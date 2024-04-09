Turn into a rainbow at this giant outdoor colour party next month

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Colour Fest, a huge outdoor celebration of the spring festivals Holi and Vaisakhi, is returning to Metro Vancouver to make it the most colourful time of the year!

One of the most popular events hosted by Diwali Fest, the multi-dimensional festival is happening on Saturday, May 18 at Town Centre Park in Coquitlam.

The highlight of the family-friendly event is the live Colour Zone, where participants cover each other in vibrant coloured powder. Tickets are on sale now.

Guests in the ticketed Colour Zone will enjoy thrilling music and exciting dance performances by South Asian artists.

Admission includes approved organic Colour Packets and a live DJ, who will play synchronized music and special sounds to let participants know when to cover each other in coloured powder (or duck their heads).

The colours used in Holi are often created from flowers and herbs, as India’s hot climate is perfect for producing bright natural dyes.

Holi, also known as the “festival of colours,” is celebrated all around the globe and signifies the arrival of spring, the blossoming of love, and a festive day to reconnect, play and laugh.

Colour Fest also celebrates Vaisakhi, a harvest festival that honours the creation of the Khalsa order and also promotes the creation of a more equal and just society.

“We are excited to bring back this event this year due to popular demand,” said Kriti Dewan of Diwali Fest. “We enjoy celebrating the Festival of Colours with the community.”

All ages can also participate in the free Vaisakhi and Holi-themed art activities at Town Centre Park. Make sure you visit the artisans and vendors selling a variety of goods in the festive market area, then treat yourself to a delicious dish at the expanded food truck zone on site. No tickets are required for the art activities, artisan market, and food truck zone.

When: May 18, 2024

Time: 5 pm

Where: Town Centre Park — 1299 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam

Cost: $30 for regular Colour Zone admission and $25 for children above 3 years old and under 12 years old. Colour Zone ticket includes access and two colour packs. Purchase online. No tickets are required for the art activities, artisan market, and food truck zone.