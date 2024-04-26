Food Truck Festival serving up Mother's Day feast in Burnaby next month

Mother’s Day is always a big occasion on the calendar, and if you’re looking to treat that special mom to a mouthwatering meal this year, we’ve got you covered!

The Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival is hosting the Food Truck Festival: Mother’s Day Edition on Saturday, May 11 and Sunday, May 12 at the BCIT Burnaby campus.

Happening in BCIT’s huge parking lot, this food-filled adventure features more than 20 food trucks, a BC Shop Local artisan market, live entertainment, and more.

And you don’t have to be a mom to attend — everyone is invited to the feast!

The festival will take place from 11 am to 8 pm on Saturday and 11 am to 7 pm on Sunday. You can register for free tickets online.

The Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival is promising “a treat for every taste,” including local favourites, international cuisines, delicious desserts and cold drinks. There will also be activities for all ages to enjoy, as well as flowers for moms.

In between bites, explore the local artisan market, presented in partnership with BC Shop Local. The marketplace will be filled with handmade crafts, gifts and more that your mom will love to receive.

Then sit back and take in the live performances by local artists — a perfect soundtrack for a great day out at the Food Truck Festival.

When: May 11 and 12, 2024

Time: 11 am to 8 pm (Saturday), 11 am to 7 pm (Sunday)

Where: BCIT Parking Lot – 3700 Willingdon Ave, Burnaby

Cost: Free; register for free tickets online

