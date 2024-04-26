Royal City Musical Theatre presents Mary Poppins the Broadway Musical at the Massey Theatre April 25 to May 12

It’s street fair season, and Burnaby’s premiere festival experience, TJ Fest, is back — coming to Metro Vancouver on the first weekend of May.

Celebrating 13 years of cultural diversity, this two-day festival offers an opportunity to connect with the local community over authentic Taiwanese food and enjoy some dynamic live performances.

Though last year’s event saw over 20,000 attendees, TJ Fest will be bigger and better than ever, taking over Smith Avenue with vibrant shops and vendors selling crafts and goods you won’t find anywhere else.

This year’s food at TJ Fest looks incredible — featuring different bento boxes offering up staples like popcorn chicken and Taiwanese sausage. More menu items include a variety of noodle dishes, wheel cakes, and the ever-popular tornado potato. Taiwanese vegetarian items will also be available so everyone can grab a seat at the table!

Enjoy the delicious food while experiencing the live performances on center stage, which will have non-stop entertainment, including a wide variety of dance troupes and music from Sound of Dragon. Along with the local market vendors, there will be free carnival-style games for everyone to enjoy.

A new addition to this year’s TJ Fest is the Burnaby Resource Fair, which will collaborate with local organizations, nonprofits, and groups dedicated to enhancing the quality of life in the community.

Entry to TJ Fest is free, with no registration required. So mark your calendars for Saturday, May 4, and get ready to join in on the cultural fun!

When: Saturday, May 4 to Sunday, May 5

Where: Tian Jin Temple — 3426 Smith Avenue, Burnaby

Time: 11 am to 4 pm

Tickets: Admission is free!