Vancouver's largest spring market returns with 80+ makers next week

Vancouver’s biggest indie craft fair is back for another weekend of community connection and mindful shopping, and there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

The Got Craft Spring Market is happening at the Maritime Labour Centre in East Vancouver on Saturday, May 4, and Sunday, May 5.

At the event, shoppers will meet over 80 local small businesses and treat themselves to dishes from local food carts. It’s also the perfect opportunity to pick up a special Mother’s Day gift.

“Got Craft is more than just a market,” said Andrea Tong, co-founder of Got Craft Markets, in a release. “It’s a reminder that shopping small makes a BIG difference to local businesses and an amazing opportunity to meet the maker behind the product.

“Supporting small businesses has never been more important, and Got Craft is the perfect opportunity to discover unique, handmade goods while directly supporting the artisans and connecting with a like-minded community.”

Attendees can discover a curated selection of handcrafted goods, including jewellery, ceramics, clothing, and artisanal food and drink. There will also be a mini-makers

area for kidpreneurs under the age of 16 years old.

Be sure to bring your appetite, as there will be some delicious food and drink vendors to try out, such as NaMi Vietnamese, Melt City Grilled Cheese, and Planted Love. And make sure to arrive early, as the first 50 people through the doors each day will receive a loaded swag bag filled with goodies.

The savings start before you enter the Spring Market. Tickets to the Got Craft event are just $5 online and at the door. Children 12 years and under are also free.

When: May 4 and 5, 2024

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Maritime Labour Centre — 1880 Triumph Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $5 online in advance and at the door; children 12 and under are free; purchase online