Avril Lavigne is coming to Vancouver's Rogers Arena this spring

Music icon Avril Lavigne has announced her newest headlining tour across North America, and she’s kicking things off right here in Vancouver.

Canada’s fave pop-punk princess is bringing The Greatest Hits Tour to Rogers Arena on Wednesday, May 22.

Tickets for the huge arena concert go on sale Friday, January 26 at 10 am. Vancouver is part of the tour’s Canadian stops throughout the spring and summer, including Toronto, Edmonton, and Winnipeg.

Lavigne’s Greatest Hits tour will see her playing the biggest songs from her iconic discography, including “Complicated,” “Sk8r Boi,” and “Girlfriend.” She has sold 50 million albums worldwide and received eight Grammy Awards nominations

She’s won 10 Juno Awards and has been inducted into both Canada’s Walk of Fame and the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The Belleville, Ontario, singer even holds a Guinness World Record as “the youngest female solo artist to top the UK chart.”

Rogers Arena will also be rocking with the sounds of All Time Low and Royal & The Serpent during the upcoming concert.

When: May 22, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices. Purchase online starting Friday, January 26 at 10 am.