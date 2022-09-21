Over 40 fun and fantastic things to do around Vancouver this fall
Fall is upon us and the new season is filled with wonderful events and happenings to check out around Metro Vancouver!
We’re here to help you make the most of autumn with these 48 events you need to check out around the city. Vancouver International Film Festival, Orange Shirt Day, Halloween frights, and more.
And for more fun things happening around town be sure to check out our Listed section.
Things to do this Fall
Vancouver International Film Festival 2022
What: The 2022 Vancouver International Film Festival will showcase 135 feature films and 102 shorts from 75 countries around the world. VIFF 2022 includes dozens of world premieres, insightful talkbacks, and more.
The festival will feature a number of buzzy films, including special presentations of The Whale by director Darren Aronofsky, Corsage by director Marie Kreutzer, and The Grizzlie Truth from Kathleen S. Jayme. All films are presented in-cinema, though a small curated selection of titles will be available for streaming across the province through VIFF Connect.
When: September 29 to October 9, 2022
Time: Various times
Where: Various locations
Tickets: Single tickets are $10-$15, with festival passes also available. Special presentations are $17, VIFF Live tickets are $18, and VIFF Talks and Industry Panel tickets range from $18-$25. Purchase online
Bloom Inspiration Summit
What: Bloom Inspiration Summit, presented by Evalina Beauty and Simply Beautiful at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre, features a lineup of acclaimed women speakers who will inspire you to live a bright and full life.
Topics spotlighted include grief to joy, sleep to intimacy, home organization, and how to reach your potential. And the speakers include renowned broadcaster, community leader and cancer survivor Tamara Taggart.
When: September 24, 2022
Time: 8:15 am to 6:15 pm
Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver
Cost: Tickets start at $199, purchase online
Chilliwack Corn Maze
What: Chilliwack Corn Maze, a popular creation by Greendale Acres in partnership with Science World, is a massive 12-acre experience featuring a gigantic T-Rex alongside a colossal chicken.
Visitors must complete 12 T-Rex-themed questions curated by Science World in order to escape. Maze-goers can tackle the family-friendly short maze, which takes approximately 15 to 20 minutes or opt for the more challenging maze which takes 30 to 40 minutes to finish.
When: Now until October 31, 2022
Time: Various times. Check opening hours online
Where: Greendale Acres – 41905 Yale Road West, Chilliwack
Tickets: $16 pre-booked online or $18 on-site, ages 2 and under and over 75 years are free.
Richmond Night Market 2022
What: The Richmond Night Market is the largest night market in North America and this year’s theme is Summer Magic Rainbow. The popular annual event draws crowds ready to check out the rows on rows of vibrant cuisine. In fact, there are over 500 different international food items this year.
Visitors can also enjoy a diverse lineup of nightly performances on the 50 ft entertainment stage, showcasing musicians, dance teams, martial arts displays and more.
When: Now until October 10, 2022
Time: 7 pm to 12 am (Friday), 6 pm to 12 am (Saturday), 7 to 11 pm (Sunday and Holidays)
Where: The corner of Number 3 and River Road (one block from the Bridgeport Canada Line station)
Cost: $6 general admission, free for children under 7 and seniors 60 and older. Purchase online
Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience
What: Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience was developed in partnership with the National Geographic Society and opens on the 100th anniversary of one of the greatest archaeological discoveries of all time: the discovery of the boy king’s tomb in 1922.
Drawing from National Geographic Society archives, Beyond King Tut combines cinematic storytelling and immersive projections by Montreal-based Normal Studio for a one-of-a-kind journey through ancient and modern Egypt. Guests will meet Ancient Egyptian gods like Ra and Anubis before descending into King Tut’s burial chamber and joining his quest for immortality.
When: November 4, 2022, to January 8, 2023
Time: Various time slots from 10 am to 8 pm from Sunday to Thursday (final entry 7 pm), and 10 am to 9 pm on Friday and Saturday (final entry 8 pm)
Where: Vancouver Convention Centre East – 999 Canada Place
Tickets: Available online
The MBA Tour Vancouver
What: The MBA Tour is back in-person! Next stop? Vancouver!
Meet admissions decision-makers from top business schools like Toronto Rotman, York Schulich, University of British Columbia, Duke, McGill, Ivey Business School, IE Business School, and over 10 more. One day only plus free pro headshots.
When: September 24, 2022
Time: 11 am to 3:30 pm
Where: The Nest, Alma Mater Society of UBC – 6133 University Boulevard, Vancouver
Cost: Free, RSVP required
Disney On Ice Presents: Road Trip Adventures
What: Disney On Ice’s Road Trip Adventures will take the audience on a journey through memorable worlds from Disney classics and modern box office hits.
Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, and Donald will be the tour guides on the magical journey as attendees relive the famous stories that they grew up with. The show will be an athletic and artistic treat that is sure to delight all ages.
When: November 23 to 27, 2022
Time: 7 pm (Wednesday to Saturday), 11:30 am and 3:30 pm (Saturday and Sunday)
Where: Pacific Coliseum at the PNE – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online
Interior Design Show Vancouver 2022
What: The famed Interior Design Show (IDS) is coming back to Vancouver for its 18th year with a premier showcase of new products and furniture, superstar designers, and avant-garde concepts from North America and beyond.
Attendees will enjoy exploring various exhibits, a speaker program, exciting special features, and design experiences such as The District, Collect, Studio North, Prototype, and The Future of Work.
When: September 22 to 25, 2022
Time: Various times
Where: Vancouver Convention Centre West, 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver
Tickets: Various, purchase online
Chris Rock
What: Legendary comedian Chris Rock is bringing his Ego Death World Tour to Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre in October. This will be Rock’s first tour in five years and the first visit to Vancouver since 2017.
When: October 21, 2022
Time: 8 pm
Where: Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre – 6066 Thunderbird Boulevard, Vancouver
Tickets: Various, purchase online
2022 Technology Impact Awards
What: Leading companies and top individuals from BC’s tech industry will gather in Vancouver this fall for a gala awards ceremony, and local tech professionals are invited to join the celebrations.
The 29th annual Technology Impact Awards are taking place on Thursday, October 6, at the Vancouver Convention Centre. The evening is hosted by BC Tech and includes a welcome reception, dinner, and awards program.
When: October 6, 2022
Time: 5 to 10 pm
Where: Vancouver Convention Centre West Building – 1055 Canada Place
Tickets: Various prices; purchase online
Skate with Olympian Patrick Chan
What: The most decorated male figure skater in Canadian history will be skating in Vancouver during special meet-and-greet opportunities and fans are invited to join in the fun.
Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation is presenting the special public skate session with Olympic gold medallist Patrick Chan on Saturday, October 8 at Trout Lake Rink.
When: October 8, 2022
Time: 1 to 2:15 pm (on-ice session), 2:30 to 3:30 pm (off-ice meet-and-greet)
Where: Trout Lake Rink – 3350 Victoria Drive, Vancouver
Admission: Regular fee for public skate
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event
What: Saturday Night’s Main Event will take place on Saturday, September 24 at the Pacific Coliseum. The featured list of champions and superstars competing in the show includes Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Drew Mcintyre, Sheamus, and Bayley.
Of course, talent is subject to change and more superstars will be added to the card in the lead-up to Saturday Night’s Main Event. There are also VIP packages available for purchase that will get you even closer to your favourite wrestlers.
When: September 24, 2022
Time: 7:30 pm, doors at 6 pm
Where: Pacific Coliseum – 100 N Renfrew Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Ranging from $20 to $110; Superstar experience & walk the aisle packages are available. Purchase online
National Day for Truth and Reconciliation events
Frozen River
What: The West Coast premiere of Manitoba Theatre for Young People’s award-winning Frozen River is a play exploring reconciliation, environmentalism, and interconnectedness. In nîkwatin sîpiy, Grandmother Moon shares the story of two young children born under the same blood moon but in different parts of the world. The audience follows their stories as they meet in a forest, and are then introduced to their descendants who meet in present-day Manitoba. Presented by Carousel Theatre for Young People.
When: September 28 to October 16, 2022 (No shows on Mondays)
Time: Various times
Where: Waterfront Theatre – 1412 Cartwright Street, Vancouver
Tickets: From $18 ($14 for School Groups of 10 or more), purchase online
Orange Shirt Day at Templeton Welcome Garden
What: Hastings Community Association hosts an Orange Shirt Day event at Templeton Welcome Garden. The event will include Indigenous speakers, drumming, Earth art, music, garden tours, and ice cream. All are invited to gather, remember and play.
When: September 30, 2022
Time: 2 to 5 pm
Where: Templeton Welcome Garden – 700 Templeton Drive, Vancouver
Cost: Free
National Day for Truth and Reconciliation at Westminster Pier Park
What: Indigenous non-profit Spirit of the Children Society hosts a pipe ceremony at Westminster Pier Park in honour of the lost children and survivors of residential schools, as well as their families and communities. The event includes a welcoming and guest residential school survivors.
When: September 30, 2022
Time: 3 to 6 pm
Where: Westminster Pier Park – 1 6th Street, New Westminster
Cost: Free
National Day of Truth and Reconciliation at Port Moody Station Museum
What: The Port Moody Station Museum will be screening three documentaries as part of its National Day of Truth and Reconciliation events. The first is Honour Senator Murray, who was the chair of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission and a vital figure in raising global awareness of Canada’s residential school system atrocities.
This is followed by The Story of the Coast Salish Knitters, which spotlights the resourceful women of southern Vancouver Island who knit to put food on the table and keep their families alive, and Keepers of the Fire, which shares the stories of Indigenous “warrior women” in Canada who are protecting and defending their land, culture, and people in the tradition of their foremothers.
When: September 30, 2022
Time: 10 am to 1:30 pm
Where: The Port Moody Station Museum – 2734 Murray Street, Port Moody
Cost: Free, register online
Root Dwellers Fundraiser for Indian Residential School Survivors Society
What: Root Dwellers Music Showcase host a fundraiser for Indian Residential School Survivors Society at the Anza Club on National Day For Truth and Reconciliation. The showcase of top indigenous music artists includes headliners Dakota Bear and JB The First Lady along with opener Hayley Wallis. UNYA (Urban Native Youth Association) will also be at the event.
When: September 30, 2022
Time: 7 to 11:30 pm
Where: The Anza Club – 3 West 8th Avenue, Vancouver
Tickets: $20, purchase online
Skookum Surrey National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
What: Skookum Surrey welcomes everyone to an afternoon of drumming, sharing, tea and bannock at Holland Park to mark National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
When: September 30, 2022
Time: 2 to 4 pm
Where: Holland Park – 13428 Old Yale Road, Surrey
Cost: Free
Cheer on the home teams
Vancouver Canucks
What: The Canucks begin the new NHL season at Rogers Arena this fall, with home games including Pittsburgh Penguins on October 28, LA Kings on November 18, and Montreal Canadians on December 5.
When: Various dates
Time: Various times
Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver
Cost: Various, purchase online
BC Lions
What: BC Lions’ CFL season roars on at BC Place this fall, with home games against the Calgary Stampeders on September 24, the Ottawa Redblacks on September 30, and Winnipeg Blue Bombers on October 15.
When: September 24, September 30, and October 15, 2022
Time: 7 pm (September 24 and October 15), 7:30 pm (September 30)
Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver
Cost: Various, purchase online
Vancouver Giants
What: Vancouver Giants new season begins this fall at the Langley Events Centre. Cheer them on in WHL action against the Seattle Thunderbirds on September 23, Brandon Wheat Kings on October 14, Kamloops Blazers on November 18, and Prince George Cougars on December 4.
When: Various dates
Time: Various times
Where: Langley Events Centre – 7888 200 Street, Langley
Cost: Various, purchase online
Vancouver Whitecaps
What: Vancouver Whitecaps wrap up the MLS regular season with an exciting matchup against Austin FC on October 1 at BC Place.
When: October 1, 2022
Time: 7 pm
Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver
Cost: Various, purchase online
Abbotsford Canucks
What: Abbotsford Canucks are back for a new AHL season this fall, with home games including visitors San Diego Gulls on October 28 and 29, Henderson Silver Knights on November 10 and 12, and Manitoba Moose on December 9 and 10
When: Various dates
Time: Various times
Where: Abbotsford Centre – 33800 King Road, Abbotsford
Cost: Various, purchase online
Vancouver Warriors
What: The Vancouver Warriors kickstart the new National Lacrosse League season at Rogers Arena with a December matchup against the Calgary Roughnecks.
When: December 16, 2022
Time: 7 pm
Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver
Cost: Various, purchase online
Bon Appetit
Superflux F*$king Awesome Festival
What: The Superflux F*$king Awesome Festival, hosted by East Van’s Superflux Beer Company, is a belated grand opening party for the popular brewery. Limited tickets to the 19+ shindig are on sale now and include unlimited beer, booze, and food.
Festival goers will get to enjoy six exclusive F*$king Awesome Collaboration beers on tap during the event as well as in four-packs to go. And come hungry as the first-ever Superflux F*$king Awesome Festival will also host several mouthwatering food pop-ups from popular local restaurants.
When: September 24, 2022
Time: 12 to 4 pm and 6 to 10 pm
Where: Superflux Beer Company – 505 Clark Drive, Vancouver
Tickets: $125, purchase online
The Hansel and Gretel – The Immersive Edible Experience
What: The Hansel and Gretel – The Immersive Edible Experience is happening at the Vancouver Alpen Club (Deutsches Haus) until December 1. Guests will step into the titular role of the children’s fairytale collected by the Brothers Grimm. Can you solve the riddles and challenges in the witch’s cottage?
There will be plenty of treats to enjoy during the 90-minute theatre and escape room adventure. In fact, organizers say almost everything around you will be edible!
When: Now until December 1, 2022
Time: Various times
Where: Vancouver Alpen Club (Deutsches Haus) – 4875 Victoria Drive, Vancouver
Price: $45 per person; purchase online
Cheese and Meat Festival 2022
What: The Cheese and Meat Festival is all about indulging in the small plate, so be ready to mingle with BC’s finest artisanal food and beverage vendors and try multiple samples of their best creations.
When you arrive at The Pipe Shop, you’ll receive your own personal charcuterie board (yours to bring home) as well as a tasting glass for sipping. So you’ll be fully equipped to discover the finest flavours from across the province and the Pacific Northwest.
When: November 5, 2022
Time: Various tasting sessions
Where: The Pipe Shop – 115 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online
Harvest Haus
What: Harvest Haus, which takes place at the PNE Forum, combines modern cuisine with some traditional and “authentic European harvest traditions” to celebrate Oktoberfest.
There will be over 16 “bier” vendors pouring both Oktoberfest classics and locally brewed craft beer in European styles. For non-beer drinkers, wine and spirits will be available as well. You can expect to dine on platters of freshly made pretzels with an accompaniment of grainy mustard and sauerkraut as well as roast chicken, and fine chocolate for dessert.
When: September 30 to October 1, 2022
Time: 6 to 11:30 pm (Friday) 11:30 am to 4:30 pm and 6 to 11:30 pm (Saturday)
Where: PNE Forum — 2901 Hastings Street E, Vancouver
Tickets: Various, purchase online
Tinseltown Christmas Pop-up Bar
What: Tinseltown Bar is transforming the Vancouver Alpen Club into a winter wonderland this holiday season. Every day is Christmas at the seasonal pop-up bar, and you’ll feel that you’ve walked right into a Hallmark movie. Guests will even enjoy a tasty themed drink upon arrival.
Visitors will enjoy Christmas tunes, festive drinks, and loads of holiday fun. There will also be characters to interact with during your 90-minute timeslot at Tinseltown.
When: November 15 to December 31, 2022
Time: Various times
Where: Vancouver Alpen Club (Deutsches Haus) – 4875 Victoria Drive, Vancouver
Price: $19 per person; purchase online
Happy Halloween
Fright Nights at Playland 2022
What: Fright Nights, one of Western Canada’s scariest haunts, has announced its return to Vancouver for the Halloween season. The highly anticipated attraction will be returning to Playland on select nights starting on October 7 and running right through to Halloween night.
Visitors can experience the immersive Halloween-themed experience with seven haunted houses, 19 heart-pounding rides, spooky décor, roaming monsters and thrilling live performances, and more!
When: Select dates between October 7 and 31, 2022
Time: 6 pm to midnight (Wednesday to Saturday), 6 to 11 pm (Sundays). An expedited line for park entry with Early Access Pass is also available.
Where: Playland at the PNE – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $45-$54 depending on the date, purchase online
Haunted at Maan Farms
What: Maan Farms, the creators of “the scariest corn maze in Canada” located in Abbotsford, has unveiled four new experiences for 2022: Homestead, The Way Down, Slaughterhouse, and Midway.
When you need a break from the pulse-pounding fun, stop by the Midway Street Theatre to meet a cast of characters skilled in the arts of fire, improv, and entertainment. Plus you can visit the Blood Bar to order a wine-filled Blood Bag, or enjoy Maan Farms’ new Naan Tacos, Mad Jack Pumpkin Spice wine, and Creepy Cloud Cocktail.
When: Select nights from September 24 until October 31, 2022
Time: Hours of operation vary based on the date
Where: Maan Farms — 790 McKenzie Road, Abbotsford
Tickets: Various options, available online
Stage Fright: Murder at The Improv
What: The Improv Centre on Granville Island presents Stage Fright: Murder at The Improv this Halloween season. The murder mystery-themed show is set in the 1950s with the eclectic cast about to open its biggest show of the season, only for the lead to be murdered.
Now, a daring audience member must answer the call to help the improvisers solve the comedic mystery.
When: Every Friday and Saturday from September 30 to October 29, 2022 (plus a preview on September 29)
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: The Improv Centre — 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $23, purchase online
Canyon Frights
What: Capilano Suspension Bridge Park will be decorated with pumpkins and spooky displays for its annual Halloween event, Canyon Frights. There are plenty of Instagram-worthy photo ops, and the majestic birds of Raptors Ridge will be at the Park from 10 am to 6 pm daily.
When: October 14 to October 31, 2022
Time: 10 am to 8 pm
Where: Capilano Suspension Bridge Park – 3735 Capilano Road, North Vancouver
Tickets: Various, purchase online
Vancouver Horror Nights 2022
What: Vancouver Horror Nights will be transforming a section of Coquitlam Centre into its brand new Scream Park attraction, described as 100,000 sq ft of terror. The popular Halloween attraction will feature four all-new attractions, ranging from a kid’s-only adventure to an immersive horror labyrinth.
Guests can enter The House of Fear, Vancouver Horror Nights’ classic Xtreme Fear Maze which has more than doubled in size for 2022. There is also a sensory-deprivation maze called Sacrifice, and Wesgrave Asylum, an open-world escape experience with four different storylines to discover. Little Halloween fans can check out The Boogeyman Bash, an inflatable attraction for children and families.
When: September 30 until October 31, 2022
Time: Various times
Where: Coquitlam Centre – 2929 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam
Tickets: Online
Enjoy the arts
Vancouver International Music Competition Gala Concert & Awards Ceremony for 2021 Winners
What: Vancouver International Music Competition invites all music lovers to the GALA Concert & Awards Ceremony for 2021 winners happening at the Chan Centre. The concert will feature the grand prize winners of the piano and strings categories and special guest performers from different parts of the world. Instruments featured include piano, violin, viola, cello, and harp. A musical celebration not to be missed.
When: October 7, 2022
Time: Doors 6 pm, show 7 pm
Where: The Chan Centre for the Performing Arts – 6265 Crescent Road, Vancouver
Tickets: Starting at $28, purchase online. For 20% off, use promo code vimc20
Latin American Brilliance at Vancouver Writers Fest
What: Natalia García Freire, acclaimed author of This World Does Not Belong to Us; and Claudia Castro Luna, Academy of American Poets Poet Laureate fellow and Washington State Poet Laureate are part of a panel about Latin American Brilliance at the 35th Vancouver Writers Fest.
Both writers will share their journey in exploring craft, overcoming challenges against all odds, and sharing what other Latin American literature voices we should have on our radar. The event will be moderated by award-winning author Carmen Rodríguez.
When: October 19, 2022
Time: 8 pm
Where: The Revue Stage – 1601 Johnston Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $12.50-$25, purchase online
Michael Bublé
What: Michael Bublé is bringing his new Higher Tour to Rogers Arena on October 1. While it’s likely that Bublé, who has sold over 75 million records worldwide, plays songs from the newly released studio album Higher, he’s sure to sing more than a few familiar hits.
When: October 1, 2022
Time: 8 pm
Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver
Cost: Various, purchase online
Yung Gravy and bbno$ – Baby Gravy, The Tour
What: Yung Gravy and bbno$ (pronounced baby no money) are bringing the Baby Gravy, The Tour to the PNE Forum. Fans will get to sing along to viral hits by the multi-platinum and billion-streaming global superstars, including bbno$’s “Edamame” and Yung Gravy’s “Mr. Clean.”
When: December 16, 2022
Time: 8 pm
Where: PNE Forum – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Starting at $49.50, purchase online
Bad Parent
What: Vancouver Asian Canadian Theatre presents Bad Parent created by Ins Choi (Kim’s Convenience). Norah and Charles are trying to figure out parenthood, but they still need to discover who they are in relation to their toddler, to each other, and to the audience. Starring Raugi Yu and Josette Jorge and directed by Meg Roe. There will also be post-show talkbacks on October 16 and 18.
When: Various dates from October 13 to 23, 2022
Time: Various times
Where: Cultch Historic Theatre – 1895 Venables Street, Vancouver
Cost: starting from $29, purchase online
OFRENDA: An evening with Salvadoran-American poet Claudia Castro Luna
What: Vancouver Latin American Cultural Centre Society in partnership with Vancouver Writers Fest presents a live reading by Claudia Castro Luna of her latest poemario, Cipota Under the Moon.
Luna is an Academy of American Poets Poet Laureate fellow and Washington State Poet Laureate. She will be in conversation with Vancouver-based, Chilean-Canadian author Carmen Rodríguez. OFRENDA will also include a participatory creative writing exercise.
When: October 20, 2022
Time: 7 to 8:30 pm
Where: Rink Mezz room, Britannia Community Centre – 1661 Napier Street, Vancouver
Cost: Free, register online
Eastside Culture Crawl 2022
What: The 26th annual Eastside Culture Crawl is happening in November in 80 buildings across Vancouver’s eastside. More than 500 artists are expected to welcome 45,000 visitors to their studios.
The four-day visual arts, design, and crafts festival sees artists open their doors to visitors in the neighbourhood enclosed within Columbia Street, 2nd Avenue, Victoria Drive, and the Waterfront. It is considered the most densely populated community of artists in the country.
When: November 17 to 20, 2022
Time: 5 to 10 pm (Thursday and Friday) 11 am to 6 pm (Saturday and Sunday)
Where: Various locations throughout East Vancouver
Admission: Free
Merkules
What: Surrey rap star Merkules is bringing his signature “hangover-rap” style to the Commodore Ballroom this fall. The Monster energy drink-sponsored, platinum-selling artist has collaborated with a number of other top rap and hip-hop stars including Kevin Gates, The Game, E-40, Tech N9ne, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Twista, DMX, and more.
Merkules has reached number one on Billboard’s Rising Artists Chart and is a two-time Western Canadian Music Award nominee. His last five albums went #1 on the iTunes hip-hop charts.
When: December 9, 2022
Time: 8 pm
Where: Commodore Ballroom – 868 Granville Street, Vancouver
Cost: $35 plus GST. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 23 at 11 am.
Eat fresh with farmers’ markets
Trout Lake Farmers’ Market
This farmers’ market began back in 1995 and became the cornerstone of the Vancouver Farmers’ Market collective of markets. One of the most popular of the markets, Trout Lake, has food trucks on-site and a variety of vendors selling fresh local produce, locally made goods, and all things food.
When: Every Saturday until October 29, 2022
Time: 9 am to 2 pm
Where: Lakewood Drive and East 13th Avenue, Vancouver
Kitsilano Farmers’ Market
What: Kitsilano Farmers’ Market, takes place on Sundays in the parking lot of the Community Centre and offers a good selection of fresh local produce and gourmet treats to stock up on the week. There are also a number of artisan vendors and food trucks to check out at the market.
When: Every Sunday until October 30, 2022
Time: 10 am to 2 pm
Where: Kitsilano Community Centre, 2690 Larch Street, Vancouver
UBC Farm Farmers’ Markets
What: The Centre for Sustainable Food Systems operates the UBC Farm, and three weekly farm markets (now through October) on campus, providing students, faculty, and staff the chance to engage with the community and support local farming.
In addition to certified organic and farm-fresh produce and free-range eggs from the UBC Farm, the Saturday market also features a variety of other local vendors selling meat, nursery plants, baked goods, alcohol, coffee, and prepared foods, alongside food trucks and local artists.
When: Every Saturday until November 26, 2022
Time: 10 am to 2 pm
Where: UBC Farm (UBC’s South Campus) – 3461 Ross Drive, Vancouver
Surrey Urban Farmers’ Market
What: Located just steps away from the Surrey Central SkyTrain station and bus loop, Surrey Urban Farmers’ Market is a vibrant gathering place that aims to promote small-scale farmers, food producers, and artisans.
When: Every Saturday until October 8, 2022
Time: 10 am to 2 pm
Where: Royal Kwantlen Park at the corner of 104th Street and Old Yale Road, Surrey
New West Farmers’ Market
What: New West Farmer’s Market showcases dozens of vendors and food trucks each week. Shop for farm-fresh produce, local artisan items, gourmet prepared foods, and more while enjoying live entertainment.
When: Every Thursday from until November 3, 2022
Time: 3 to 7 pm
Where: Tipperary Park next to New West City Hall – 315 Queens Avenue, New Westminster
Fort Langley Village Farmers’ Market
What: Shop for fresh groceries (fresh foods picked from local farmers’ fields in the Fraser and Okanagan Valleys), along with plants, flowers, and other artisan goods at this weekly market in Fort Langley.
When: Every Saturday until December 17, 2022
Time: 9 am to 3 pm
Where: St. Andrews Historic Church – 9025 Glover Road, Fort Langley