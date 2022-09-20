The Improv Centre is hosting a killer comedy show this Halloween season

We’ve heard of killer comedy shows, but the latest production by The Improv Centre on Granville Island is taking things to the next level.

This Halloween season, the improv theatre company presents Stage Fright: Murder at The Improv. The murder mystery-themed show runs every Friday and Saturday from September 30 to October 29.

According to Jalen Saip, artistic director of The Improv Centre, Stage Fright will take audiences back in time to a decade when drama reigned supreme.

“Stage Fright is a collaborative murder mystery that relies heavily on the participation and imagination of our fabulous audience,” explained Saip in an interview with Daily Hive. “Set in the 1950s, Stage Fright is meant to transport audiences back to a time when the live theatre was highly revered.

“The inspiration for the show came from watching a trailer for See How They Run and thinking, ‘A murder in a theatre would be a lot of fun, especially if our audience had to solve it.’ I’ve always loved ‘behind the curtains’ shows such as Noises Off, so this seemed like a fun way to incorporate that into our programming with a bit of spookiness.”

The Improv Centre will also be in costume as it turns into The Emerald Playhouse for the Stage Fright. The eclectic cast is about to open its biggest show of the season, only for the lead to be murdered.

Now, a daring audience member must answer the call to help the improvisers solve the mystery.

“I hope that audiences can fully immerse themselves in the story and enjoy the communal experience of the show,” added Saip, who is also an actor and photographer. “It’s been a wild ride over the last couple of years, so it is a privilege for TIC to offer a light-hearted thriller, even just for 90 minutes.

“I have always been a big fan of Halloween because I love dressing up in costume and playing characters. And who doesn’t love a ‘whodunnit?’ It would be very exciting if some of our guests arrived in era-appropriate costumes too.”

It has been a busy time for The Improv Centre, which recently announced its new ensemble members. As well as Stage Fright and its regular Date Night and TheatreSports events, the company regularly hosts Drag, Stand Up and TIC House Teams shows.

“We are just so thrilled that our audiences have returned to support live theatre,” said Saip. “We are looking forward to the future with a lot of excitement. There’s always fun to be had down on Granville Island.”

When: Every Friday and Saturday from September 30 to October 29, 2022 (plus a preview on September 29)

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: The Improv Centre — 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $23, purchase online