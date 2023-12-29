More than 40 fun and fantastic things to do in Vancouver in January

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Welcome to 2024, everyone! Start the new year off right with some great events and happenings around Metro Vancouver in January.

From Jerry Seinfeld to Dine Out Vancouver, Mean Girls: The Musical, and more. Here are 42 fantastic things to see and do this month!

Things to do in January

What: Start off 2024 the right way by plunging into the Pacific Ocean to ring in the New Year.

The 104th Vancouver Polar Bear Swim is officially returning to English Bay on Monday, January 1. Brave swimmers will be able to dip into the frigid waters with thousands of other thrill-seekers or cheer them on from the shore.

When: January 1, 2024

Time: Noon to 4 pm; official swim at 2:30 pm

Where: English Bay Beach – Beach Avenue between Gilford Street and Bidwell Street

Cost: Free. Participants are encouraged to register online.

What: Vancouver Fraser Port Authority invites guests to discover how Delta is a gateway to Canada’s trade with the world. The free guided tour will showcase a busy container depot, huge logistics warehouses, and Canada’s largest deep-sea container terminal. You can also get an up-close look at container ships loading and unloading at Deltaport container terminal.

When: January 13, 2024

Time: 10 am

Where: Port of Vancouver Delta Community Office – 5223 Ladner Trunk Road Trenant Park Square, Delta

Cost: Free

What: The City of North Vancouver’s free Shipyards Skate Plaza is now open and skaters of all ages can glide on the approximately 12,000 sq ft surface daily from 1 to 8 pm. Fun can be had no matter the weather – the Shipyards Skate Plaza is covered by a retractable roof.

When: Daily until March 31, 2024

Time: 1 to 8 pm

Where: The Shipyards Commons, North Vancouver

Admission: FREE. Skate rentals are available for $7 for adults and $5 for children

What: “James Cameron – Challenging The Deep” at Science World invites guests to discover the three-time Oscar winner’s extensive career as a deep-sea explorer as well as his extraordinary expeditions.

The epic exhibit will bring visitors to the depths of Earth’s oceans through the lens of the Avatar director’s underwater cameras and his other technological innovations.

When: Now until January 1, 2024

Where: Science World – 1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Available online

What: Jerry Seinfeld is coming to Vancouver this winter with his newest stand-up routine and local fans will have four chances to see him live at the historic Queen Elizabeth Theatre.

Seinfeld’s big break came with his appearance on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson in 1981. He is also beloved for his sitcom Seinfeld, co-created with Larry David, which won him legions of fans and awards at the Emmys, the Golden Globes, and the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The Brooklyn, New York-born star has written three best-selling books, has several Netflix specials, and continues to serve up laughs with his popular series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.

When: January 5 and 6, 2024

Time: 7 pm and 9:30 pm

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices; purchase online

What: Help remove invasive plants and clean up litter at various parks in Surrey this winter. Tools and training will be provided and all ages are welcome.

Nature Work Parties are drop-in, rain, or shine, though events may be cancelled in high winds or extreme weather conditions. Participants are also asked to wear appropriate clothing for outdoor winter activities.

When: January 13, January 27, February 10 and February 17, 2024

Time: 10 am and 10:30 am staggered start times

Where: Various parks in Surrey

Admission: Free

What: Enjoy some quality time with the family at this quaint farm, which is home to a plethora of adorable animals, including sheep and donkeys. There are approximately 200 domestic farm animals and birds to meet at Maplewood Farm, plus you can bring your fresh fruits and veggies to feed the bunnies. It’s a great kid-friendly activity that is open year-round, rain or shine.

When: Tuesdays to Sundays until the end of February (Closed Mondays). Then open daily from March through October.

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Address: 405 Seymour River Place, North Vancouver

Cost: $5.55-$9, free for children 18 months and under. Purchase online

What: The 16th edition of the Polar Bare Plunge, hosted by Surrey United Naturists, is officially returning to Crescent Rock Beach on Monday, January 1.

What makes the plunge different than others around the region is that it’s clothing-optional. Though celebratory costumes and outfits are welcome.

When: January 1, 2024

Time: 1 pm

Where: Crescent Rock Beach near the boulder located close to the bottom of the 101 steps staircase at 24th Avenue, Surrey

What: WWE’s Friday Night SmackDown is returning to Vancouver for the first time since 2020, and it’s got everybody saying “YEAH!”

One of the professional wrestling and entertainment behemoth’s marquee shows will be held at Rogers Arena on Friday, January 5. The televised WWE event is also the first time since 2022 that the company has been in Vancouver.

When: January 5, 2024

Time: 4:45 pm

Where: Rogers Arena, 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Calling all whimsical winter lovers! The Robson Square Ice Rink is open for the new skating season, and all ages are invited to hit the ice.

Located under the covered outdoor plaza at Robson Square, the rink operates seasonally when temperatures begin to dip. There will also be live entertainment for the 12 days leading up to Christmas, including live DJs, jazz bands, and more.

When: Open daily until February 29, 2024

Time: 9 am to 9 pm (11 am to 5 pm on Christmas Day)

Where: Robson Square — 800 Robson Street, Vancouver; beneath Robson Street and Howe Street

Cost: Free for all ages if you bring your skates. Skate rentals are also available for a fee

What: Space Explorers: The Infinite at the Rocky Mountaineer Station is described as an opportunity to discover the wonders of space travel from right here on Earth.

Adventurers will learn about life aboard the ISS, interact with the real-life crew, and take in stunning views of our planet from far above. All were inspired by a series of never-before-seen 360° videos inspired by actual NASA missions aboard the ISS.

When: Now until January 14, 2024 (Tuesdays to Sundays)

Times: 10 am to 6 pm (Tuesday to Thursday), 10 am to 8 pm (Friday and Saturday), 10 am to 6 pm (Sunday)

Where: Rocky Mountaineer Station — 1755 Cottrell Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $25 to $35 for ages 8 years and up. Purchase online

What: The Improv Centre performers are celebrating new beginnings and the start of the new year by bringing to life the audience real-life regrets and resolutions in this interactive comedy show.

When: Every Friday and Saturday from January 5 to 20, 2024

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: The Improv Centre – 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase Online

Last chance to enjoy festive holiday lights

What: The Christmas Train tickets may be sold out for the season, but there is plenty of family fun and holiday cheer in Stanley Park throughout the season. Guests will be treated to stunning light displays during their visit, including returning favourites like the giant red reindeer, a vintage fire truck, and the tunnel of lights in the plaza.

When: Now until January 6, 2024

Time: 4 to 10 pm

Where: Pipeline Road in Stanley Park, via the West Georgia Street park entrance

Admission: Free to visit the holiday lights display and festive activities in the plaza

What: Capilano Suspension Bridge Park’s annual Canyon Lights attraction is a tree-mendous way to enjoy the holiday season.

The time-honoured holiday tradition in North Vancouver transforms the natural wonderland into a magical holiday experience. Thousands of sparkling lights are strung along the iconic bridge in a changing multicolour display, while the Capilano River is illuminated from far below.

When: Now until January 21, 2024

Time: 11 am to 9 pm daily

Where: Capilano Suspension Bridge Park – 3735 Capilano Road, North Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, with annual passes (included with admission) available for BC residents. Purchase online

What: Lights at Lafarge, Metro Vancouver’s largest free outdoor winter lights display, is back again for another holiday season.

The annual tradition will illuminate Lafarge Lake in Coquitlam throughout the season with over 100,000 twinkling lights. Guests of all ages can explore the outdoor display that wraps its way entirely around the lake, leading them on a 1.2 km loop through themed zones.

When: Now until the end of February 2024

Time: Nightly until 11 pm

Where: Town Centre Park – 1299 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam

Admission: Free

What: The holidays in Vancouver just wouldn’t be as bright without the Lights of Hope.

St. Paul’s Foundation’s massive light display outside of St. Paul’s Hospital has been an annual Christmastime tradition and fundraising campaign since 1998. More than 100,000 lights and hundreds of shining stars recognizing the support of generous donors will shine until the new year.

When: Lights will be on display until January 5, 2024

Time: Nightly throughout the holiday season

Where: St. Paul’s Hospital – 1081 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: The City of White Rock’s Bright Walk event at Memorial Park on Marine Drive is happening every night until January 7, 2024. You’ll find a ton of illuminated installations, including a sparkling Instagram-worthy light tunnel, a 20-foot Christmas tree, and over 50,000 twinkling lights.

When: Now until January 7, 2024

Time: Lights are on all day on weekends, and from dusk to dawn on weekdays

Where: White Rock Waterfront

Cost: Free

Cheer on the home teams

What: The Canucks continue the NHL season at Rogers Arena throughout the month, with home games including the Ottawa Senators on January 2, Toronto Maple Leafs on January 20, and Chicago Blackhawks on January 22.

When: Various dates

Time: Various times

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: The Vancouver Giants continue their season at the Langley Events Centre with games against Calgary Hitman on January 3, Kelowna Rockets on January 21, and Victoria Royals on January 26.

When: January 3, 21, and 26, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Langley Events Centre – 7888 200th Street, Langley

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: The Vancouver Warriors continue the National Lacrosse League season at Rogers Arena with matchups against the Calgary Roughnecks on January 13 and the Colorado Mammoth on January 24.

When: January 13 and 24, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Abbotsford Canucks’ AHL season rolls on this month with home games including games against the Tuscon Roadrunners on January 12 and 13, Ontario Reign on January 16 and 17, and San Diego Gulls on January 20 and 21.

When: January 12 and 13, 16 and 17, and 20 and 21, 2024

Time: 7 pm (4 pm on January 21)

Where: Abbotsford Centre – 33800 King Road, Abbotsford

Cost: Various; purchase online

Bon appetit

What: Parker Rooftop is ready to help you make the most of your weekends with Sunday Fundays, with acclaimed live entertainment set against the backdrop of English Bay.

Whether you’re looking for delicious food and cocktails, a chance to socialize, or the best in local music starting at 7 pm, Parker Rooftop has you covered. Plus there’s all-day happy hour from 3 to 11 pm in the heated and covered patio or opulent dining room.

When: Every Sunday

Time: Open at 3 pm with music happening from 7 to 10 pm

Where: Parker Rooftop — 1379 Howe Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free but reservations recommended. Reserve online

What: Vancouver has a pretty epic food truck scene, and this free food truck festival is here to prove it.

Street Food City is back for its 12th year, giving visitors a delicious opportunity to try some of the great food truck eats Vancouver has to offer, all in one convenient location.

Some notable trucks that’ll be at this year’s festival include Shameless Buns, Shawarma Time, Tornado Potato, Reel Mac and Cheese, Mad Greek, Dos Amigos, Slavic Rolls, and Chickpea.

When: January 20 to 28, 2024

Time: Weekdays: 11 am to 2 pm | Weekends: 11 am to various times

Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énk Square, West Georgia Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free entry

What: Winterlust is one of the best winter-themed dining experiences in the city. Five private domes get decked out in seasonal decor, each with its own temperature control, music controls (that’s right, you can choose your own music), and even a snow machine outside if the Vancouver weather doesn’t give us the perfect winter wonderland.

There is also a menu full of delicious foods and drinks. Winterlust is offered annually on the patio at H Tasting Lounge in the Westin Bayshore Hotel.

When: Now through February

Time: Various times

Where: H Tasting Lounge — 1601 Bayshore Drive, Vancouver

Reservations: Book online

What: Get ready for the Lunar New Year with a Johnnie Walker sampling and engraving experience at BCLIQUOR. Sample Johnnie Walker and get your purchased bottle engraved as a gift for yourself or someone special at several locations in January.

Saturday, January 13 th at BCLIQUOR Langley – 2 to 6 pm

Friday, January 19 th at BCLIQUOR Park Royal – 4 to 8 pm

Saturday, January 20 th at BCLIQUOR 39 th & Cambie – 2 to 6 pm

Friday, January 26 th at BCLIQUOR Westwood – 4 to 8 pm

Saturday, January 27 th at BCLIQUOR Richmond Brighouse – 2 to 6 pm

The complimentary tasting will include Johnnie Walker – 12-Year-Old Black Label, Johnnie Walker – 15-Year-Old Green Label, and Johnnie Walker – Gold Label Reserve.

When: Various dates

Time: Various times

Where: Various BCLIQUOR locations

Cost: Free

What: Foodies rejoice! The annual Dine Out Vancouver is right around the corner, and it’s bringing with it a calendar full of unmissable culinary events and experiences.

The much-loved festival is marking its 22nd year celebrating the city’s world-renowned food and drink scene. Hundreds of restaurants (the largest amount for a festival of its kind in all of Canada!) will offer delectable multi-course dinners at affordable, fixed-price points.

When: January 17 to February 4, 2024

Where: At participating restaurants all over the city. (Restaurants revealed January 9.)

Price: Fixed menus range from $20 to $65 per person

What: Brand Ambassador James Neil welcomes you for a Lunar New Year celebration at BCLIQUOR. Enjoy a distinguished tasting through Bowmore starting with the 15-Year-Old and finishing up with the Bowmore Aston Martin Masters Selection Edition 3. Lovers of Islay malts will also enjoy exquisite food pairings with each selection.

When: January 23, 2024

Time: 6:30 to 8:30 pm

Where: BCLIQUOR – 5555 Cambie Street, Vancouver

Cost: $50, purchase at the customer service counter at BCLIQUOR at 39th and Cambie

What: Better bring your appetite because Tacofino has announced the return of their popular Brewery Dinner Series. Tacofino chefs Daniel Carranco and Jamie Cholack are collaborating with acclaimed local breweries on a curated five-course menu, with accompanying beer pairings.

In addition to food and beer pairings, each night will have entertainment curated by both Tacofino and the corresponding brewery partner. Entertainment and performers will be announced on social media at the start of each month.

The upcoming schedule of the Brewery Dinner Series is as follows:

Thursday, January 25

Thursday, February 29

Thursday, March 30

When: Last Thursday of the month

Time: 7 to 10 pm

Where: All events take place at Tacofino Ocho — 8 E 5th Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: $70 per person, purchase online

What: A local festival of all things hot chocolate is officially returning in 2024 just like it does every winter.

The Greater Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival (formerly known as the Hot Chocolate Fest) is making a sweet comeback from January 13 to February 14, 2024. More details to be released closer to the event.

When: January 13 to February 14, 2024 (check specific vendors as dates may vary)

Time: Various restaurant opening hours

Where: Locations in and around Vancouver

What: Dine Out participants will have the one-of-a-kind chance to dine among the unique aquatic creatures at the Vancouver Aquarium.

Guests will be able to enjoy a three-course meal prepared by the aquarium’s culinary team as well as a selection of British Columbian wine and non-alcoholic beverages available for purchase.

When: January 19 to 21, 26 to 28, and February 2 to 4, 2024

Time: 7 to 9 pm. Dinner starts at 7:30 pm

Where: Vancouver Aquarium – 845 Avison Way, Stanley Park, Vancouver

Tickets: $125 per person; $100 for members

Enjoy the arts

What: PuSh International Performing Arts Festival is back for its 20th groundbreaking year in Vancouver this winter, and it promises a lineup of works for every type of live arts enthusiast.

The Lower Mainland’s signature, mid-winter cultural event is described as a “manifesto for live art,” with works featuring personal accounts of resistance and acts of vulnerability. Guests will also explore themes such as migration, displacement, labour, injustice, and artificial intelligence during the performances.

When: January 18 to February 4, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various venues

Tickets and Passes: $16.75-$39 plus free events and top-tier ticket options available for Pli, at the Playhouse. Purchase online

What: Nikkei National Museum & Cultural Centre invites guests to begin 2024 with a free drop-in calligraphy activity. Write Japanese characters on washi with brush & ink, including auspicious words for the new year or your own aspirations for the coming months. Materials, examples, and guidance will be provided.

You can also learn how to play Shogi, a popular mind sport from Japan. There will be live instruction, games, and tournaments running throughout the afternoon.

When: January 6, 2024

Time: 11 am to 3 pm

Where: Nikkei National Museum & Cultural Centre – 6688 Southoaks Crescent, Burnaby

Cost: Free

What: Bill Reid Gallery is hosting a celebration of the innovative art of Bill Reid along with new works by contemporary emerging and established Indigenous artists of the Northwest Coast.

Bright Futures asked the contributing artists to ponder and critique the question, “How is Bill Reid continuously inspiring contemporary Northwest Coast artists?” Find out their answers in the exhibition running until January.

When: Now until January 14, 2024 (open Wednesday to Sunday)

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Bill Reid Gallery — 639 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Admission: $6 to $13, free for Indigenous Peoples, members, and children 12 years and under. Purchase Online

What: The sixth edition of Dino Archie’s Vancity Comedy Extravaganza takes place on January 20, 2024, at the Vogue Theatre. Comedy fans will enjoy a loaded lineup featuring award-winning stand-ups, Just For Laughs veterans, viral sensations, and more.

Dino Archie is a Fresno, California-born comic who was the winner of the 36th Seattle International Comedy Competition. He has performed as part of the Just For Laughs Russell Peters Gala and The Nasty Show and has appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live and Adam Devine’s House Party.

When: January 20, 2024

Time: Doors at 7 pm, show at 8 pm

Where: Vogue Theatre — 918 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $29.50 to $42.50; purchase online.

What: Calling all musical theatre fans! Broadway Across Canada is bringing an iconic lineup to Vancouver, and it’s your chance to see everything you love about Broadway without a trip to NYC.

The highly anticipated Mean Girls musical, based on the beloved Tina Fey book, will provide all the energy and fun you remember from the movie. Cheer on Cady Heron as she takes on a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But she needs to be careful as she’ll soon learn that you can’t cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

When: January 23 to 28, 2024

Time: 8 pm from Tuesday to Saturday, 2:30 pm on Saturday and Sunday, and 7:30 pm Sunday

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Nate Bargatze gained a wide audience through his three Netflix stand-up specials: The Tennessee Kid, Greatest Average American, and The Stand-ups. His latest special, Hello World, was released in 2023 on Amazon Prime Video.

The Nashville, Tennessee-born star has appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon over 10 times, had his first stand-up album, Yelled at by a Clown, reach number two on the Billboard Comedy Charts, and performed at JFL Montreal Comedy Festival multiple years in a row.

When: January 28, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices; purchase online

What: An annual celebration of the music, art, theatre, fashion, and philosophy of David Bowie featuring performances by The Vanrays, Cass King and the Cassettes, Tequila Bats, and more. The event is also a fundraiser for the BC Cancer Foundation.

When: January 13, 2024

Time: Doors 7 pm

Where: Rickshaw Theatre – 254 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $25 plus fees in advance, purchase online

What: DanceHouse and The Cultch present The Mirror by Australia’s Gravity and Other Myths. Watch in awe as the laws of physics are suspended in order to create a new kind of dance mixed with elements of circus, cabaret, and even a light spanking of kink. Audiences will be treated to a huge serving of humour, torch songs, and sexy underpants at The Playhouse this January.

When: January 24 to 27, 2024

Time: 8 pm

Where: Vancouver Playhouse – 600 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Cost: From $35, purchase online

Eat fresh at farmers’ markets

What: Visitors will find over 85 farms and producers and a selection of food and coffee trucks. Shop for fruits and veggies, eggs and dairy, meat, prepared food, craft beverages, craft items, and more.

When: Every Saturday until March 30, 2024

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: 50 E 30th Avenue and Ontario Street, Vancouver

What: With over 35 farms and producers, the Hastings Park Winter Farmers Market makes it easy to keep meals farm-to-table. Highlights of the weekly event are winter produce, artisanal cheeses, bread, craft alcohol, treats, and delicious food truck offerings.

When: Every Sunday until April 28, 2024

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Hastings Park – 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

What: You can shop at the Granville Island Public Market year-round. It’s indoors, so it’s a great option on a rainy day. This place is loved by locals and tourists alike. Shop for all your basics and extras here and grab lunch from some of the city’s best eats.

When: Every day

Time: 9 am to 6 pm

Where: Granville Island – 1661 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

What: Established in 2008, the Port Moody Winter Farmers’ Market began as a bi-weekly market in the lobby and courtyard of the Port Moody Rec Centre. Now a weekly market, shoppers can stop by every Sunday for local BC produce, artisan crafts, and delicious baked goods.

When: Every Sunday until April 2024

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Port Moody Recreation Complex – 300 Ioco Road, Port Moody