All the massive EDM acts coming to Foundation festival at the PNE this spring

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Mar 25 2024, 9:52 pm
House music lovers in Vancouver will want to turn up to the PNE this spring for a massive EDM celebration.

Blueprint Events presents Foundation Volume 10.0 – Open Radius at the PNE Centre Grounds on Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19.

The new concert and Foundation’s biggest event yet features two open-air stages filled with massive EDM stars. Tickets for the 19+ event go on sale on Thursday, March 28 at 11 am.

 

“Foundation was created in 2023 as a series of events thoughtfully curated for fans of house music and its spectrum of subgenres,” said Blueprint in a release. ” (We) introduced it as a gathering where we can revisit the underground foundations and building blocks upon which electronic music was built.”

Here are all of the acts announced for Open Radius at the PNE.

  • Fisher
  • Purple Disco Machine
  • Ben Bohmer
  • Tinlicker
  • Cassian
  • Loco Dice
  • Denis Sulta
  • Eliza Rose
  • Max Ulis
  • Dane
  • Jyoty
  • Skin on Skin b2b Kettama
  • Sama’ AbdulHadi
  • Haai
  • DJ Heartstring b2b Partiboi69
  • Paradise Boyz
  • Energy Boyz
  • Njoki Njoki
  • Donna Crooner

Foundation Volume 10.0 – Open Radius concert was salvaged as a major event after the PNE agreed to host the festival.

After the concert was preliminarily approved for New Brighton Park this May long weekend, organizers say City staff reversed its decision, putting the event at risk.

Luckily for house music fans, the event is going ahead with a lineup that is sure to please festival-goers this spring.

Foundation Volume 10.0 – Open Radius

When: May 18 and 19, 2024
Time: Doors open at 4 pm
Where: PNE Centre Grounds
Tickets: Various costs, purchase online

