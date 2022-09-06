If you also have a deep appreciation for gorgeous furniture, home decor, and well-designed interior spaces, you’re going to want to keep reading.

The famed Interior Design Show (IDS) is coming back to Vancouver for its 18th year with a premier showcase of new products and furniture, superstar designers, and avant-garde concepts from North America and beyond — and we can hardly wait.

This year’s event is set for the weekend of September 22 to 25 at the Vancouver Convention Centre West and will include various exhibits, a speaker program, exciting special features, and design experiences such as The District, Collect, Studio North, Prototype, and The Future of Work.

With the intention to ignite innovation and celebrate design tradition, the event serves as a platform for all things design. This year’s theme is “New Futures” and is all about inspiring fresh ideas, expression, and solutions while capturing Canadian design on a worldwide scale.

“Design is at the heart of innovation,” said Director of Conference at IDS Vancouver Bronwyn Gourley-Woo in a press release. “The IDS team is thrilled to make its return to the Pacific coast this year as we provide a platform to showcase the transformative, insightful, and innovative achievements among the design industry.”

Big industry names grace the event’s keynote speakers list, with notable women such as Ami McKay, the owner and creative director of Pure Design Inc. who has carved out a niche through her business in creating sacred spaces that bring greater quality of life, and Lynda Reeves of House & Home Media — one of Canada’s leading personalities in the fields of interior design, decorating, and lifestyle trends.

More impressive founders who will be speaking at IDS Vancouver this year include Bridgitte Alomes of Natural Pod, Lora Appleton of Female Design Council, Gillian Segal of Gillian Segal Design, Nam Dang-Mitchell of Nam Dang-Mitchell Design Inc., and Mélanie Cherrier and Laurence Pons-Lavigne of Blanc Marine Intérieurs. Each speaker has more than earned their presence on the stage this year, and will be offering up their unique insight and expertise in the design world to attendees.

Additionally, as remote and hybrid working becomes the norm, the LIV Design Student Challenge will challenge the next generation of interior designers to consider “The Future of Work”. Aspiring designers will consider how modern-day spaces must meet modern needs by envisioning a design for a hybrid workspace — with $8,000 and an internship opportunity on the table for the winner.

Within the IDS event space, various feature spaces will explore different realms of the design world. At Studio North, Canadian and international designers will showcase custom work and limited-edition collections to audiences. Meanwhile, Prototype will serve as a platform for products not yet in production and as a space to brainstorm ideas for the residential market.

The District is sure to be the event’s hotspot, as it is IDS Vancouver’s marketplace for designers to show and sell to consumers and industry insiders. Brands such as Obakki, Homecoming Candles, Goodbeast, Dougherty Glassworks, and Annie Axtell Designs (and more) will be featured here.

Meanwhile, Collect will partner with the Artist Project to create an area featuring a group-style exhibit from contributors, including Julya Hajnoczky, Origins, Shakun Jhangiani, Heidi Mattson, and more.

There are sure to be endless aesthetics to browse and thoughtful themes to discuss all throughout the highly anticipated return of the 2022 Interior Design Show Vancouver. To learn more about the event and to purchase your tickets, visit the website here.

When: Thursday, September 22 to Sunday, September 25, 2022

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre West, 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

How: Tickets here