A brand-new exhibit has just landed at Vancouver Aquarium, and it’s giving you the chance to come face-to-face with some of Earth’s boldest and bravest creatures.

Monsters of the Abyss, which runs from February 9 to September 2, dives into the fascinating world of prehistoric aquatic predators — from the legendary Megalodon to the awe-inspiring Spinosaurus.

Visitors will get to marvel at colossal skeletons and sculptures, engage with interactive displays that bring the past and present to life, and learn fascinating facts through expert-led talks.

“There are two things that all age groups like, whether you’re a five-year-old or an 85-year-old: dinosaurs and live animals,” Delivis Niedzialek, Monsters of the Abyss director, tells Daily Hive.

“We bring out the animals and fossils for you to see, so it’s much more hands-on and interactive than other exhibits you’ve been to. There are live presentations, lots of time for guest Q&A, and chances to meet and take pictures with some of the animals.”

Here’s a closer look at what to expect.

Epic new creatures

There are some newbies in town! At Monsters of the Abyss, you can see salamanders, water cobras, monitors, snapping turtles, and a whole host of fascinating animals.

Meet a 20-year-old Northern Caiman Lizard named Mango, a cute crocodilian named Gromit, and (if you’re feeling brave) maybe even hold a tarantula.

Many of these animals have come from North America’s largest exotic animal rescue, which means you’re not only getting a fun educational experience, but you’re also supporting a rescue centre too. It also means that they are at the Vancouver Aquarium for a limited time, so don’t miss out on your chance to see them.

Supersize skeletons and fantastic fossils

Feast your eyes on some epic fossils, bones, and sculptures — and don’t forget to snap some pictures.

As you wander through the exhibit, you’ll encounter the skeletons of reptiles that roamed the oceans millions of years ago, learn about the evolution of whales from land animals to fully aquatic predators, and discover the dawn of dinosaurs.

Expert-led animal talks

Each day, there will be two expert-led talks at 12pm and 2:30pm where you can learn everything you’ve ever wanted to know about the animals in the exhibit. Both talks are interactive and give curious visitors the chance to get up close with some of the creatures (if you dare!).

“We talk about some of the animals that are considered to be monsters but are really far less scary in the light than they actually seem,” Niedzialek says. “We will also specifically talk about extinction events — what caused them, how many of them there were, and if we could be in the sixth big extinction event now. If you have time to stay for both [talks], you get almost a full day of programming between this new exhibit and the others.”

To book tickets to the limited-time Monsters of the Abyss at Vancouver Aquarium, click here.

When: Friday, February 9 to Monday, September 2

Where: Vancouver Aquarium — 845 Avison Way, Vancouver

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Tickets: General admission tickets, or student and senior, are available here.