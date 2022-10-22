Lions hosting home playoff game at BC Place for first time in six years

It’s been over a half-decade, but the BC Lions will start a Grey Cup hunt at home.

The Lions locked up second place in the Western Division with a 31-14 win against the Edmonton Elks on Friday night, securing a home date against the Calgary Stampeders in the Western Semi-Final on Sunday, November 6th. Kickoff is at 1:30 pm PT.

The team is 6-3 at home in the regular season.

“Yes, it’s a big deal. We needed to win these last two games and we did,” head coach Rick Campbell said, according to the Lions website.

“And the West division is tough sledding when you’re dealing with teams like Winnipeg and Calgary and to be able to get a home playoff game. I’m really proud of the guys for sticking to it and getting the job done.”

BC has a 12-5-0 record, and will play at the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in Week 21 to close out the season. Calgary is 10-6-0, and can’t catch the Lions, who haven’t hosted a playoff game at BC Place since 2016 — a 32-31 win against the Blue Bombers in the Western Semi-Final.

Reason enough to celebrate.

Playoff tickets go on sale to the general public next Thursday and start at $30 for adults and $10 for youth 17 and under. Exclusive pre-sale access for the Western Semi-Final for BC Lions season ticket holders is now open, and expanded pre-sales begin on Tuesday, October 25th.

Ticket information can be found on the team’s website.

The Lions last qualified for postseason play in 2018, losing 48–8 to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the Eastern Semi-Final.