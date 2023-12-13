EventsArts

"Ted Lasso" star Brett Goldstein is coming to Just For Laughs Vancouver

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
Dec 13 2023, 3:00 pm
"Ted Lasso" star Brett Goldstein is coming to Just For Laughs Vancouver
Brett Goldstein, star of Ted Lasso and one of the most sought-after creative minds in Hollywood, is coming to town with his newest comedy tour.

Just For Laughs Vancouver has announced that the Primetime Emmy-winning actor is bringing The Second Best Night of Your Life tour to Queen Elizabeth Theatre on Friday, February 16.

Tickets go on sale on the Just For Laughs Vancouver website starting Friday, December 15 at 10 am. Goldstein is just the latest star to join the 2024 festival lineup, which also includes Bill Burr, Wanda Sykes, Kathy Griffin, Ben Schwartz and more.

Brett Goldstein Vancouver

Just For Laughs Vancouver

Goldstein was the co-executive producer, writer, and star of Ted Lasso, which is currently up for an astounding 21 Emmy nominations for its latest season. His role as Roy Kent in the Apple TV+ series has earned him two Primetime Emmys as well as legions of fans around the world.

The Thor: Love and Thunder star has stayed busy as the co-creator and executive producer of Shrinking starring Jason Segel, Harrison Ford and Jessica Williams. Fans can also tune in to hear him host the iHeartRadio award-winning podcast,  Films To Be Buried With.

Brett Goldstein Vancouver

Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock

Are you excited to see Goldstein at Just For Laughs Vancouver? Let us know in the comments!

Brett Goldstein at Just For Laughs Vancouver

When: February 16, 2024
Time: 7 pm
Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre – 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices; purchase online

Daniel Chai
