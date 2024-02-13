Rock legends Pearl Jam kick off world tour in Vancouver this spring

The list of music megastars coming to Vancouver in 2024 continues to grow, and we can now add rock legends Pearl Jam to the lineup.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers are bringing the Dark Matter World Tour to Rogers Arena on Saturday, May 4 and Sunday, May 6.

Vancouver is the first city on the global tour and the only Canadian date announced so far. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 16, at 10 am. Fans can also register for pre-sale online.

Pearl Jam is on the road to play hits from their 12th studio album, Dark Matter. Made up of Eddie Vedder (vocals) Jeff Ament (bass), Stone Gossard (rhythm guitar), Mike McCready (lead guitar), and Matt Cameron (drum), the band has sold over 85 million albums

The Grammy Award winners from Seattle are known for their smash-hit albums like Ten and Vitalogy, and for memorable songs like “Jeremy,” “Better Man,” and “Last Kiss.” They are also lauded for their philanthropic work, much of which is accomplished through the Vitalogy Foundation.

To date, they have raised more than $50 million for organizations supporting issues including abortion access, climate change, and homelessness, and shining a light on the fight against diseases such as Crohn’s, ulcerative colitis, and epidermolysis bullosa.

When: May 4 and 6, 2024

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices. Purchase online starting Friday, February 23 at 10 am. Register for pre-sale online