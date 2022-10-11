Vancouver horror film festival celebrates five years of scares this fall

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

‘Tis the season for macabre movies, and horror fans will be in heaven when the Vancouver Horror Show Film Festival (VHS) returns to theatres across the city this fall.

The fifth annual VHS is a hybrid event taking place from November 4 to 8 in person and November 4 to 18 on demand. The full festival line-up includes 61 short films and six feature-length films from 13 different countries.

VHS will be haunting screens at Fifth Avenue Cinemas, Cineplex Cinemas Marine Gateway, and The Cinematheque and features red carpet events, industry panels, filmmaker Q&As, and more.

The in-person screenings for VHS will heavily spotlight Canadian filmmakers, with horror aficionados invited to discover made-in-BC projects in the expanded lineup.

Some highlights of VHS 2022 include:

Terrifier 2

Terrifier 2 is Damien Leone’s highly anticipated sequel to the 2016 splatter cult classic. The Vancouver debut will reintroduce viewers to Art the Clown, who returns to the quiet town of Miles County to terrify a teenage girl and her younger brother on Halloween.

Follow Her

Salmon Arm, BC, triple-threat Dani Barker presents the Canadian premiere of Follow Her, described as a psycho-sexual thriller about a struggling actress and live streamer who finds herself trapped in a twisted revenge fantasy.

Mad Heidi

This action-adventure horror comedy comes all the way from Switzerland. Mad Heidi, co-directed by Johannes Hartmann and Sandro Klopfstein and starring Casper Van Dien (Starship Troopers) is based on the famous children’s book character and is the very first

Swissploitation Film.

The VHS 2022 Shorts Programs features a variety of locally made films, including Stephanie Izsak’s short film Consumer, a coming-of-age horror film exploring the dangers of social media; and Brian Sepanzy’s In The Shadow of God starring Sara Canning as a woman who learns there may be a more sinister season behind her father’s death.

VHS fans will also be treated to international shorts from Norway, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, the UK, Russia, Finland, Austria, Sweden, Australia, and the US.

A VHS Emerging Filmmaker Award will also be awarded to UBC alum Dustin McGladrey from the Nisga’a Nation.

When: November 4 to 8, 2022 (in person), November 4 to 18 (on demand)

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations and online

Tickets: Starting at $22.50 plus fees, purchase online