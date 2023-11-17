Capilano Bridge has transformed into a magical holiday wonderland

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Capilano Suspension Bridge Park has officially opened its annual Canyon Lights attraction, and it’s a tree-mendous way to kickstart the holiday season.

The time-honoured holiday tradition in North Vancouver is happening from Friday, November 17, to Sunday, January 21, with the natural wonderland transformed into a magical holiday experience.

Thousands of sparkling lights are strung along the iconic bridge in a changing multicolour display, while the Capilano River is illuminated from far below.

You might also like: Vancouver Christmas Market is now open for the festive holiday season

This annual Metro Vancouver toy drive honours a boy's final holiday wish

Western Canada's tallest Christmas tree lights up Vancouver this holiday season

The family-friendly event will also dress up the 30-tonne Douglas Firs of the Treetops Adventure in lights. Standing at an impressive 110 feet above the forest floor, the Douglas firs that connect the suspension bridges are some of the tallest Christmas trees in the world.

Make sure to stop and admire the canyon floor as it will be illuminated with lights from below, creating an enchanting winter display.

After you’ve made your way along the Cliffwalk and completed the Snowy Owl Prowl scavenger hunt, stop by the Trading Post Gift Store. It’s the perfect place to find a gift for that special someone.

And of course, no Canyon Lights visit is complete without some delicious hot chocolate and some festive live music.

Visitors are advised to dress for an outdoor experience, meaning warm jackets, gloves, and footwear are essential. The park can become chilly later in the evenings, especially towards mid-December.

Partial proceeds from Canyon Lights admissions go to support the BC Professional Fire Fighters’ Burn Fund, which provides fire and burn education in schools throughout the province. Over $450,000 has been donated to date.

When: November 17, 2023, until January 21, 2024 (closed on December 25)

Time: 11 am to 9 pm daily

Where: Capilano Suspension Bridge Park – 3735 Capilano Road, North Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, with annual passes (included with admission) available for BC residents. Purchase online