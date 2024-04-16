Fitness and wellness pop-up for charity returns to Bentall Centre this spring

A fitness and wellness pop-up is returning to downtown Vancouver next month to help participants work on self-care while supporting a great cause.

The Wellness Studio, created by Bentall Centre, takes place at #311-595 Burrard Street from May 1 to 31.

Celebrate Mental Health Awareness Month with classes and workshops hosted in partnership with 12 of Vancouver’s leading wellness and fitness studios.

Whether you’re yearning for yoga, searching for strength classes, or gearing up for guided meditation and mental health talks, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. The pop-up activation is open from Monday to Thursday each week except for holidays.

This year’s Wellness Studio partners include:

WellIntel

Unity Herbals

Do Well

Yard Athletics

Kin Culture

My Remedy Movement Co.

VNYSA

Feel Good

Evolve Creative Therapy

Live Powwafully

Casa Copal

Sep Alavi

To enter the Wellness Studio, a minimum donation amount of $10 will go towards Foundry, a mental health organization for young people. A pass for 10 classes, workshops and meditations as well as an Unlimited Pass is also available.

Foundry is a province-wide network of integrated health and social service centres for ages 12 to 24. The centres provide a one-stop shop for young people to access mental healthcare, substance use services, primary care, social services, and youth and family peer support.

Bentall Centre and complex owner and operator Hudson Pacific Properties will match donations raised by The Wellness Studio during May.

Guests are invited to check out the Wellness Studio solo or with a group of friends or colleagues with the group booking function on Bentall Centre’s website.

When: May 1 to 31, 2024

Time: Monday to Friday from noon to 6 pm

Where: Retail Concourse Unit 311 at Bentall Centre — 595 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Cost: Minimum $10 donation to Foundry for a single class. A pass for 10 classes, workshops and meditations as well as an Unlimited Pass is also available.