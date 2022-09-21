Over 40 fun and fantastic things to do around Vancouver this fall

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Fall is upon us and the new season is filled with wonderful events and happenings to check out around Metro Vancouver!

We’re here to help you make the most of autumn with these 48 events you need to check out around the city. Vancouver International Film Festival, Orange Shirt Day, Halloween frights, and more.

Things to do this Fall

National Day for Truth and Reconciliation events

What: The West Coast premiere of Manitoba Theatre for Young People’s award-winning Frozen River is a play exploring reconciliation, environmentalism, and interconnectedness. In nîkwatin sîpiy, Grandmother Moon shares the story of two young children born under the same blood moon but in different parts of the world. The audience follows their stories as they meet in a forest, and are then introduced to their descendants who meet in present-day Manitoba. Presented by Carousel Theatre for Young People.

When: September 28 to October 16, 2022 (No shows on Mondays)

Time: Various times

Where: Waterfront Theatre – 1412 Cartwright Street, Vancouver

Tickets: From $18 ($14 for School Groups of 10 or more), purchase online

What: Hastings Community Association hosts an Orange Shirt Day event at Templeton Welcome Garden. The event will include Indigenous speakers, drumming, Earth art, music, garden tours, and ice cream. All are invited to gather, remember and play.

When: September 30, 2022

Time: 2 to 5 pm

Where: Templeton Welcome Garden – 700 Templeton Drive, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Indigenous non-profit Spirit of the Children Society hosts a pipe ceremony at Westminster Pier Park in honour of the lost children and survivors of residential schools, as well as their families and communities. The event includes a welcoming and guest residential school survivors.

When: September 30, 2022

Time: 3 to 6 pm

Where: Westminster Pier Park – 1 6th Street, New Westminster

Cost: Free

What: The Port Moody Station Museum will be screening three documentaries as part of its National Day of Truth and Reconciliation events. The first is Honour Senator Murray, who was the chair of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission and a vital figure in raising global awareness of Canada’s residential school system atrocities.

This is followed by The Story of the Coast Salish Knitters, which spotlights the resourceful women of southern Vancouver Island who knit to put food on the table and keep their families alive, and Keepers of the Fire, which shares the stories of Indigenous “warrior women” in Canada who are protecting and defending their land, culture, and people in the tradition of their foremothers.

When: September 30, 2022

Time: 10 am to 1:30 pm

Where: The Port Moody Station Museum – 2734 Murray Street, Port Moody

Cost: Free, register online

What: Root Dwellers Music Showcase host a fundraiser for Indian Residential School Survivors Society at the Anza Club on National Day For Truth and Reconciliation. The showcase of top indigenous music artists includes headliners Dakota Bear and JB The First Lady along with opener Hayley Wallis. UNYA (Urban Native Youth Association) will also be at the event.

When: September 30, 2022

Time: 7 to 11:30 pm

Where: The Anza Club – 3 West 8th Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: $20, purchase online

What: Skookum Surrey welcomes everyone to an afternoon of drumming, sharing, tea and bannock at Holland Park to mark National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

When: September 30, 2022

Time: 2 to 4 pm

Where: Holland Park – 13428 Old Yale Road, Surrey

Cost: Free

Cheer on the home teams

What: The Canucks begin the new NHL season at Rogers Arena this fall, with home games including Pittsburgh Penguins on October 28, LA Kings on November 18, and Montreal Canadians on December 5.

When: Various dates

Time: Various times

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: BC Lions’ CFL season roars on at BC Place this fall, with home games against the Calgary Stampeders on September 24, the Ottawa Redblacks on September 30, and Winnipeg Blue Bombers on October 15.

When: September 24, September 30, and October 15, 2022

Time: 7 pm (September 24 and October 15), 7:30 pm (September 30)

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Vancouver Giants new season begins this fall at the Langley Events Centre. Cheer them on in WHL action against the Seattle Thunderbirds on September 23, Brandon Wheat Kings on October 14, Kamloops Blazers on November 18, and Prince George Cougars on December 4.

When: Various dates

Time: Various times

Where: Langley Events Centre – 7888 200 Street, Langley

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Vancouver Whitecaps wrap up the MLS regular season with an exciting matchup against Austin FC on October 1 at BC Place.

When: October 1, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Abbotsford Canucks are back for a new AHL season this fall, with home games including visitors San Diego Gulls on October 28 and 29, Henderson Silver Knights on November 10 and 12, and Manitoba Moose on December 9 and 10

When: Various dates

Time: Various times

Where: Abbotsford Centre – 33800 King Road, Abbotsford

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: The Vancouver Warriors kickstart the new National Lacrosse League season at Rogers Arena with a December matchup against the Calgary Roughnecks.

When: December 16, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

Bon Appetit

What: The Superflux F*$king Awesome Festival, hosted by East Van’s Superflux Beer Company, is a belated grand opening party for the popular brewery. Limited tickets to the 19+ shindig are on sale now and include unlimited beer, booze, and food.

Festival goers will get to enjoy six exclusive F*$king Awesome Collaboration beers on tap during the event as well as in four-packs to go. And come hungry as the first-ever Superflux F*$king Awesome Festival will also host several mouthwatering food pop-ups from popular local restaurants.

When: September 24, 2022

Time: 12 to 4 pm and 6 to 10 pm

Where: Superflux Beer Company – 505 Clark Drive, Vancouver

Tickets: $125, purchase online

What: The Hansel and Gretel – The Immersive Edible Experience is happening at the Vancouver Alpen Club (Deutsches Haus) until December 1. Guests will step into the titular role of the children’s fairytale collected by the Brothers Grimm. Can you solve the riddles and challenges in the witch’s cottage?

There will be plenty of treats to enjoy during the 90-minute theatre and escape room adventure. In fact, organizers say almost everything around you will be edible!

When: Now until December 1, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Vancouver Alpen Club (Deutsches Haus) – 4875 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Price: $45 per person; purchase online

What: The Cheese and Meat Festival is all about indulging in the small plate, so be ready to mingle with BC’s finest artisanal food and beverage vendors and try multiple samples of their best creations.

When you arrive at The Pipe Shop, you’ll receive your own personal charcuterie board (yours to bring home) as well as a tasting glass for sipping. So you’ll be fully equipped to discover the finest flavours from across the province and the Pacific Northwest.

When: November 5, 2022

Time: Various tasting sessions

Where: The Pipe Shop – 115 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Harvest Haus, which takes place at the PNE Forum, combines modern cuisine with some traditional and “authentic European harvest traditions” to celebrate Oktoberfest.

There will be over 16 “bier” vendors pouring both Oktoberfest classics and locally brewed craft beer in European styles. For non-beer drinkers, wine and spirits will be available as well. You can expect to dine on platters of freshly made pretzels with an accompaniment of grainy mustard and sauerkraut as well as roast chicken, and fine chocolate for dessert.

When: September 30 to October 1, 2022

Time: 6 to 11:30 pm (Friday) 11:30 am to 4:30 pm and 6 to 11:30 pm (Saturday)

Where: PNE Forum — 2901 Hastings Street E, Vancouver

Tickets: Various, purchase online

What: Tinseltown Bar is transforming the Vancouver Alpen Club into a winter wonderland this holiday season. Every day is Christmas at the seasonal pop-up bar, and you’ll feel that you’ve walked right into a Hallmark movie. Guests will even enjoy a tasty themed drink upon arrival.

Visitors will enjoy Christmas tunes, festive drinks, and loads of holiday fun. There will also be characters to interact with during your 90-minute timeslot at Tinseltown.

When: November 15 to December 31, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Vancouver Alpen Club (Deutsches Haus) – 4875 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Price: $19 per person; purchase online

Happy Halloween

What: Fright Nights, one of Western Canada’s scariest haunts, has announced its return to Vancouver for the Halloween season. The highly anticipated attraction will be returning to Playland on select nights starting on October 7 and running right through to Halloween night.

Visitors can experience the immersive Halloween-themed experience with seven haunted houses, 19 heart-pounding rides, spooky décor, roaming monsters and thrilling live performances, and more!

When: Select dates between October 7 and 31, 2022

Time: 6 pm to midnight (Wednesday to Saturday), 6 to 11 pm (Sundays). An expedited line for park entry with Early Access Pass is also available.

Where: Playland at the PNE – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $45-$54 depending on the date, purchase online

What: Maan Farms, the creators of “the scariest corn maze in Canada” located in Abbotsford, has unveiled four new experiences for 2022: Homestead, The Way Down, Slaughterhouse, and Midway.

When you need a break from the pulse-pounding fun, stop by the Midway Street Theatre to meet a cast of characters skilled in the arts of fire, improv, and entertainment. Plus you can visit the Blood Bar to order a wine-filled Blood Bag, or enjoy Maan Farms’ new Naan Tacos, Mad Jack Pumpkin Spice wine, and Creepy Cloud Cocktail.

When: Select nights from September 24 until October 31, 2022

Time: Hours of operation vary based on the date

Where: Maan Farms — 790 McKenzie Road, Abbotsford

Tickets: Various options, available online

What: The Improv Centre on Granville Island presents Stage Fright: Murder at The Improv this Halloween season. The murder mystery-themed show is set in the 1950s with the eclectic cast about to open its biggest show of the season, only for the lead to be murdered.

Now, a daring audience member must answer the call to help the improvisers solve the comedic mystery.

When: Every Friday and Saturday from September 30 to October 29, 2022 (plus a preview on September 29)

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: The Improv Centre — 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $23, purchase online

What: Capilano Suspension Bridge Park will be decorated with pumpkins and spooky displays for its annual Halloween event, Canyon Frights. There are plenty of Instagram-worthy photo ops, and the majestic birds of Raptors Ridge will be at the Park from 10 am to 6 pm daily.

When: October 14 to October 31, 2022

Time: 10 am to 8 pm

Where: Capilano Suspension Bridge Park – 3735 Capilano Road, North Vancouver

Tickets: Various, purchase online

What: Vancouver Horror Nights will be transforming a section of Coquitlam Centre into its brand new Scream Park attraction, described as 100,000 sq ft of terror. The popular Halloween attraction will feature four all-new attractions, ranging from a kid’s-only adventure to an immersive horror labyrinth.

Guests can enter The House of Fear, Vancouver Horror Nights’ classic Xtreme Fear Maze which has more than doubled in size for 2022. There is also a sensory-deprivation maze called Sacrifice, and Wesgrave Asylum, an open-world escape experience with four different storylines to discover. Little Halloween fans can check out The Boogeyman Bash, an inflatable attraction for children and families.

When: September 30 until October 31, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Coquitlam Centre – 2929 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam

Tickets: Online

Enjoy the arts

What: Vancouver International Music Competition invites all music lovers to the GALA Concert & Awards Ceremony for 2021 winners happening at the Chan Centre. The concert will feature the grand prize winners of the piano and strings categories and special guest performers from different parts of the world. Instruments featured include piano, violin, viola, cello, and harp. A musical celebration not to be missed.

When: October 7, 2022

Time: Doors 6 pm, show 7 pm

Where: The Chan Centre for the Performing Arts – 6265 Crescent Road, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $28, purchase online. For 20% off, use promo code vimc20

What: Natalia García Freire, acclaimed author of This World Does Not Belong to Us; and Claudia Castro Luna, Academy of American Poets Poet Laureate fellow and Washington State Poet Laureate are part of a panel about Latin American Brilliance at the 35th Vancouver Writers Fest.

Both writers will share their journey in exploring craft, overcoming challenges against all odds, and sharing what other Latin American literature voices we should have on our radar. The event will be moderated by award-winning author Carmen Rodríguez.

When: October 19, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: The Revue Stage – 1601 Johnston Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $12.50-$25, purchase online

What: Michael Bublé is bringing his new Higher Tour to Rogers Arena on October 1. While it’s likely that Bublé, who has sold over 75 million records worldwide, plays songs from the newly released studio album Higher, he’s sure to sing more than a few familiar hits.

When: October 1, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Yung Gravy and bbno$ (pronounced baby no money) are bringing the Baby Gravy, The Tour to the PNE Forum. Fans will get to sing along to viral hits by the multi-platinum and billion-streaming global superstars, including bbno$’s “Edamame” and Yung Gravy’s “Mr. Clean.”

When: December 16, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: PNE Forum – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $49.50, purchase online

What: Vancouver Asian Canadian Theatre presents Bad Parent created by Ins Choi (Kim’s Convenience). Norah and Charles are trying to figure out parenthood, but they still need to discover who they are in relation to their toddler, to each other, and to the audience. Starring Raugi Yu and Josette Jorge and directed by Meg Roe. There will also be post-show talkbacks on October 16 and 18.

When: Various dates from October 13 to 23, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Cultch Historic Theatre – 1895 Venables Street, Vancouver

Cost: starting from $29, purchase online

What: Vancouver Latin American Cultural Centre Society in partnership with Vancouver Writers Fest presents a live reading by Claudia Castro Luna of her latest poemario, Cipota Under the Moon.

Luna is an Academy of American Poets Poet Laureate fellow and Washington State Poet Laureate. She will be in conversation with Vancouver-based, Chilean-Canadian author Carmen Rodríguez. OFRENDA will also include a participatory creative writing exercise.

When: October 20, 2022

Time: 7 to 8:30 pm

Where: Rink Mezz room, Britannia Community Centre – 1661 Napier Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free, register online

What: The 26th annual Eastside Culture Crawl is happening in November in 80 buildings across Vancouver’s eastside. More than 500 artists are expected to welcome 45,000 visitors to their studios.

The four-day visual arts, design, and crafts festival sees artists open their doors to visitors in the neighbourhood enclosed within Columbia Street, 2nd Avenue, Victoria Drive, and the Waterfront. It is considered the most densely populated community of artists in the country.

When: November 17 to 20, 2022

Time: 5 to 10 pm (Thursday and Friday) 11 am to 6 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Where: Various locations throughout East Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: Surrey rap star Merkules is bringing his signature “hangover-rap” style to the Commodore Ballroom this fall. The Monster energy drink-sponsored, platinum-selling artist has collaborated with a number of other top rap and hip-hop stars including Kevin Gates, The Game, E-40, Tech N9ne, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Twista, DMX, and more.

Merkules has reached number one on Billboard’s Rising Artists Chart and is a two-time Western Canadian Music Award nominee. His last five albums went #1 on the iTunes hip-hop charts.

When: December 9, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: Commodore Ballroom – 868 Granville Street, Vancouver

Cost: $35 plus GST. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 23 at 11 am.

Eat fresh with farmers’ markets

This farmers’ market began back in 1995 and became the cornerstone of the Vancouver Farmers’ Market collective of markets. One of the most popular of the markets, Trout Lake, has food trucks on-site and a variety of vendors selling fresh local produce, locally made goods, and all things food.

When: Every Saturday until October 29, 2022

Time: 9 am to 2 pm

Where: Lakewood Drive and East 13th Avenue, Vancouver

What: Kitsilano Farmers’ Market, takes place on Sundays in the parking lot of the Community Centre and offers a good selection of fresh local produce and gourmet treats to stock up on the week. There are also a number of artisan vendors and food trucks to check out at the market.

When: Every Sunday until October 30, 2022

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Kitsilano Community Centre, 2690 Larch Street, Vancouver

What: The Centre for Sustainable Food Systems operates the UBC Farm, and three weekly farm markets (now through October) on campus, providing students, faculty, and staff the chance to engage with the community and support local farming.

In addition to certified organic and farm-fresh produce and free-range eggs from the UBC Farm, the Saturday market also features a variety of other local vendors selling meat, nursery plants, baked goods, alcohol, coffee, and prepared foods, alongside food trucks and local artists.

When: Every Saturday until November 26, 2022

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: UBC Farm (UBC’s South Campus) – 3461 Ross Drive, Vancouver

What: Located just steps away from the Surrey Central SkyTrain station and bus loop, Surrey Urban Farmers’ Market is a vibrant gathering place that aims to promote small-scale farmers, food producers, and artisans.

When: Every Saturday until October 8, 2022

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Royal Kwantlen Park at the corner of 104th Street and Old Yale Road, Surrey

What: New West Farmer’s Market showcases dozens of vendors and food trucks each week. Shop for farm-fresh produce, local artisan items, gourmet prepared foods, and more while enjoying live entertainment.

When: Every Thursday from until November 3, 2022

Time: 3 to 7 pm

Where: Tipperary Park next to New West City Hall – 315 Queens Avenue, New Westminster

What: Shop for fresh groceries (fresh foods picked from local farmers’ fields in the Fraser and Okanagan Valleys), along with plants, flowers, and other artisan goods at this weekly market in Fort Langley.

When: Every Saturday until December 17, 2022

Time: 9 am to 3 pm

Where: St. Andrews Historic Church – 9025 Glover Road, Fort Langley