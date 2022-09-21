Surrey rap star Merkules performing at the Commodore Ballroom this fall

There’s nothing like performing for a hometown crowd. And Metro Vancouver fans of Surrey’s own rap star Merkules will be cheering loud this fall.

The acclaimed hip-hop artist is bringing his signature “hangover-rap” style to the Commodore Ballroom on Friday, December 9.

With multiple top-trending YouTube videos and over 740 million views online, Merkules’ live show will be a popular one. So you’ll want to get your tickets to the 19+ event when they go on sale Friday, September 23 at 11 am.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Merkules (@merkules)

Merkules set his sights at the top of the rap game when he was only 12 years old, when his father took him to the mall to see iconic Canadian rappers Swollen Members, Sweatshop Union, and Saukrates perform.

“I saw what was going on on stage and that was actually a pivotal moment in my career,” he shared on his website. “I remember seeing them all playing and being like, ‘You know what? That’s what I want to do. Forget whatever else I had in mind for a career. This is what I want to do.”

The hard work for “Merk Mitz” has paid off as he is now a Monster energy drink-sponsored, platinum-selling artist. Merkules has also collaborated with a number of other top rap and hip-hop stars including Kevin Gates, The Game, E-40, Tech N9ne, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Twista, DMX, and much more.

Merkules has reached number one on Billboard’s Rising Artists Chart and is a two-time Western Canadian Music Award nominee. His last five albums went #1 on the iTunes hip-hop charts.

The Apply Pressure rapper has performed more than 500 shows in North America, Europe, and Australia, and has sold out headline tours across the United States. And luckily for fans, Merkules is not planning on slowing down.

So don’t miss your chance to cheer on our hometown star. Merkules may be at the top of his game, but he’s still rising.

When: December 9, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: Commodore Ballroom – 868 Granville Street, Vancouver

Cost: $35 plus GST. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 23 at 11 am.