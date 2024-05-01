More than 40 fun and fantastic things to do in Vancouver in May

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

May is underway and Metro Vancouver is filled with fantastic events to discover!

From Fleet Week to Richmond Night Market, Colour Festn and more, here are 42 fantastic things to do around the city this month.

What: The third annual Vancouver Fleet Week, hosted by the Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) and Maritime Forces Pacific (MARPAC), takes place at Burrard Dry Dock Pier in North Vancouver.

The Canadian Fleet Pacific will send several massive vessels that visitors can tour. During Fleet Week, several interactive events and activities will be held, which are free for all ages.

When: May 3 to 5, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Burrard Dry Dock Pier – 15 Wallace Mews, North Vancouver (Friday to Sunday), Sailor’s Point Memorial in Waterfront Park (Sunday)

Cost: Free

What: Celebrating the multiculturalism of the city and highlighting Taiwanese food in particular, TJ Fest is a highly anticipated annual event, celebrating its 12th year this May.

Across two blocks at the Tian-Jin Temple at 3426 Smith Avenue, guests can enjoy expanded offerings set up in an adjacent park featuring free activities for children and families.

When: May 4 and 5, 2024

Time: 11 am to 4 pm

Where: Tian-Jin Temple — 3426 Smith Avenue, Burnaby

Cost: Free

What: One of pro wrestling’s biggest promotions, All Elite Wrestling (AEW), is coming to Vancouver for a highly anticipated debut show this spring.

AEW is bringing its live TV show Collision to Rogers Arena on Saturday, May 11. This is the first time that the company will venture into BC since its beginning in 2019.

When: May 11, 2024

Time: 4 pm

Where: Rogers Arena, 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices; purchase online

What: Vancouver’s biggest indie craft fair is back for another weekend of community connection and mindful shopping, and there’s something for everyone to enjoy at the Got Craft Spring Market.

At the event, shoppers will meet over 80 local small businesses and treat themselves to dishes from local food carts. It’s also the perfect opportunity to pick up a special Mother’s Day gift.

When: May 4 and 5, 2024

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Maritime Labour Centre — 1880 Triumph Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $5 online in advance and at the door; children 12 and under are free; purchase online

What: Are you currently looking for work? Discover your next career at MOSAIC’s 12th Annual Job Fair at the Anvil Centre in New Westminster.

Over 60 employers are looking to fill various positions in business, finance, IT, hospitality, trades, healthcare, retail, customer service and more. MOSAIC has helped more than 18,000 job seekers over the past 12 years, and now it’s your turn.

When: May 14, 2024

Time: 9:30 am to 4 pm

Where: Anvil Centre – 777 Columbia Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free, register online

What: Prepare to be amazed as the Royal Canadian Family Cirus returns to Metro Vancouver this month. The internationally renowned event features exciting circus acts like the Wheel of Destiny, a human cannonball, high-wire acts, daring aerialists, and more.

When: May 2 to 12 (Surrey), May 16 to 20, 2024 (Richmond)

Time: Showtimes vary based on date and location

Where: Guildford Town Centre – 10355 152 Street, Surrey; Lansdowne Centre – 5300 No. 3 Road, Richmond

Tickets: Starting at $35 for general admission, children 3 and under are free as long as they don’t occupy a seat; purchase online

What: There are over 30 rides and attractions to enjoy at Vancouver’s favourite amusement park, ranging from family-fun rides to extreme, heart-racing attractions.

Prepare yourself for the sky-high Atmosfear, the timeless Wooden Roller Coaster, and of course, The Beast — the massive pendulum that stands 12 storeys tall and swings at speeds of 90 km/h.

You’ll be working up an appetite with all there is to see and do at Playland this year, so it’s a good thing the park is serving up fan favourites like hot dogs, mini donuts, and more!

When: Select dates from May 18 to August 16, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Playland — 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: Season Passes are on sale now. Children three and under are free with a paying adult. All guests four and up must purchase an admission pass for entrance. Purchase online

What: Shop local at The Vanyoo Market and discover over 50 vendors offering a wide range of products including art, fashion, jewelry, homewares, pet care, and more.

There’s something for everyone to explore at the free market, and the first 20 guests on opening day will receive $20 to spend at any of the booths.

When: May 19 and 20, 2024

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: The Pipe Shop – 115 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Admission: Free; register online

What: Monsters of the Abyss is an all-new interactive exhibit at the Vancouver Aquarium. Guests will get up close with fearsome and famous aquatic predators as well as their prehistoric ancestors.

Discover the unique “monsters” that call the oceans, rivers, and lakes home in the fascinating live habitats, get hands-on with fossil exploration, and learn all about these special animals during the daily expert-led talks.

When: Now until September 2, 2024

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Vancouver Aquarium in Stanley Park – 845 Avison Way, Vancouver

Cost: Regular plan-ahead pricing for ages 13 to 64 is $39.95 to $53.95. Child, student, and senior tickets and memberships are available; purchase tickets online

What: Colour Fest, a huge outdoor celebration of the spring festivals Holi and Vaisakhi, is returning to Metro Vancouver to make it the most colourful time of the year!

One of the most popular events hosted by Diwali Fest, the multi-dimensional festival is happening on Saturday, May 18 at Town Centre Park in Coquitlam. The highlight of the family-friendly event is the live Colour Zone, where participants cover each other in vibrantly coloured powder.

When: May 18, 2024

Time: 5 pm

Where: Town Centre Park — 1299 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam

Cost: $30 for regular Colour Zone admission and $25 for children above 3 years old and under 12 years old. Colour Zone ticket includes access and two colour packs. Purchase online. No tickets are required for the art activities, artisan market, and food truck zone

What: The annual Jane’s Walk Festival, a series of free citizen-led walking tours, will take place throughout Vancouver from May 2 to 5.

Hundreds of cities host Jane’s Walk events on the first weekend of May each year, with architects, community gardeners, artists, neighbours, and others participating in the walking conversations.

When: May 2 to 5, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations throughout Vancouver

Cost: Free, register online

What: Celebrate Mental Health Awareness Month with classes and workshops hosted in partnership with 13 of Vancouver’s leading wellness and fitness studios.

Whether you’re yearning for yoga, searching for strength classes, or gearing up for guided meditation and mental health talks, there’s something for everyone to enjoy at The Wellness Studio.

When: May 1 to 31, 2024

Time: Monday to Friday from noon to 6 pm

Where: Retail Concourse Unit 311 at Bentall Centre — 595 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Cost: Minimum $10 donation to Foundry for a single class. A pass for 10 classes, workshops and meditations, as well as an Unlimited Pass, is also available

What: Harrison Tulip Festival, the massive Onos Farms floral celebration in Aggasiz, is on now until May 5.

Guests will discover a 35-acre flower scape with more than 10 million bulbs planted, including over 50 tulip varieties, 15 double daffodil varieties, and 12 types of hyacinths. There will also be photo ops, floral surprises, food trucks, and more.

When: Now until May 5, 2024

Time: 10 am to 6:30 pm (Monday to Friday), 6 am to 6:30 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Where: 5039 Lougheed Hwy, Agassiz (Parking off Cameron Road)

Tickets: Starting at $12 for adults, $9 for seniors, and $7 for kids ages 3-12. Purchase online

What: North Vancouver’s Shipyards Night Market is celebrating its 11th anniversary in Lower Lonsdale in 2024. The popular free event takes place every Friday and features a beer garden, live music, market vendors and food trucks with the Burrard Inlet as the backdrop to the weekend kickoff.

When: Every Friday from May 10 to September 13, 2024

Time: 3 to 10 pm

Where: The Shipyards — 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Get ready to travel to a galaxy far, far away — Kitsilano — and celebrate Star Wars Day at the Hollywood Theatre. Fans can get tickets to individual screenings of Star Wars, The Empire Strikes Back, and Return Of The Jedi, or get The Star Wars Trilogy Ticket which includes admission to the “May The 4th Be Disco” after party.

When: May 4, 2024

Time: Doors 11 am, first movie at noon

Where: Hollywood Theatre – 3123 W Broadway, Vancouver

Tickets: $10 plus fees for solo movie, $27 plus fees for trilogy plus after party. Purchase online

What: The biggest dinosaur exhibit in North America is returning to Vancouver and Abbotsford in 2024.

The incredible experience includes life-like dinosaurs, dinosaur rides, live dinosaur shows, bounce houses, inflatable attractions, and more.

Some dinosaurs even walk around and interact with the guests, giving you a small taste of what it would be like if these creatures still roamed the earth.

When: May 2 to 5 (Vancouver), May 10 to 12 (Abbotsford), 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Pacific Coliseum (Vancouver), TRADEX Trade and Exhibition Centre (Abbotsford)

Cost: Various prices, purchase online

What: Enjoy all of your favourite Abba songs in a screening of the smash hit film Mama Mia! while supporting Terminal City Roller Derby at the Rio Theatre. Partial proceeds from the all-ages event will go to support Terminal City’s tournament travel costs.

Terminal City Roller Derby is Vancouver’s first flat-track roller derby league. Its thrilling games are held throughout the year in Coquitlam and New Westminster. The 100% member-owned and operated organization relies on fundraising activities to train, play, and advocate.

When: May 11, 2024

Time: Doors 2:30 pm, film 3 pm

Where: The Rio Theatre — 1660 East Broadway, Vancouver

Cost: $12-$18, purchase online

What: Rosewood Home & Condo has provided Vancouver with a huge selection of hand-crafted solid wood furniture and designer sofas for over a decade. As the founder is retiring, they are closing their doors for good but not before they host a massive sale.

With discounts of up to 75% off, now’s your last chance to own luxury furniture at budget prices. Their categories include living room, dining room, bedroom, office, vanities, and lighting, but you better hurry. For the widest selection of pieces, visit Rosewood Home & Condo as soon as possible before everything is gone. Inventory is moving fast and they are getting close to their final days.

When: Now until all inventory is sold

Time: 10 am to 6 pm (Monday to Saturday), 11 am to 5 pm (Sundays and Holidays)

Where: 733 Marine Drive, North Vancouver

What: The Richmond Night Market is back for another season filled with epic eats and live entertainment. The largest night market in North America draws crowds from across the province who travel to check out the 600+ international food items up for order.

There is also a ton of unique shopping along with the diverse lineup of nightly performances.

When: Fridays to Sundays until October 14, 2024, plus holiday Mondays

Time: Various hours

Where: 8351 River Road, Richmond (near Bridgeport Station)

Tickets: Available on-site

Cheer on the home teams

What: Baseball is Back #AtTheNat! Join the Vancouver Canadians all season long and cheer on the future of the Blue Jays. You can enjoy the game while enjoying hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and all other ballpark favourites, along with a cold beer. Plus, don’t miss the exciting theme nights.

When: Various dates

Time: Various start times

Where: Nat Bailey Stadium – 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Start at $20 and can be purchased online at CanadiansBaseball.com, over the phone at 604-872 5232 or in person at the Nat Bailey Box Office

What: Vancouver FC continue their Canadian Premier League season at Willoughby Community Park this month. Home games at the Langley Events Centre include Atlético Ottawa on May 12 and Pacific FC on May 25.

When: May 12 and 25, 2024

Time: 4 pm (May 12), 3 pm (May 25)

Where: Willoughby Community Park at the Langley Events Centre – 7782 200 Street, Langley Township

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Abbotsford Canucks continue their AHL playoffs run with games against the Ontario Reign in the Calder Cup Pacific Division Semifinals.

When: May 8, 10 and 12, 2024

Time: 7 pm (4 pm on May 12)

Where: Abbotsford Centre – 33800 King Road, Abbotsford

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: Vancouver Whitecaps continue their MLS season this month with several exciting home games at BC Place. Cheer on the ‘Caps as they face Austin FC in a 50th Anniversary match on May 4, Cavalry FC in the Canadian Championship on May 21, and Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF on May 25.

When: May 4, 21 and 25, 2024

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online

Bon appetit

What: Brewhalla returns to Metro Vancouver with four epic festivals this year. Get ready to check out dozens of craft beer vendors serving up cool sips. There’ll also be live music stages, food trucks, field games, and more for attendees to enjoy.

When: May 18, August 10 and October 5, 2024

Time: 12 to 6 pm (May, August and October)

Where: Fort Langley Park (May) New Westminster (August) and Watson Glen Park in Chilliwack (October)

Tickets: Online

What: On May 5, head on out to Superflux Beer for a Sunday funday cookout. They’ll be serving up our new collaboration menu alongside their signature Birdies paella criolla.

When: May 5, 2024

Time: 12 to 5 pm

Where: Superflux Beer Company — 505 Clark Drive, Vancouver

What: A California-inspired, immersive pop-up experience titled Surfside is coming to Guildford Mall. Here, you’ll find palm trees, surfboards, and waves, alongside some special treats from Abbotsford Palm Cafe.

You’ll also be able to get some summery drinks, including a special iced Coconut Dream beverage crafted exclusively for Surfside. This beverage features espresso and white chocolate topped off with coconut sweet cream cold foam.

When: May 1 to June 9, 2024

Time: Regular mall hours

Where: Guildford Town Centre — 10355 152 Street, Surrey

What: Mother’s Day is always a big occasion on the calendar, and if you’re looking to treat that special mom to a mouthwatering meal this year, we’ve got you covered. The Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival is hosting the Food Truck Festival: Mother’s Day Edition at the BCIT Burnaby campus.

Happening in BCIT’s huge parking lot, this food-filled adventure features more than 20 food trucks, a BC Shop Local artisan market, live entertainment, and more. And you don’t have to be a mom to attend — everyone is invited to the feast.

When: May 11 and 12, 2024

Time: 11 am to 8 pm (Saturday), 11 am to 7 pm (Sunday)

Where: BCIT Parking Lot – 3700 Willingdon Ave, Burnaby

Cost: Free; register for free tickets online

What: Score some discounted Margaritas for Cinco de Mayo, including mango, pineapple, and jalapeño options for $9. After all, there’s nothing better than enjoying the nice weather and kicking back with a tasty marg.

When: May 3 to 5, 2024

Where: Multiple locations across Metro Vancouver

Enjoy the arts

What: Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Pearl Jam are bringing the Dark Matter World Tour to Rogers Arena on Saturday, May 4 and Sunday, May 6.

The Grammy Award winners from Seattle are known for their smash-hit albums like Ten and Vitalogy and for memorable songs like “Jeremy,” “Better Man,” and “Last Kiss.” They are on the road to play hits from their 12th studio album, Dark Matter.

When: May 4 and 6, 2024

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices; purchase online

What: Western Canada’s largest documentary film festival is returning for its 23rd edition with a crucial and thought-provoking lineup. DOXA Documentary Film Festival will screen over 80 films, with 48 full and mid-feature-length films, 34 short films, and more in May. There will also be industry events, world premieres, and opportunities for filmmakers and film fans to connect during the fest.

When: May 2 to 12, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: SFU Goldcorp Centre, VIFF Centre, The Cinematheque, The Vancouver Playhouse

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: Vancouver Opera presents Carmen, Georges Bizet’s timeless masterpiece. Described as one of the most widely performed works in operatic history, Carmen tells the story of the passionate and rebellious Carmen and the dominating military man Don José. Arts lovers will want to check out the shows at Queen Elizabeth Theatre.

When: May 2, 4 and 5, 2024

Time: 7:30 pm (Thursdays and Saturdays), 2 pm (Sundays)

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre – 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: The Arts Club presents the musical fable of Broadway, Guys & Dolls. Audiences will meet characters like evangelist Sergeant Sarah Brown, small-time crook Nathan Detroit and high-roller Sky Masterson while hearing classics like “Luck Be a Lady,” “Sit Down You’re Rockin’ the Boat,” and the title track, “Guys & Dolls.”

When: May 12 to June 30, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage — 2750 Granville Street, Vancouver

Cost: Tickets from $39, purchase online

What: House music lovers in Vancouver will want to turn up to the PNE this month for a massive musical celebration.

Blueprint Events presents Foundation Volume 10.0 – Open Radius at the PNE Centre Grounds on Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19. The new concert — Foundation’s biggest event yet — features two open-air stages filled with massive house music stars.

When: May 18 and 19, 2024

Time: Doors open at 4 pm

Where: PNE Centre Grounds

Tickets: Various costs, purchase online

What: The Show is a hybrid exhibition of over 300 of Emily Carr’s art, media, and design graduates. Works on display during the free event include fine arts, photography and film, animation, industrial design, and illustration. Visitors can explore the showcased pieces in person at the East Vancouver campus and online.

When: May 9 (opening night), May 10 to 23, 2024. Closed on May 20 for Victoria Day

Time: 6 to 11 (opening night), 7:30 am to 11 pm (Monday to Friday), 8 am to 11 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Where: Emily Carr University of Art + Design – 520 East 1st Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Spring and summer were made for going on adventures. That’s why The Improv Centre is embracing the great outdoors in its latest feature show on Granville Island.

The improv theatre company’s new production is Camp What’s-It-Called. Comedy fans can join the expedition, and an audience member can even get onstage with the comedians to help bring the magic of camp to life.

When: Fridays and Saturdays from May 17 to July 17, 2024 (Special opening night on Thursday, May 16)

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: The Improv Centre – 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices, tickets available online

What: Music icon Avril Lavigne is on the road with her Greatest Hits tour and she’s kicking things off right here in Vancouver.

Lavigne’s huge hits include “Complicated,” “Sk8r Boi,” and “Girlfriend.” She has sold 50 million albums worldwide and received eight Grammy Awards nominations She’s won 10 Juno Awards and has been inducted into both Canada’s Walk of Fame and the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The Belleville, Ontario, singer even holds a Guinness World Record as “the youngest female solo artist to top the UK chart.”

When: May 22, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices. Purchase online

Eat fresh at farmers’ markets

This farmers’ market began in 1995 and became the cornerstone of the Vancouver Farmers’ Market collective. One of the most popular markets, Trout Lake has food trucks on-site and a variety of vendors selling fresh local produce, locally made goods, and all things food.

When: Every Saturday until October 26, 2024

Time: 9 am to 2 pm

Where: Lakewood Drive and East 13th Avenue, Vancouver

What: Find fresh groceries, locally sourced produce, as well as artisanal food offerings at the Mount Pleasant Farmers’ Market, held weekly at Dude Chilling Park in Mount Pleasant

When: Every Sunday from May 19 to October 27, 2024

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Dude Chilling Park — 2300 Guelph Street, Vancouver

What: The Kitsilano Farmers’ Market takes place on Sundays in the parking lot of the Community Centre. It offers a good selection of fresh local produce and gourmet treats to stock up on for the week. There are also a number of artisan vendors and food trucks to check out at the market.

When: Every Sunday from May 5 until October 27, 2024

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Kitsilano Community Centre — 2690 Larch Street, Vancouver

The West End’s charming, community-minded farmers’ market is open on Saturdays. Grab a coffee, peek at the adjacent community garden, and stock up on a vast array of locally grown foods.

When: Every Saturday from May 18 until October 26, 2024

Time: 9 am to 2 pm

Where: Comox Street (between Bute and Thurlow), Vancouver

What: The market is proud to highlight produce grown by student farmers in Kwantlen Polytechnic University’s Sustainable Agriculture and Farm Schools in Richmond and Delta. The students learn ecologically sensitive agriculture practices.

When: Every Tuesday from May 14 until November 12, 2024

Time: 12 pm to 4 pm

Where: Minoru Plaza in front of Richmond Library and Cultural Centre — 7700 Minoru Gate, Richmond

What: Launched in June 2008, this open-air market offers visitors an assortment of food and craft stalls to peruse. Shop for fresh fruits and veggies as well as artisan goods while you listen to live entertainers.

When: Every Saturday from May 4 until October 26, 2024

Time: 9 am to 2 pm

Where: North Parking Lot of Burnaby City Hall – 4949 Canada Way at Deer Lake Parkway, Burnaby