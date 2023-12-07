AEW wrestling is making its Vancouver debut at Rogers Arena this spring

One of pro wrestling’s biggest promotions, All Elite Wrestling (AEW), is coming to Vancouver for a highly anticipated debut show this spring.

AEW is bringing its live TV show Collision to Rogers Arena on Saturday, May 11.

This is the first time that All Elite Wrestling will venture into BC since its beginning in 2019. Tickets go on sale on Friday, December 15 at 10 am.

AEW features Canadian stars Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, Adam Copeland, Christian and Ethan Page. The official card for Vancouver’s Collision broadcast is to be announced, but other familiar faces on the official Vancouver announcement poster include “Timeless” Toni Storm, Swerve Strickland, and Julia Hart.

But of course, as all wrestling promotions like to say, the card is subject to change.

“I think that the global successes of 2023, especially our historic ticket sales record set at AEW: All In London at Wembley Stadium and our foray into Canada where we saw incredible moments such as AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door in Toronto and the crowning of the second Owen Hart Foundation Tournament winners in Calgary, helped make this a banner year for AEW,” said Tony Khan, president of All-Elite Wrestling, in a release.

“We’re in a great position going into 2024, and I can’t wait to plant AEW’s flag in four new markets across Canada, and revisit some of the amazing cities we debuted in last summer. Everyone at AEW is proud to continue paying homage to Canada’s rich wrestling heritage, and serving the great Canadian fans with massive shows across the country in the new year.”

This is part of a larger 2024 AEW Canadian tour featuring TV tapings in cities like Toronto, Edmonton, and Calgary. Tickets for all Canadian events will be available on the AEW website or Ticketmaster.

And if you need your wrestling fix in Vancouver earlier than that, make sure to catch WWE Friday Night SmackDown at Rogers Arena on January 5, 2024.

When: May 11, 2024

Time: 4 pm

Where: Rogers Arena, 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices; purchase online starting on December 15 at 10 am

With files from Peter Klein