines, ON – Meridian Centre

November 18 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre

November 19 – Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre

November 21 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

November 25 – Kelowna, BC – Prospera Place

November 26 – Abbotsford, BC – Abbotsford Centre

November 27 – Victoria, BC – Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre

Where: Various cities across Canada, including Abbotsford, Edmonton, Toronto and Montreal

When: Various dates, including November 4 (Montreal), November 7 (Toronto), November 21 (Edmonton) and November 26 (Abbotsford)

Tickets: Tickets go on sale on Friday, September 9 at 10 am.

With files from Amir Ali