Millions of tulips will burst into colour at new festival near Harrison Hot Springs

Fraser Valley is the place for flower fans to be this spring, and the debut of the Harrison Tulip Festival is yet another reason to visit.

The massive Onos Farms floral celebration in Aggasiz is slated to open in April — weather cooperating — and run for approximately four weeks.

Guests will discover a 35-acre flower scape with more than 10 million bulbs planted, including over 50 tulip varieties, 15 double daffodil varieties, and 12 types of hyacinths. There will also be photo ops, floral surprises, food trucks, and more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harrison Tulip Festival (@harrisontulipfest)

You might also like: Over 40 fun and fantastic things to do around Vancouver this spring

A FREE illuminated cherry blossom party lights up Vancouver this weekend

All the massive EDM acts coming to Foundation festival at the PNE this spring

“(We’re) returning to our roots where the flower magic first bloomed,” said festival founder Kate Onos-Gilbert in a release.

Onos-Gilbert and her family launched Tulips of the Valley in 2006 on Seabird Island just east of Agassiz. After successful stints in Chilliwack with tulip and sunflower festivals, the family has acquired its own farmland in the Harrison River Valley for its 18th annual tulip fest.

Harrison Tulip Festival features a stunning two-acre show garden filled with mature fruit and nut trees, flowering shrubs and green pathways surrounded by thousands of tulips, hyacinths, and fritillaria.

Those looking to get more in-depth with their photo ops will want to track down the various swing sets, vintage bicycles, the 1950s convertible, a 1965 Airstream trailer, and more at the festival. You can even climb aboard one of the raised platforms to get Mount Cheam as your backdrop.

Swing by the farm store for treats and refreshments, and stop by the various local food trucks on site for some tasty dishes. And on your way out, pick up some fresh-cut and potted tulips, souvenirs, and more to bring home with you.

When: April to May 2024, opening date TBA

Time: Opening hours TBA

Where: 5039 Lougheed Hwy, Agassiz (Parking off Cameron Road)

Cost: Various prices, purchase online