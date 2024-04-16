EventsHealth & FitnessCurated

Fitness and wellness pop-up for charity returns to Bentall Centre this spring

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Apr 16 2024, 4:03 pm
Fitness and wellness pop-up for charity returns to Bentall Centre this spring
The Wellness Centre (Bentall Centre/Submitted)

A fitness and wellness pop-up is returning to downtown Vancouver next month to help participants work on self-care while supporting a great cause.

The Wellness Studio, created by Bentall Centre, takes place at #311-595 Burrard Street from May 1 to 31.

Celebrate Mental Health Awareness Month with classes and workshops hosted in partnership with 12 of Vancouver’s leading wellness and fitness studios.

The Wellness Centre (Bentall Centre)

The Wellness Centre (Bentall Centre/Submitted)

Whether you’re yearning for yoga, searching for strength classes, or gearing up for guided meditation and mental health talks, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. The pop-up activation is open from Monday to Thursday each week except for holidays.

This year’s Wellness Studio partners include:

  • WellIntel
  • Unity Herbals
  • Do Well
  • Yard Athletics
  • Kin Culture
  • My Remedy Movement Co.
  • VNYSA
  • Feel Good
  • Evolve Creative Therapy
  • Live Powwafully
  • Casa Copal
  • Sep Alavi
The Wellness Centre (Bentall Centre)

The Wellness Centre (Bentall Centre/Submitted)

To enter the Wellness Studio, a minimum donation amount of $10 will go towards Foundry, a mental health organization for young people. A pass for 10 classes, workshops and meditations as well as an Unlimited Pass is also available.

Foundry is a province-wide network of integrated health and social service centres for ages 12 to 24. The centres provide a one-stop shop for young people to access mental healthcare, substance use services, primary care, social services, and youth and family peer support.

Bentall Centre and complex owner and operator Hudson Pacific Properties will match donations raised by The Wellness Studio during May.

The Wellness Centre (Bentall Centre)

The Wellness Centre (Bentall Centre/Submitted)

Guests are invited to check out the Wellness Studio solo or with a group of friends or colleagues with the group booking function on Bentall Centre’s website.

The Wellness Studio at Bentall Centre

When: May 1 to 31, 2024
Time: Monday to Friday from noon to 6 pm
Where: Retail Concourse Unit 311 at Bentall Centre — 595 Burrard Street, Vancouver
Cost: Minimum $10 donation to Foundry for a single class. A pass for 10 classes, workshops and meditations as well as an Unlimited Pass is also available.

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Daily Hive

Community Partnership Content

This content was created by Daily Hive's Community Partnerships team.
Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
+ Listed
+ Health & Fitness
+ Curated
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop