One of the areas that make Downtown Vancouver such a memorable place to visit for locals and visitors is Granville Street.

The aptly named Granville Entertainment District is filled with delicious restaurants, buzzing nightclubs, and of course, iconic music venues.

To celebrate the street’s musical legacy, a huge concert is being organized by Downtown Van (DVBIA), Bonnis Properties, HBC | Streetworks Development, and Pooni Group this fall. And the headliners have just been announced.

Granville Rocks, featuring chart-topping rock groups Bleachers and The Airborne Toxic Event, will be held on Wednesday, November 30 at the Commodore Ballroom. Tickets are on sale now.

According to Downtown Van, presenters of the popular Granville Promenade event during the summer, the concert will help kick off the 2022 holiday shopping season in Downtown Vancouver. It is also an example of the type of event that will help the rebirth of the street.

“Downtown Van is heavily invested in the future of Granville Street and the many businesses that operate along the historic strip,” said Downtown Van in a release. “Granville Rocks highlights the type of activity we want to promote and invest in to spur the recovery of the street. It’s an opportunity to bring hundreds of people to Granville Street for a night celebrating music and Granville’s legacy as the center for arts and entertainment.”

Downtown Van also added that they are excited about the future of Granville Street and events in the GED.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Downtown Van (@downtownvan)

“Our Granville Promenade event, which brought thousands of visitors to the area over four summer weekends, underscores that people will come to Granville for the right activities and programming,” Downtown Van added. “We are very encouraged by the investment that will be coming to Granville and the impact projects like 800 Granville Street and the Bay Building will have on the street in the long run. In the meantime, Granville is open for business.”

Bleachers are a six-time Grammy-winning rock group from New Jersey and the official stage name of songwriter and record producer Jack Antonoff. Their song “I Want to Get Better” topped the Billboard Alternative Songs chart and is certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America. Antonoff has also been nominated for a Golden Globe Award and won the 2022 Grammy for Producer of the Year.

The Airborne Toxic Event from LA is made up of Mikel Jollett, Steven Chen, Adrian Rodriguez, Daren Taylor, and Miriam “Mimi” Peschet. The band’s self-titled debut album spent eight weeks on top of Billboard’s Heatseekers Chart and produced the hit single, “Sometime Around Midnight.”

A portion of the proceeds from the concert will be donated to Performing Arts Lodges (PAL Vancouver), a nonprofit that provides affordable housing for seniors in the performing arts.

“The Granville Rocks concert is a unique opportunity to get people excited about visiting downtown Vancouver for arts, entertainment, and shopping while bringing attention to the exciting changes we will soon see on Granville Street,” said HBC | Streetworks Development, The Bay Building. HBC | Streetworks Development is a sponsor partner of Granville Rocks and is responsible for the proposed development project of downtown Hudson’s Bay.

When: November 30, 2022

Time: Doors 7 pm

Where: Commodore Ballroom – 868 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Purchase online