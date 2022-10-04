The most wonderful time of the year is just around the corner, and the city’s largest and longest-running Christmas Market has announced its return this holiday season.

Vancouver Christmas Market is transforming Jack Poole Plaza into a huge German-style holiday event from November 12 to December 24.

A popular holiday tradition for locals and visitors alike, the Vancouver Christmas Market features more than 90 huts of authentic German sweets, treats, and treasures to discover. Plus, there are many festive activities and live entertainment to enjoy

You might also like: A new winter fair is coming to Vancouver this holiday season (PHOTOS)

Barenaked Ladies are coming home for the holidays to Vancouver

Tinseltown pop-up bar brings early Christmas cheer to Vancouver this fall

“Last year, we were so pleased to see Vancouverites, along with their friends and family, renew their holiday tradition at the Market,” said Denise Wegener, president of the Vancouver Christmas Market, in a release. “We’re excited to see people visit the market for lunch, plan visits with their families and friends, and enjoy date nights.

“Last year, there were holiday parties, family reunions, and even wedding proposals. I can’t wait to see what this year brings!”

New highlights at Vancouver Christmas Market this year include a Schwibbogen (a traditional German decorative candleholder that’s used during the Christmas season), and an AR experience that allows visitors to experience traditional European stories like the Snow Queen and the Nutcracker in a brand new way.

Stroll through the European-inspired Christmas village with a mug of Glühwein (mulled wine) and a warm schnitzel in hand. There are plenty of delicious drinks as well as savoury and sweet delicacies to keep you full.

You’ll also want to sing along to the live entertainment happening on the Flying Stage on the second storey of the iconic Christmas Pyramid. There’s even a new sky curtain connecting the pyramid to vendors with over 440 light strings and 22,000 lights.

Of course, a visit to the market wouldn’t be complete without a ride on the carousel!

Advance tickets to Vancouver Christmas Market are on sale now and you can save $4 off all tickets until October 10 by using the promo code VCM2022. You can even purchase a season pass to enjoy the winter wonderland as many times as you desire!

When: November 12 to December 24, 2022

Time: 4 pm to 9:30 pm (Now until November 25), 11:30 am to 9:30 pm (November 26 to December 23), 11:30 am to 6 pm (December 24)

Where: Jack Poole Plaza – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Cost: Adult tickets starting at $17.99, senior tickets (ages 65+) starting at $14.99, and youth tickets (ages 7 to 17) starting at $9.99. Children ages 0-6 are free. Purchase online

Daily Hive is a proud community partner of the Vancouver Christmas Market.