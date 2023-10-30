SNL host Nate Bargatze is coming to Vancouver's Rogers Arena

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Nate Bargatze, fresh off of his acclaimed performance as host of Saturday Night Live, is coming to Vancouver

The Grammy nominee is set to perform at Rogers Arena with The Be Funny Tour on January 28.

Local fans of Bargatze and those in need of a night of laughs can get their tickets through Ticketmaster. Vancouver is just one of two Canadian dates on his latest headlining tour, the other in Toronto.

Bargatze gained a wide audience through his three Netflix stand-up specials: The Tennessee Kid, Greatest Average American, and The Stand-ups. His latest special, Hello World, was released earlier this year on Amazon Prime Video.

The Nashville, Tennessee-born star has appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon over 10 times, had his first stand-up album, Yelled at by a Clown, reach number two on the Billboard Comedy Charts, and performed at JFL Montreal Comedy Festival multiple years in a row.

Bargatze has received critical acclaim for his performance as host of SNL on Saturday, October 28, which also included appearances by Christopher Walken and the Foo Fighters.

When: January 24, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices; purchase online