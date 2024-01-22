EventsConcerts

Avril Lavigne is coming to Vancouver's Rogers Arena this spring

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Jan 22 2024, 5:39 pm
Avril Lavigne is coming to Vancouver's Rogers Arena this spring
Avril Lavigne (Nathan James/Live Nation)

Music icon Avril Lavigne has announced her newest headlining tour across North America, and she’s kicking things off right here in Vancouver.

Canada’s fave pop-punk princess is bringing The Greatest Hits Tour to Rogers Arena on Wednesday, May 22.

Tickets for the huge arena concert go on sale Friday, January 26 at 10 am. Vancouver is part of the tour’s Canadian stops throughout the spring and summer, including Toronto, Edmonton, and Winnipeg.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Avril Lavigne (@avrillavigne)

Lavigne’s Greatest Hits tour will see her playing the biggest songs from her iconic discography, including “Complicated,” “Sk8r Boi,” and “Girlfriend.” She has sold 50 million albums worldwide and received eight Grammy Awards nominations

She’s won 10 Juno Awards and has been inducted into both Canada’s Walk of Fame and the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The Belleville, Ontario, singer even holds a Guinness World Record as “the youngest female solo artist to top the UK chart.”

Avril Lavigne

Avril Lavigne (Nathan James/Live Nation)

Rogers Arena will also be rocking with the sounds of All Time Low and Royal & The Serpent during the upcoming concert.

Avril Lavigne The Greatest Hits Tour

When: May 22, 2024
Time: 7 pm
Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices. Purchase online starting Friday, January 26 at 10 am.

