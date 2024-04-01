EventsDH Community Partnership

North America's largest dinosaur exhibit roars into Vancouver and Abbotsford next month

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
Apr 1 2024, 4:00 pm
North America's largest dinosaur exhibit roars into Vancouver and Abbotsford next month
A massive dinosaur herd is stomping into town next month with Jurassic Quest, and you’re invited to join the party!

North America’s largest and most realistic dinosaur event takes place from May 2 to 5 at the Pacific Coliseum and May 10 to 12 at the TRADEX in Abbotsford. Guests can get up close with the giant reptiles in several interactive ways.

This family-friendly experience includes life-like dinosaurs, dino rides, live shows, bounce houses, inflatable attractions, and more.

Jurassic Quest

Jurassic Quest/Submitted

Jurassic Quest has worked with paleontologists to ensure the dinosaurs are as realistic as possible. Some of the dinos even walk around and interact with the guests, giving you a small taste of what it would be like if these creatures still roamed the earth.

People of all ages will enjoy meeting the life-size dinosaurs, which include Apatosaurus, Spinosaurus, and T-Rex. You’ll also be able to interact with dino trainers, see baby dinos, and witness a live Raptor Training Experience.

Jurassic Quest

Jurassic Quest/Submitted

Make sure to stop by the Excavation Station, where you can dig for fossils and uncover ancient secrets. Real T-Rex teeth, a triceratops horn, and a life-size dino skull will also be showcased at the Fossil Experience.

The littlest paleontologists will love the “Triceratots” soft play area, and those ready for a more interactive adventure can go on “The Quest,” an educational and entertaining way to experience the exhibit.

Jurassic Quest

Jurassic Quest/Submitted

Of course, no visit to Jurassic Quest is complete without a ride aboard some of the largest touring dinosaurs in North America. So make sure you get your tickets before they go extinct!

Jurassic Quest — Vancouver

When: May 2 to 5, 2024
Time: 3 to 8 pm (Thursday), 9 am to 8 pm (Friday and Saturday), 9 am to 7 pm (Sunday)
Where: Pacific Coliseum — 100 North Renfrew Street, Vancouver
Cost: Various prices starting from $23.10-$28.88. Purchase online

Jurassic Quest — Abbotsford

When: May 10 to 12, 2024
Time: Noon to 8 pm (Friday), 9 am to 8 pm (Saturday), 9 am to 7 pm (Sunday)
Where: TRADEX — 1190 Cornell Street, Abbotsford
Cost: Various prices starting from $22-$27.50. Purchase online

