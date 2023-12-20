Street Food City is returning for its 12th year in Vancouver

Vancouver has a pretty epic food truck scene and this free food truck festival is here to prove it.

Street Food City is back for its 12th year, giving visitors a delicious opportunity to try some of the great food truck eats Vancouver has to offer all in one convenient location.

This event is always one of the most exciting parts of Dine Out Vancouver and this year should be no different.

Some notable trucks that’ll be at this year’s festival include Shameless Buns, Shawarma Time, Tornado Potato, Reel Mac and Cheese, Mad Greek, Dos Amigos, Slavic Rolls, Chickpea, and plenty more.

There will be tented picnic tables available to make sure guests are covered in case the typical rainy Vancouver weather makes an appearance.

This year’s festival is running from Saturday, January 20 to Sunday, January 28 outside the Vancouver Art Gallery.

Dates: January 20 to 28

Time: Weekdays: 11 am to 2 pm | Weekends 11 am to various times

Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énk Square, West Georgia Street, Vancouver

Price: Free entry

