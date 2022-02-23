Legendary comedian Chris Rock heads to Vancouver this fall

Good news, Vancouver comedy fans. Legendary comedian Chris Rock has announced his latest tour and Vancouver is scheduled as one of his stops later this fall.

In an announcement on Twitter, Rock suggests that he’s bringing all-new material to the city and says that it will be “introspective, very personal, and very funny.”

This will be Rock’s first tour in five years and the first visit to Vancouver since 2017.

Rock will be performing at the Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre at UBC on Friday, October 21 at 8 pm.

This is the same venue he performed at back when he was here in 2017.

Ego Death World Tour 2022 all new material introspective very personal and very funny . Can’t wait to show you. The link for tickets is in my bio. pic.twitter.com/YEfF2ybnWZ — Chris Rock (@chrisrock) February 22, 2022

Rock’s comedy is known to tackle subjects like race relations, celebrity, politics, and more. There isn’t much that he shies away from.

His career took an interesting detour in the last year which saw him star in the reboot of the Saw franchise in a movie called Spiral: From the Book of Saw.

Tickets for Rock’s show go on sale on February 25 at 10 am, but presale tickets are available now through Ticketmaster.