FoodEventsFood TrucksFood EventsDH Community Partnership

Food Truck Festival serving up Mother's Day feast in Burnaby next month

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Apr 26 2024, 5:36 pm
Food Truck Festival serving up Mother's Day feast in Burnaby next month
Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival/Facebook

Mother’s Day is always a big occasion on the calendar, and if you’re looking to treat that special mom to a mouthwatering meal this year, we’ve got you covered!

The Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival is hosting the Food Truck Festival: Mother’s Day Edition on Saturday, May 11 and Sunday, May 12 at the BCIT Burnaby campus.

Happening in BCIT’s huge parking lot, this food-filled adventure features more than 20 food trucks, a BC Shop Local artisan market, live entertainment, and more.

And you don’t have to be a mom to attend — everyone is invited to the feast!

The festival will take place from 11 am to 8 pm on Saturday and 11 am to 7 pm on Sunday. You can register for free tickets online.

The Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival is promising “a treat for every taste,” including local favourites, international cuisines, delicious desserts and cold drinks. There will also be activities for all ages to enjoy, as well as flowers for moms.

Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival

Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival/Facebook

In between bites, explore the local artisan market, presented in partnership with BC Shop Local. The marketplace will be filled with handmade crafts, gifts and more that your mom will love to receive.

Then sit back and take in the live performances by local artists — a perfect soundtrack for a great day out at the Food Truck Festival.

Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival

Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival/Facebook

Food Truck Festival – Mother’s Day Edition

When: May 11 and 12, 2024
Time: 11 am to 8 pm (Saturday), 11 am to 7 pm (Sunday)
Where: BCIT Parking Lot – 3700 Willingdon Ave, Burnaby
Cost: Free; register for free tickets online

Instagram

GET MORE DISHED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Daily Hive

Community Partnership Content

This content was created by Daily Hive's Community Partnerships team.
Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
+ Dished
+ Listed
+ Food Trucks
+ Food Events
+ DH Community Partnership

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop